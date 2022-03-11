U.S. markets close in 16 minutes

North American Gas Detection Equipment Markets, 2021-2022 & 2026: Targeted Mergers and Acquisitions to Boost Expertise, Revenue Share, and Market Positioning

·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Gas Detection Equipment Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The North American gas detection equipment market generated $888.8 million in revenue in 2021

Stringent regulatory enforcement and increasing safety awareness to reduce on-the-job injuries propel the market demand.

This research service assesses the current status and prospects of the North American gas detection equipment market, taking into account the COVID-19 pandemic impact. The study analyzes revenues from gas detection sales at the manufacturer level in the United States and Canada between 2018 and 2026, providing an in-depth look into three product segments: fixed gas detection equipment, portable gas detection equipment, and detector tubes.

The fixed gas detection equipment segment accounted for 51.8% of revenue share in 2021, followed by the portable gas detection equipment segment at 44.2%. With connected, cloud-based solutions growing in popularity, portable gas detectors are forecast to register a slightly higher compound annual growth rate from 2021 to 2026.

Detector tubes are projected to have the slowest growth among the three product segments, but their cost-effectiveness will sustain their market positioning. The United States is the dominant revenue contributor in the North American market. Increasing gas detection equipment adoption in small and mid-scale enterprises will support the country's post-pandemic market growth.

Oil and gas, chemicals and petrochemicals, and utilities are the top three end-user industries for the North American gas detection equipment market. The food and beverage industry, another key end user, is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period because of the high demand for equipment detecting hazardous gases, such as ammonia, carbon dioxide, and carbon monoxide.

Portable multi-gas detection equipment with data monitoring, cloud connectivity, and data analytics features will likely experience higher market acceptance in the coming years. The high injury incidence rate from multiple gas hazards in the industrial environment is expected to boost the adoption of multi-gas detection equipment.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the North American Gas Detection Equipment Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Key Findings

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Segmentation

  • Market Definitions

  • Key Competitors

  • Company Product Matrix

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Distribution Channels - Fixed Gas Detection Equipment

  • Distribution Channels - Portable Gas Detection Equipment

  • Distribution Channels - Detector Tubes

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Market Overview - End-User Industry

  • Market Overview - Sensor Technology

  • Technology Trends

  • Standards and Regulations - Certification, Installation, and Inspection

  • Regulatory Compliance Overview

  • Mergers and Acquisitions

  • Competitive Factors Assessment

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast by Product

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product

  • Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-User Industry

  • Revenue Forecast by Country

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Country

  • Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share

  • Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Fixed Gas Detection Equipment

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

  • Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Average Price Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Product

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product

  • Revenue Forecast by Sensor Technology, Fixed Toxic Gas Detection Equipment

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Sensor Technology, Fixed Toxic Gas Detection Equipment

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Sensor Technology, Fixed Toxic Gas Detection Equipment

  • Revenue Forecast by Sensor Technology, Fixed Combustible Gas Detection Equipment

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Sensor Technology, Fixed Combustible Gas Detection Equipment

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Sensor Technology, Fixed Combustible Gas Detection Equipment

  • Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-User Industry

  • Revenue Forecast by Country

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Country

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Country

  • Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share

  • Revenue Share Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Portable Gas Detection Equipment

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

  • Average Price Forecast

  • Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast by Product

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product

  • Revenue Forecast by Technology, Portable Single-Gas Detection Equipment

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Technology, Portable Single-Gas Detection Equipment

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Technology, Portable Single-Gas Detection Equipment

  • Revenue Forecast by Technology, Portable Multi-Gas Detection Equipment

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Technology, Portable Multi-Gas Detection Equipment

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Technology, Portable Multi-Gas Detection Equipment

  • Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-User Industry

  • Revenue Forecast by Country

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Country

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Country

  • Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share

  • Revenue Share Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Detector Tubes

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

  • Average Price Forecast

  • Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-User Industry

  • Revenue Forecast by Country

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Country

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Country

  • Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share

  • Revenue Share Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Targeted Mergers and Acquisitions to Boost Expertise, Revenue Share, and Market Positioning

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Smart Sensors and Communication Technologies to Enhance Adoption of Gas Detectors

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - PaaS Platform to Strengthen Long-Term End-User Engagement

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wetymk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-american-gas-detection-equipment-markets-2021-2022--2026-targeted-mergers-and-acquisitions-to-boost-expertise-revenue-share-and-market-positioning-301500905.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

