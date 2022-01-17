North American Medium and Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Distributors and Retailers Report 2021: Core Operations, Supply Chain, Financials, Digitization, Product Portfolio

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Key North American Aftermarket Distributors and Retailers in Medium and Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Strategic Profiling and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service profiling key distributors and retailers in the North American medium and heavy-duty independent aftermarket benchmarks the top competitors in the industry.

Furthermore, the study provides an individual profile/ breakdown of key competitors, including a highlight of their best practices and competitive advantages.

The study also provides a market overview of the key trends affecting the business operations of distributors and retailers in the independent aftermarket.

The North American independent aftermarket is mature, and the well-established competitors have built strong relationships and supply networks across all levels of distribution. Distributors and Retailers in the medium and heavy-duty segment are focusing on implementing digitization solutions to help improve overall supply chain efficiency.

Moreover, the digitization solutions will also reduce warehousing costs, improve shipping time, and enable 24/7 direct-to-customer shopping capabilities, resulting in increased revenues.

The study examines the digitization solutions these key competitors offer. The study concludes with a discussion of the top 3 growth opportunities for distributors and retailers to consider as strategic focus areas and take action on in the next 5 years.

To understand their strengths and weakness It analyzes and compares the key competitors across 5 main factors including:

Core Operations

Supply Chain

Financials

Digitization

Product Portfolio

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the MD and HD Distribution and Retail Aftermarket

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Scope & Segmentation

Scope of Analysis

Aftermarket Distribution Channel Structure

Key Competitors

Key Selection Criteria

Key Benchmarking Criteria

Growth Environment

Distributor and Retailer Aftermarket Snapshot

PESTLE Analysis of Key IAM Trends

Impact of Mega Trends on Distributors and Retailers

Distribution Channel Analysis

Key Mergers, Partnerships, and Acquisitions

Product Portfolio - Top 3 Competitors

Core Operations and Supply Chain - Benchmarking

Key Findings and Future Outlook

Key Distributor and Retailer Profiles

Distributor Overview - VIPAR Heavy Duty Inc.

Distributor Evaluation - VIPAR Heavy Duty Inc.

Best Practices - VIPAR Heavy Duty Inc.

Distributor Overview - Fleetpride Inc.

Distributor Evaluation - Fleetpride Inc.

Best Practices - Fleetpride Inc.

Distributor Overview - HDA Truck Pride LLC.

Distributor Evaluation - HDA Truck Pride LLC.

Best Practices - HDA Truck Pride LLC.

Distributor Overview - Truckpro LLC.

Distributor Evaluation - Truckpro LLC.

Distributor Overview - O'Reilly Auto Parts Inc.

Distributor Evaluation - O'Reilly Auto Parts Inc.

Distributor Overview - UAP Inc.

Distributor Evaluation - UAP Inc.

Best Practices - UAP Inc.

Distributor Overview - LKQ Corporation

Distributor Evaluation - LKQ Corporation

Best Practices - LKQ Corporation

Benchmarking Key Distributors and Retailers

Benchmarking Distributors and Retailers

Core Operations - Top 3 Competitors

Supply Chain - Top 3 Competitors

Digitization - Top 3 Competitors

Product Portfolio - Top 3 Competitors

Digitization and Financials - Benchmarking

Core Operations and Supply Chain - Benchmarking

Companies To Watch

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Private Labeling for Higher Revenue Generation

Growth Opportunity 2 - Components for Electric Trucks

Growth Opportunity 3 - Supply Chain Optimization for Greater Visibility

The Last Word

3 Big Predictions

Next Steps

