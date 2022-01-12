U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,743.35
    +30.28 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,375.39
    +123.37 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,294.36
    +140.91 (+0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,203.60
    +9.60 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.13
    +0.91 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.10
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.11
    +0.30 (+1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1426
    +0.0053 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7300
    -0.0160 (-0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3694
    +0.0060 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9030
    -0.4070 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,860.11
    +1,957.65 (+4.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,048.80
    +34.48 (+3.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,560.68
    +69.31 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.16 (+1.92%)
     

North American Mobile Asset Management Market Report 2021: Increased Need for Asset Visibility, New Technologies, and Go-To-Market Strategies Drive Industry Growth

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Supply Chain Issues Help Power Highly Competitive North American Mobile Asset Management Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The total market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.2% over 2020-2026

Revenue growth will be generated by both new and current customers as providers pursue new technologies, expand their distribution channel mix, and begin forging OEM partnerships. Both users and providers of mobile asset management solutions will want to monitor products and vendors in this category.

With supply chain issues dominating the news, Mobile Asset Management (MAM) solutions are gaining even more credibility and attention in the North American market. Each year, the publisher examines the mobile asset management solution category, defining MAM as solutions that remotely locate, monitor, and manage moveable assets that are outside of a company's four walls.

The typical mobile asset management offering includes a wireless hardware tracking device that can be attached to the asset or packaging. Also included are multiple environmental sensors (monitoring temperature, tilt, humidity, etc.), application software, cellular data network service, and a web-based administrative portal.

All stakeholders will want to track trends, partnership opportunities, and the evolving needs revealed in this research. Current users signal that they expect their MAM requirements to expand quickly, going beyond simple asset location tracking to include richer sensor monitoring, sophisticated analyses, and more predictive and proactive planning capabilities.

Industries that offer high potential for MAM adoption include construction, transportation, oil and gas, agriculture, consumer electronics, aviation, and pharmaceuticals.

Basic capabilities can include geofencing, location tracking, sensor readings, alerts, and simple reports. More advanced features and options are available. Adoption dynamics, strategic imperatives, and potential growth opportunities are examined.

Revenue forecasts are provided for three product segments:

  • Field Equipment Tracking

  • Container and Trailer Tracking

  • High-Value Cargo Tracking

Challenges to growth in today's mobile asset management market include:

  • Change management worries

  • Affordability concerns

  • A lack of product expertise and awareness on the part of prospective customers

  • Providers' over-dependence on their direct sales channels

  • Continued gaps in LTE-M network coverage

Company interviews and profiles for this study include

  • AT&T

  • CalAmp

  • OnAsset Intelligence

  • Spireon

  • Verizon

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

  • What are the current key providers in this industry?

  • What is the current distribution channel mix?

  • What is the revenue forecast for the mobile asset management market as a whole and for each of the three solution segments investigated?

  • What are the top three strategic imperatives impacting today's mobile asset management industry?

  • Who are key competitors in each of the three solution segments?

  • What are the major growth drivers and growth restraints in today's mobile asset management industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Mobile Asset Management (MAM) Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Mobile Asset Management Market

  • Mobile Asset Management Market Scope of Analysis

  • Mobile Asset Management Segmentation

  • Key Competitors - Mobile Asset Management Market

  • Key Growth Metrics - Mobile Asset Management Market

  • Distribution Channels - Mobile Asset Management Market

  • Growth Drivers - Mobile Asset Management Market

  • Growth Restraints - Mobile Asset Management Market

  • Forecast Assumptions - Mobile Asset Management Market

  • Revenue Forecast - Mobile Asset Management Market

  • Revenue Forecast by Segment - Mobile Asset Management Market

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis - Mobile Asset Management Market

  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Mobile Asset Management Market

  • Competitive Environment - Mobile Asset Management Market

  • Key Provider Profile - AT&T

  • Key Provider Profile - CalAmp

  • Key Provider Profile - OnAsset Intelligence

  • Key Provider Profile - Spireon

  • Key Provider Profile - Verizon

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Field Equipment Tracking Segment

  • Key Growth Metrics - Field Equipment Tracking Segment

  • Revenue Forecast - Field Equipment Tracking Segment

  • Forecast Analysis - Field Equipment Tracking Segment

  • Growth Opportunity Analysis - Trailer and Container Tracking Segment

  • Key Growth Metrics - Trailer and Container Tracking Segment

  • Revenue Forecast - Trailer and Container Tracking Segment

  • Forecast Analysis - Trailer and Container Tracking Segment

  • Growth Opportunity Analysis - High-Value Cargo Tracking Segment

  • Key Growth Metrics - High-Value Cargo Tracking Segment

  • Revenue Forecast - High-Value Cargo Tracking Segment

  • Forecast Analysis - High-Value Cargo Tracking Segment

4. Growth Opportunity Universe - Mobile Asset Management Market

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Developing a MAM-as-a-Service Offering to Enter New Markets and Create New Revenue Stream, 2021

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Forging OEM Agreements to Avoid Deployment Barriers and Increase Revenues, 2021

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Increasing the Verticalization of MAM Solutions to Enhance Provider Revenues and Market Share, 2021

5. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rko2mz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-american-mobile-asset-management-market-report-2021-increased-need-for-asset-visibility-new-technologies-and-go-to-market-strategies-drive-industry-growth-301459548.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Here are 4 of Jim Cramer's top stock picks for 2022 — if you're a risk-averse investor but still want solid growth, these might be for you

    Cramer is bullish on 2022. Here are his top picks for the new year.

