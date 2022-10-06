North American Industrial Hand Protection Market Report 2022: A $2.58 Billion Market in 2021 - Forecasts to 2026 with Bunzl, Ansell, and Protective Industrial Products (PIP) Leading
Dublin, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Industrial Hand Protection Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North American industrial hand protection market generated a revenue of $2,581.4 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% from 2021 to 2026.
Stringent regulatory enforcement coupled with the adoption of multi-hazard protection gloves will drive revenue growth. Among the product segments, mechanical protection gloves accounted for a 50.0% revenue share in 2021. The increased penetration of these gloves along with the ever-increasing application areas across industry verticals is likely to drive revenue growth.
In 2021, the United States accounted for an 85.1% revenue share of mechanical protection gloves in North America. The adoption of innovative products such as gloves that offer the highest level of cut resistance with considerably thinner and lighter materials will drive revenue growth.
Manufacturing is the largest end-user segment for industrial hand protection gloves in North America. Hand safety awareness programs and training will enhance the penetration of industrial hand protection gloves in this segment.
Market demand for biodegradable and recycled materials is expected to take center stage in future, with a growing number of manufacturers introducing eco-friendly products and highlighting their sustainable initiatives.
Bunzl, Ansell, and Protective Industrial Products (PIP) are the leading suppliers of industrial hand protection gloves in North America. The market is likely to consolidate through mergers and acquisitions during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the North American Industrial Hand Protection Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Key Findings
Scope of Analysis
Segmentation
Segmentation Details
Key Competitors
Growth Metrics
Distribution Channels
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Technology Trends
Product Trends
Industry Trends
Sustainability Trends
Regulatory Trends
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Product
Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by Country
Forecast Analysis by Country
Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical
Price Range
Competitive Environment
M&As
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Mechanical Protection
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Product
Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by Country
Percent Revenue Forecast by Country
Forecast Analysis by Country
Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Chemical Protection
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Product
Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by Country
Percent Revenue Forecast by Country
Forecast Analysis by Country
Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Thermal Protection
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Product
Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by Country
Percent Revenue Forecast by Country
Forecast Analysis by Country
Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Special Protection
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Product
Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by Country
Percent Revenue Forecast by Country
Revenue Forecast Analysis and Trends by Country
Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Anti-vibration Gloves
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by Country
Percent Revenue Forecast by Country
Forecast Analysis by Country
Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Anti-syringe Gloves
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by Country
Percent Revenue Forecast by Country
Forecast Analysis by Country
Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Electrical-insulation Gloves
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by Country
Percent Revenue Forecast by Country
Forecast Analysis by Country
Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Arc-flash Gloves
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by Country
Percent Revenue Forecast by Country
Forecast Analysis by Country
Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
11. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Critical-environment Gloves
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Product
Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by Country
Percent Revenue Forecast by Country
Forecast Analysis by Country
Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
12. Growth Opportunity Analysis: The United States
Key Statistics
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Product
Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
Revenue Forecast Analysis
13. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Canada
Key Statistics
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Product
Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
Revenue Forecast Analysis
14. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Improved Technology-driven Innovative Hand Protection Gloves
Growth Opportunity 2: Targeted Mergers and Acquisitions
Growth Opportunity 3: Eco-friendly and Sustainable Initiatives
15. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hwqh72
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900