North American Medium and Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Distributors and Retailers Report 2021: Core Operations, Supply Chain, Financials, Digitization, Product Portfolio

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Key North American Aftermarket Distributors and Retailers in Medium and Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Strategic Profiling and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service profiling key distributors and retailers in the North American medium and heavy-duty independent aftermarket benchmarks the top competitors in the industry.

Furthermore, the study provides an individual profile/ breakdown of key competitors, including a highlight of their best practices and competitive advantages.

The study also provides a market overview of the key trends affecting the business operations of distributors and retailers in the independent aftermarket.

The North American independent aftermarket is mature, and the well-established competitors have built strong relationships and supply networks across all levels of distribution. Distributors and Retailers in the medium and heavy-duty segment are focusing on implementing digitization solutions to help improve overall supply chain efficiency.

Moreover, the digitization solutions will also reduce warehousing costs, improve shipping time, and enable 24/7 direct-to-customer shopping capabilities, resulting in increased revenues.

The study examines the digitization solutions these key competitors offer. The study concludes with a discussion of the top 3 growth opportunities for distributors and retailers to consider as strategic focus areas and take action on in the next 5 years.

To understand their strengths and weakness It analyzes and compares the key competitors across 5 main factors including:

  • Core Operations

  • Supply Chain

  • Financials

  • Digitization

  • Product Portfolio

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the MD and HD Distribution and Retail Aftermarket

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Scope & Segmentation

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Aftermarket Distribution Channel Structure

  • Key Competitors

  • Key Selection Criteria

  • Key Benchmarking Criteria

Growth Environment

  • Distributor and Retailer Aftermarket Snapshot

  • PESTLE Analysis of Key IAM Trends

  • Impact of Mega Trends on Distributors and Retailers

  • Distribution Channel Analysis

  • Key Mergers, Partnerships, and Acquisitions

  • Product Portfolio - Top 3 Competitors

  • Core Operations and Supply Chain - Benchmarking

  • Key Findings and Future Outlook

Key Distributor and Retailer Profiles

  • Distributor Overview - VIPAR Heavy Duty Inc.

  • Distributor Evaluation - VIPAR Heavy Duty Inc.

  • Best Practices - VIPAR Heavy Duty Inc.

  • Distributor Overview - Fleetpride Inc.

  • Distributor Evaluation - Fleetpride Inc.

  • Best Practices - Fleetpride Inc.

  • Distributor Overview - HDA Truck Pride LLC.

  • Distributor Evaluation - HDA Truck Pride LLC.

  • Best Practices - HDA Truck Pride LLC.

  • Distributor Overview - Truckpro LLC.

  • Distributor Evaluation - Truckpro LLC.

  • Distributor Overview - O'Reilly Auto Parts Inc.

  • Distributor Evaluation - O'Reilly Auto Parts Inc.

  • Distributor Overview - UAP Inc.

  • Distributor Evaluation - UAP Inc.

  • Best Practices - UAP Inc.

  • Distributor Overview - LKQ Corporation

  • Distributor Evaluation - LKQ Corporation

  • Best Practices - LKQ Corporation

Benchmarking Key Distributors and Retailers

  • Benchmarking Distributors and Retailers

  • Core Operations - Top 3 Competitors

  • Supply Chain - Top 3 Competitors

  • Digitization - Top 3 Competitors

  • Product Portfolio - Top 3 Competitors

  • Digitization and Financials - Benchmarking

  • Core Operations and Supply Chain - Benchmarking

  • Companies To Watch

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Private Labeling for Higher Revenue Generation

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Components for Electric Trucks

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Supply Chain Optimization for Greater Visibility

The Last Word

  • 3 Big Predictions

Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iwin21

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


