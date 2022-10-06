U.S. markets open in 1 hour 59 minutes

North American Industrial Hand Protection Market Report 2022: A $2.58 Billion Market in 2021 - Forecasts to 2026 with Bunzl, Ansell, and Protective Industrial Products (PIP) Leading

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Industrial Hand Protection Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American industrial hand protection market generated a revenue of $2,581.4 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% from 2021 to 2026.

Stringent regulatory enforcement coupled with the adoption of multi-hazard protection gloves will drive revenue growth. Among the product segments, mechanical protection gloves accounted for a 50.0% revenue share in 2021. The increased penetration of these gloves along with the ever-increasing application areas across industry verticals is likely to drive revenue growth.

In 2021, the United States accounted for an 85.1% revenue share of mechanical protection gloves in North America. The adoption of innovative products such as gloves that offer the highest level of cut resistance with considerably thinner and lighter materials will drive revenue growth.

Manufacturing is the largest end-user segment for industrial hand protection gloves in North America. Hand safety awareness programs and training will enhance the penetration of industrial hand protection gloves in this segment.

Market demand for biodegradable and recycled materials is expected to take center stage in future, with a growing number of manufacturers introducing eco-friendly products and highlighting their sustainable initiatives.

Bunzl, Ansell, and Protective Industrial Products (PIP) are the leading suppliers of industrial hand protection gloves in North America. The market is likely to consolidate through mergers and acquisitions during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the North American Industrial Hand Protection Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Key Findings

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Segmentation

  • Segmentation Details

  • Key Competitors

  • Growth Metrics

  • Distribution Channels

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Technology Trends

  • Product Trends

  • Industry Trends

  • Sustainability Trends

  • Regulatory Trends

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Product

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast by Country

  • Forecast Analysis by Country

  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

  • Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

  • Price Range

  • Competitive Environment

  • M&As

  • Revenue Share

  • Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Mechanical Protection

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Product

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast by Country

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Country

  • Forecast Analysis by Country

  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

  • Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

  • Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share

  • Revenue Share Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Chemical Protection

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Product

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast by Country

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Country

  • Forecast Analysis by Country

  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

  • Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

  • Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share

  • Revenue Share Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Thermal Protection

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Product

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast by Country

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Country

  • Forecast Analysis by Country

  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

  • Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

  • Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share

  • Revenue Share Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Special Protection

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Product

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast by Country

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Country

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis and Trends by Country

  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

  • Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

  • Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share

  • Revenue Share Analysis

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Anti-vibration Gloves

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast by Country

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Country

  • Forecast Analysis by Country

  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

  • Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

  • Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share

  • Revenue Share Analysis

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Anti-syringe Gloves

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast by Country

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Country

  • Forecast Analysis by Country

  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

  • Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

  • Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share

  • Revenue Share Analysis

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Electrical-insulation Gloves

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast by Country

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Country

  • Forecast Analysis by Country

  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

  • Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

  • Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share

  • Revenue Share Analysis

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Arc-flash Gloves

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast by Country

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Country

  • Forecast Analysis by Country

  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

  • Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

  • Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share

  • Revenue Share Analysis

11. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Critical-environment Gloves

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Product

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast by Country

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Country

  • Forecast Analysis by Country

  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

  • Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

  • Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share

  • Revenue Share Analysis

12. Growth Opportunity Analysis: The United States

  • Key Statistics

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Product

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

13. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Canada

  • Key Statistics

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Product

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

14. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Improved Technology-driven Innovative Hand Protection Gloves

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Targeted Mergers and Acquisitions

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Eco-friendly and Sustainable Initiatives

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hwqh72

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


