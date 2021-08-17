U.S. markets open in 3 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,455.75
    -18.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,390.00
    -144.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,080.75
    -53.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,177.80
    -23.60 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.96
    -0.33 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1784
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.83
    +1.38 (+8.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3806
    -0.0037 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3160
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,146.94
    -952.24 (-2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,169.27
    -28.31 (-2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.23
    -3.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

North American Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Market Report 2021: Market was $24.09 Billion in 2020 - Growth Opportunity Forecast to 2027

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American HVAC systems market was $24.09 billion in 2020 and is forecast to record a 6.3% CAGR over the next seven years to 2027.

The COVID-19 pandemic impact on the North American HVAC market was relatively muted than expected. While the market was forecast to slump by 6% in 2020, the post-Q2 2020 rebound helped HVAC manufacturers get their business back on track.

Amid the government change in the United States and the adoption of favorable climate change regulations and protocols, the market is expected to leverage the need for better indoor air quality and attaining net-zero energy targets.

The demand for air conditioning equipment in the southern region of the United States and parts of Canada, which experience heat waves every year, will propel cooling equipment sales. Leading manufacturers' focus on megatrends such as digitization and urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and climate change will lead to technologically advanced solutions that cater to different customer segments.

The competitive success factors in the region include brand reputation, product quality and cost, knowledge support lent by installers or building managers, and ease of installation and use. The dwindling number of qualified HVAC personal is a cause for concern in the HVAC equipment market. There are also insufficient certified professionals on new technologies emerging in the HVAC market. Hesitancy remains in the commercial buildings replacement market as owners or facility managers prefer a like-to-like replacement rather than upgrading their systems.

The publisher divided the market by product type into heating equipment (e.g., heat pumps, boilers, furnaces, unitary heaters), ventilation equipment (e.g., ventilation fans, air handling and fan coil units, humidifiers/dehumidifiers, air cleaners), and cooling equipment (e.g., ducted split/packaged unit, split units, room ACs, chillers, variable refrigerant flow). This study also covers HVAC controls and sensors, including networked/communicating devices for HVAC controls and temperature, humidity, occupancy, and CO2 level sensors.

We split the vertical market into three: Residential; industrial, including warehouses, factories, and manufacturing plants; and commercial, including offices, malls, schools, universities/colleges, healthcare, hospitality, data centers, transportation, and government buildings.

Research Highlights

  • Current and future market growth rates

  • Market segmentation by product type and vertical

  • HVAC systems' future growth potential

  • Major drivers and trends influencing the market

  • Leading market participants in the region and comparative analysis

  • Current distribution structure and expected future changes

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Dashboard

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Equipment Type

  • Market Segmentation by Vertical

  • Key Competitors

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Distribution Channels

  • Distribution Channel Analysis

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Mega Trends Analysis

  • PESTLE* Analysis

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • HVAC Demand by Region - West and Midwest United States

  • HVAC Demand by Region - South and Northeast United States

  • Unit Shipment by Equipment Type and Size

  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

  • Communication Protocols for HVAC Controls

  • Competitive Environment

  • Competitive Success Factors

  • Revenue Share

  • Revenue Share Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, HVAC Equipment

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast by Equipment Type

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Equipment Type

  • Revenue Forecast by Vertical

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Vertical

  • Revenue Forecast by Product

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, HVAC Controls and Sensors

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast by Product

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product

  • Revenue Forecast by Vertical

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Vertical

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Sustainable HVAC Solutions for First-Mover Advantage

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Optimizing HVAC Equipment for Demand Response (DR) Programs

  • Growth Opportunity 3: HVACaaS for Service Innovation

7. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6unk7s

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna, Novavax, and BioNTech Stocks Dropped Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 4%, 9%, and 11%, respectively, on Monday, as investors rotated out of the previously high-flying vaccine stocks. Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax, in turn, have delivered torrid gains to their shareholders in recent months.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Tesla Autopilot investigation takes 'bloom off the rose' for investors: Analyst

    Dan Ives of Wedbush gives us his take the fallout from the new investigation into Tesla Autopilot crashes occurring at crash scenes.&nbsp;

  • Branson risks losing control over Virgin Galactic board

    Sir Richard Branson risks losing his grip on Virgin Galactic as he continues to sell down his stake in the space tourism venture to fund his pandemic-hit businesses.

