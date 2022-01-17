North American Medium and Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Distributors and Retailers Report 2021: Core Operations, Supply Chain, Financials, Digitization, Product Portfolio
This research service profiling key distributors and retailers in the North American medium and heavy-duty independent aftermarket benchmarks the top competitors in the industry.
Furthermore, the study provides an individual profile/ breakdown of key competitors, including a highlight of their best practices and competitive advantages.
The study also provides a market overview of the key trends affecting the business operations of distributors and retailers in the independent aftermarket.
The North American independent aftermarket is mature, and the well-established competitors have built strong relationships and supply networks across all levels of distribution. Distributors and Retailers in the medium and heavy-duty segment are focusing on implementing digitization solutions to help improve overall supply chain efficiency.
Moreover, the digitization solutions will also reduce warehousing costs, improve shipping time, and enable 24/7 direct-to-customer shopping capabilities, resulting in increased revenues.
The study examines the digitization solutions these key competitors offer. The study concludes with a discussion of the top 3 growth opportunities for distributors and retailers to consider as strategic focus areas and take action on in the next 5 years.
To understand their strengths and weakness It analyzes and compares the key competitors across 5 main factors including:
Core Operations
Supply Chain
Financials
Digitization
Product Portfolio
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the MD and HD Distribution and Retail Aftermarket
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Research Scope & Segmentation
Scope of Analysis
Aftermarket Distribution Channel Structure
Key Competitors
Key Selection Criteria
Key Benchmarking Criteria
Growth Environment
Distributor and Retailer Aftermarket Snapshot
PESTLE Analysis of Key IAM Trends
Impact of Mega Trends on Distributors and Retailers
Distribution Channel Analysis
Key Mergers, Partnerships, and Acquisitions
Product Portfolio - Top 3 Competitors
Core Operations and Supply Chain - Benchmarking
Key Findings and Future Outlook
Key Distributor and Retailer Profiles
Distributor Overview - VIPAR Heavy Duty Inc.
Distributor Evaluation - VIPAR Heavy Duty Inc.
Best Practices - VIPAR Heavy Duty Inc.
Distributor Overview - Fleetpride Inc.
Distributor Evaluation - Fleetpride Inc.
Best Practices - Fleetpride Inc.
Distributor Overview - HDA Truck Pride LLC.
Distributor Evaluation - HDA Truck Pride LLC.
Best Practices - HDA Truck Pride LLC.
Distributor Overview - Truckpro LLC.
Distributor Evaluation - Truckpro LLC.
Distributor Overview - O'Reilly Auto Parts Inc.
Distributor Evaluation - O'Reilly Auto Parts Inc.
Distributor Overview - UAP Inc.
Distributor Evaluation - UAP Inc.
Best Practices - UAP Inc.
Distributor Overview - LKQ Corporation
Distributor Evaluation - LKQ Corporation
Best Practices - LKQ Corporation
Benchmarking Key Distributors and Retailers
Benchmarking Distributors and Retailers
Core Operations - Top 3 Competitors
Supply Chain - Top 3 Competitors
Digitization - Top 3 Competitors
Product Portfolio - Top 3 Competitors
Digitization and Financials - Benchmarking
Core Operations and Supply Chain - Benchmarking
Companies To Watch
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - Private Labeling for Higher Revenue Generation
Growth Opportunity 2 - Components for Electric Trucks
Growth Opportunity 3 - Supply Chain Optimization for Greater Visibility
The Last Word
3 Big Predictions
Next Steps
