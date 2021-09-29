North American Generator Set Markets, 2020-2021 & Forecast to 2027

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 North American Generator Set Market with COVID-19 Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North American Generator Set Market research report includes market size, growth rates, end user split, competitive market share data and revenue forecasts from 2020-2027 for the United States and Canada.

Furthermore, profiles of key companies, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and quotations from industry participants are also included.



This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the North American Generator Set Equipment Market along with qualitative trends for the year 2020.



The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated by companies operating in the generator set market in the United States and Canada. The base year for the study is 2020 and the forecast period is from 2020 until 2027.



This study captures the following information on the North American Generator Set Equipment Market:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2020-2027)

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market Data

Market Share Analysis

Market Trends

Key Topics Covered:

I. Research Scope, Methodology

II. Segmentation by Equipment Output Range, End User and Application

III. Executive Summary

a. Revenues by end user

b. Major Data Points

c. Revenue

d. Major trends

e. Market drivers

f. Market restraints

g. Main market participants

IV. Market Drivers

V. Market Restraints

VI. Market Trends

b. Distributed generation

c. Paralleling

d. Natural gas generators

e. Increasing competition from alternative technologies

f. Rental market

g. Telematics

h. Pricing trends

VII. Market Data

a. North American market revenues

b. United States revenue forecast

c. Canada revenue forecast

d. Market share by end user

e. Market share by fuel

f. Market share by output

g. Market share by application

VIII. Diesel Generator Set Market

a. Diesel market revenues

b. Diesel market revenues by output

Story continues

IX. Natural Gas Generator Set Market

a. Natural gas market revenues

b. Natural Gas revenues by output

X. Competitive Landscape

a. Market share by company

b. Major acquisitions

c. Competitive factors

d. Quotes from the industry

XI. Companies Profiles

a. Caterpillar Inc

b. Cummins Inc

c. Generac Holdings Inc

d. Kohler Co

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1mfoye





CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