  • Why Paysafe Stock Dropped Today

    As of 2:50 p.m. EDT, Paysafe's stock price was down more than 15%. Paysafe's revenue rose 13% year over year to $384.3 million, fueled by a 41% surge in total payment volume, to $32.3 billion. "We are pleased with the continued momentum Paysafe exhibited over the second quarter with impressive growth and several key wins across iGaming and other attractive digital commerce verticals, including crypto," CEO Philip McHugh said in a press release.

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • Michael Burry of ‘Big Short’ Bets Against Cathie Wood’s ARKK

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, the investor made famous by “The Big Short” movie, has taken aim at one of Wall Street’s hottest stars.Burry’s Scion Asset Management owned bearish put contracts against 235,500 shares of the ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) at the end of the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing Monday. The new position was valued at almost $31 million, the filing says.The flagship exchange-traded fund of Cathie Wood and her firm Ark Investment Management lured billions

  • Why JD.com Stock Fell Today

    Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) retreated on Monday after economic data out of China heightened investors' concerns that COVID-19 is taking a toll on the country's retail industry. China's retail sales grew by 8.5% year over year in July. As China's largest online retailer, JD.com is well positioned to benefit from the growth of the country's enormous e-commerce market.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alibaba, and 1 Reason to Sell

    China is home to the world's second-largest economy, and internet company Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is one of China's most dominant businesses. Down more than 20% over the past year, Alibaba could prove to be a bargain for patient investors if they can look past a major red flag. Here are three reasons to buy Alibaba and one reason to sell it.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. Dalio has been dubbed by some the ‘Steve Jobs of investing.’ Like Jobs, Dalio believes in the value of keeping decisions simple. “Get rid of irrelevant details so that the essential things and the relationships between them stand out,” Dalio sa

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Pulled Back Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) dropped today in advance of the tech company's second-quarter earnings report tomorrow morning. While the only company-specific news out on Sea, which operates as a mobile gaming, e-commerce, and digital payments platform, was positive, investors still took the opportunity to take profits afraid that a downbeat report could weigh on the stock. The sell-off in Sea Limted came in spite of an upgrade from Cowen and news that investment firm Tiger Global had added to its stake in the company.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Amid Beijing crackdowns on U.S.-listed China companies, here are the best Chinese stocks now.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were sliding this morning after Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated his outperform rating for Nvidia's stock and said that he's concerned about near-term volatility from the stock because of a slowdown in the cryptocurrency market. Investors weren't happy to hear that Pitzer thinks that a slowdown in crypto could affect Nvidia in the short term.

  • China Tech Stocks Slump as Nation Issues Draft Competition Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s latest moves to tighten its grip on the nation’s internet giants helped trigger a fifth consecutive day of selling in the nation’s bellwether technology stocks.The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 3.1%, after the market regulator issued draft rules banning unfair competition among the nation’s online platform operators. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. fell nearly 5% and was the biggest point-drag on the benchmark Hang Seng Index, which closed 1.7% lower. Losses accelerated in after

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Stakes in 3 Drugmakers and GM, Adds to Kroger

    Overall, Warren Buffett and his investment lieutenants made few notable changes to Berkshire’s equity portfolio.

  • Forget $100 Oil. Here’s What to Watch in Energy Now.

    West Texas Intermediate oil prices closed above $70 a barrel in June for the first time in more than two years, and the price mostly held above that level for weeks. J.P. Morgan analyst Natasha Kaneva wrote in a note on Sunday that China’s “zero-tolerance policy toward Covid-19” means that demand there will almost certainly miss prior expectations because the country will take stern measures to stop the disease even if it hurts the economy. “We now see the global demand recovery stalling this month, with oil demand only reaching 98.3 million barrels per day in August and averaging 97.9 million barrels per day in September, much more on par with the nearly 98 million barrels per day average in July,” Kaneva wrote.

  • Palantir Invests in More SPAC Companies, and Buys $51 Million in Gold Bars

    Data-analytics-software firm Palantir disclosed more investments in firms going public through special-purpose acquisition companies, and a large stash of gold bars.

  • Sonos scores big patent win over Google — stock surge may be just getting started

    Sonos investors have reason to be happy after a big patent win against mighty Google.

  • Buy These 2 New Stocks Before They Double, Say Analysts

    The stock markets are hovering around all-time highs with the S&P 500 up 19% year-to-date. These gains in the markets have encouraged a run of IPO activity, as companies move to go public and raise new capital in the rising stock environment. A look at some numbers will quantify the IPO rush, and perhaps add some perspective into just how strong it is. By the end f July, there had been 250 IPOs priced this year, marking an increase of 191% over the same period of 2020 – and in fact, beating 2020

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.