U.S. markets open in 4 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,368.50
    +25.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,319.00
    +144.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,884.50
    +119.75 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.40
    +10.40 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.61
    -0.68 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.40
    +3.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.31
    -0.16 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1669
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.23
    +3.47 (+18.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3519
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2700
    -0.2100 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,454.79
    +740.89 (+1.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.73
    -7.42 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,076.46
    +48.36 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

North American Generator Set Markets, 2020-2021 & Forecast to 2027

Research and Markets
·2 min read

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 North American Generator Set Market with COVID-19 Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American Generator Set Market research report includes market size, growth rates, end user split, competitive market share data and revenue forecasts from 2020-2027 for the United States and Canada.

Furthermore, profiles of key companies, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and quotations from industry participants are also included.

This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the North American Generator Set Equipment Market along with qualitative trends for the year 2020.

The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated by companies operating in the generator set market in the United States and Canada. The base year for the study is 2020 and the forecast period is from 2020 until 2027.

This study captures the following information on the North American Generator Set Equipment Market:

  • Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2020-2027)

  • Growth Drivers & Restraints

  • Market Data

  • Market Share Analysis

  • Market Trends

Key Topics Covered:

I. Research Scope, Methodology

II. Segmentation by Equipment Output Range, End User and Application

III. Executive Summary
a. Revenues by end user
b. Major Data Points
c. Revenue
d. Major trends
e. Market drivers
f. Market restraints
g. Main market participants

IV. Market Drivers

V. Market Restraints

VI. Market Trends
b. Distributed generation
c. Paralleling
d. Natural gas generators
e. Increasing competition from alternative technologies
f. Rental market
g. Telematics
h. Pricing trends

VII. Market Data
a. North American market revenues
b. United States revenue forecast
c. Canada revenue forecast
d. Market share by end user
e. Market share by fuel
f. Market share by output
g. Market share by application

VIII. Diesel Generator Set Market
a. Diesel market revenues
b. Diesel market revenues by output

IX. Natural Gas Generator Set Market
a. Natural gas market revenues
b. Natural Gas revenues by output

X. Competitive Landscape
a. Market share by company
b. Major acquisitions
c. Competitive factors
d. Quotes from the industry

XI. Companies Profiles
a. Caterpillar Inc
b. Cummins Inc
c. Generac Holdings Inc
d. Kohler Co

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1mfoye


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Dives On Janet Yellen Warning, Stocks Sell Off As Bond Yields Rise

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled as stocks sold off amid Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's default risk warning and bond yields rose.

  • Why AMD Stock Sank 6% Today

    The duration of the global semiconductor shortage just keeps getting shorter -- and with it, investor confidence in semiconductor stocks like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), which closed down 6.1% Tuesday. If you recall, market researcher International Data Corporation (IDC) predicted last week that the dearth of semiconductors, which has hamstrung markets for everything from PCs to automobiles over the past year, will begin easing later this year. Speaking at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California, reports CNBC, Su pointed to a number of new semiconductor manufacturing plants coming online over the next few months as evidence that, while supplies will remain "likely tight" through the first half of next year, the chip shortage may end sooner than some investors expect.

  • Why Camber Energy Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Camber Energy (NYSEMKT: CEI) jumped 18.4% on Tuesday, as investors on social media sites ramped up their bets on the power solutions company. Camber's majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, owns interests in oil and gas fields in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi that collectively contain more than 145 active wells. Camber is also expanding into sustainable energy solutions to diversify its business and profit from the growth of alternative fuel sources.

  • Early Facebook Investor Says These 3 FAANG Names Will Outperform Because Of Next-Gen Tech

    Jim Breyer, founder and CEO of Breyer Capital, would be a buyer of mega cap tech on pullbacks because he expects most of the FAANG stocks to lead the way in terms of next generation technology, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "TechCheck." Breyer told CNBC he has been buying Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) over the last two years during pullbacks. "For the last two years, when the mega-cap tech stocks sold off significantly, I'm a

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • Why Gogo Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) soared 37.6% on Tuesday after the provider of broadband connectivity services for the aviation market boosted its long-term financial forecast. The air travel industry is recovering from its coronavirus-related plunge -- and Gogo is poised to benefit. Gogo, in turn, is enjoying record equipment sales.

  • Micron Shares Tumble as Chip Outlook Disappoints

    The chip company’s guidance suggests that the good times, which have lasted for the past year, could be coming to an end for now.

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Falling Today

    This isn't shaping up to be a good week for the stocks of leading COVID-19 vaccine makers. Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were down 1.6% at 11:27 a.m. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock had fallen 9.4%. Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were 6.2% lower.

  • Lucid EV production begins, company says deliveries to start in October

    Electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc. on Tuesday showed off the first cars rolling off its production line and said it will deliver them to customers starting late next month.

  • Dow Jones Dives; Schumer Makes This Move As Yellen Issues Warning; Microsoft Stock Slumps, Tesla Fights

    The Dow Jones fell hard. Chuck Schumer made a pledge as Janet Yellen issued a debt warning. Microsoft stock fell as Tesla stock fought hard.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Jefferies Says ‘Buy’

    After a full year of market gains, markets are getting a bit nervous. Inflation is up, US job openings are exceeding the number of unemployed by record amount, and the pile-up of container ships on the West Coast is a continuing reminder that supply chains have not yet recovered from the pandemic disruptions. Taking the measure of current conditions, Jefferies’ global equity strategist Sean Darby lays out the worst case scenario: “…if breakeven inflation expectations were to fall, narrowing real

  • How To Play The Oil And Gas Bull Run

    Oil and natural gas prices have climbed to the highest levels in years, but a few stocks are set to out perform as the commodities continue to rise

  • China Evergrande to sell $1.5 billion stake in Shengjing Bank to state firm

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Scrambling to avoid defaulting on its debts, cash-strapped China Evergrande Group said on Wednesday it plans to sell a 9.99 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) stake in Shengjing Bank Co Ltd to a state-owned asset management company. Shengjing Bank, one of the main lenders to Evergrande, had demanded that all net proceeds from the disposal be used to settle the financial liabilities of the property developer due to the lender, Evergrande said in an exchange filing. That requirement suggests that Evergrande, which missed a bond interest payment last week, will be unable to use the funds for other purposes such as another interest payment to offshore bondholders of $47.5 million due on Wednesday.

  • Micron Slides After Memory-Chip Maker Delivers Weak Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the largest U.S. maker of memory chips, fell in late trading after slowing demand from personal-computer makers hurt its forecast.Sales will be about $7.65 billion in the period ending in November, Micron said Tuesday in a statement. That compares with an average analyst estimate of $8.57 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Excluding certain items, profit will be $2 to $2.10 a share, compared with a projection of $2.56.Most Read from Bloomberg

  • Swiss markets watchdog approves first crypto assets fund

    Switzerland's financial markets supervisor said on Wednesday it had approved the country's first fund that invests primarily in crypto assets. The Crypto Market Index Fund is restricted to qualified investors and categorised under "other funds for alternative investments" with particular risks, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) said in a statement. Crypto assets are based on the blockchain or distributed ledger technology.

  • Ken Griffin, Robinhood Strike Back at Fresh Outrage Over GameStop

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. and Citadel Securities responded to renewed criticism of their actions during January’s meme-stock frenzy, after retail investors filed a class-action lawsuit last week.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the Future

  • Gas-Starved Europe Can't Look West as U.S. Faces Its Own Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- If there's any country that might've been in a position to rescue Europe from its energy crisis, it’s the U.S. — home to vast shale fields holding a seemingly endless supply of natural gas and giant terminals capable of liquefying it and shuttling it abroad. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May B

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures steady after tech-led selloff

    Stock futures opened flat to slightly higher Tuesday evening after a tech-led selloff during the regular trading day. Concerns over rising Treasury yields and sparring among Washington lawmakers over the debt ceiling and government funding weighed heavily on equities.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis Stock Popped Today -- But All the Other Marijuana Stocks Dropped

    Marijuana stock investors may be feeling a bit bemused this afternoon because, for a change, their stocks aren't moving all in one direction, like a herd of green-leafed lemmings. Instead, while Charlotte's Web Holdings (OTC: CWBHF), Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), and Hexo Corp (NASDAQ: HEXO) are all moving lower -- down 4.3%, 4.9%, and 5.3%, respectively in 12:10 p.m. EDT trading -- one stock is breaking away from the herd today. Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) stock is up 6.8%.

  • Panic-buying signs emerge---not selling---in Tuesday trade despite sharp tumble for broader stock market as yields climb

    While the Nasdaq Composite Index on Tuesday morning was suffering a decline of more than 2%, market internals suggest investors in the Nasdaq-listed stocks are buying rather than selling stocks. The Arms Index Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure, fell to 0.426, while many on Wall Street see declines below 0.500 as suggesting panic buying. The Arms Index is calculated by dividing the ratio of the number of advancing stocks over decliners by the ratio of the volume of advancing stocks ov