  • Tilray's (NASDAQ:TLRY) Earnings Need a Scratch Below the Surface

    Tilray, Inc.'s(NASDAQ: TLRY)story of 2021 has been the one of boom and bust (once again), as the stock repeated the performance from 2018 – albeit on a much smaller scale. Although the stock gained on earnings results, digging deeper shows things are not what they seem.

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • 2 Monster Stocks to Buy for 2022 That Are Practically Minting Money

    These fundamentally strong companies with robust cash flows can prove to be attractive picks in 2022.

  • Is International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Still a Worthy Investment?

    St. James Investment Company, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its fourth-quarter letter, the fund talked about the FAAMG stocks, the economic downturns and highlighted the market’s subsequent recovery, and included other significant events during the previous quarter. Spare some time […]

  • These Are Our 3 Favorite Growth Stocks to Buy In January

    If you're looking for some worthwhile growth stocks to buy and hold through the storm, you've come to the right place. Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) are three growth stocks that could be good buys in January. Scott Levine (Lithium Americas): If you're like most growth investors, you've undoubtedly come across plenty of ink spilled about electric vehicles since the market is expected to grow considerably over the next decade.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    Many stocks in the electric vehicle (EV) sector have been in correction mode over the last month. The shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been no exception, dropping more than 12% over the past four weeks. Nio shares remained up 3.3% as of 11 a.m. ET.

  • My Top Dividend Stock to Buy for 2022 (and It's Not Even Close)

    Shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) have quietly gained 9% year to date as the energy sector continues to outperform the broader market. The largest natural gas pipeline infrastructure company in the U.S. is expected to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results in about a week. Let's dive into Kinder Morgan's business and its 6.3% dividend yield to see what makes it a top dividend stock for 2022.

  • Oil prices could hit $100 as demand outstrips supply, analysts say

    Oil prices that rallied 50% in 2021 will power further ahead this year, analysts predict, saying a lack of production capacity and limited investment in the sector could lift crude above $100 a barrel. Though the Omicron coronavirus variant has pushed COVID-19 cases far above peaks hit last year, analysts say oil prices will be supported by the reluctance of many governments to restore the strict restrictions that hammered the global economy when the pandemic took hold in 2020. "Assuming China doesn't suffer a sharp slowdown, that Omicron actually becomes Omi-gone, and with OPEC+’s ability to raise production clearly limited, I see no reason why Brent crude cannot move towards $100 in Q1, possibly sooner," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

  • U.S. oil producers ramp up fracking in sign of stronger output gains

    As oil prices have surged past $80 a barrel, U.S oil and gas producers are paving the way for faster production by expanding new well completions in the Permian Basin of west Texas and New Mexico, the country's top shale oil field, according to research data. The number of pressure pumping units at work in the Permian rose 5% in December, over the previous month, analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt and Co said. Pressure pumping is one of the last steps required to complete a well.

  • Supply-Chain Issues Have Not Gone Away. Sonicare Toothbrush Maker Philips Stock Just Plunged.

    There is some evidence that the worst of supply-chain disruptions are over. For Philips, that couldn't be further from the truth.

  • Got $5,000? 3 Stocks To Hold for the Next 20 Years

    With this much data creation in the world, many businesses have been built to help store, monitor, and analyze the massive influx. Here's why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) are all growing tech stocks worth buying and holding for the next two decades. Businesses receive data from almost every part of their business.

  • Why Plug Stock Popped Today

    This morning, analysts at investment megabank Citigroup cut their price target on the fuel cell leader, but instead of falling, Plug Power stock popped 2.7% (as of 10:20 a.m. ET). Arguing that Plug Power is actually a chemicals company rather than a renewable energy company, Citi observes in its note today that chemicals stocks rallied in 2021 (as TheFly.com reports). On the one hand, this has Citi worried enough to cut its price target on Plug by 34%, to $37 per share.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise as investors eye inflation data, showing biggest jump since 1982

    Stock futures rose Wednesday morning as investors eyed a new report on inflation, which showed another decades-high rate of price increases across the recovering economy.

  • Why I'll Be Selling My Zynga Stock Ahead of the Merger With Take-Two Interactive

    Shares of mobile game publisher Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) are soaring on news of a buyout offer from fellow video game company Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO). Games formatted for a mobile device have emerged as the biggest revenue generator for the massive and still-growing video game market, which is homing in on $200 billion a year globally. As a result, other publishers have scooped up leading mobile game developers (like Electronic Arts' (NASDAQ: EA) takeover of Glu Mobile last summer), and now it's Take-Two's turn.

  • Immuron stock rockets after funding by U.S. DoD of new research agreement

    Shares of Immuron Ltd. rocketed 49.6% in active premarket trading Wednesday, after the Australia-based biopharmaceutical company said it received an award of AUD$6.2 million ($4.5 million) from the U.S. Department of Defense to evaluate Travelan for military use. Trading volume spiked to 1.3 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 60,500. The award is aimed at testing the efficacy of a single larger dose regimen of Travelan for the treatment of moderate to severe diarrhea upo

  • Philips shares slide as shortages and recall hit profits

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Philips shares plunged more than 11% on Wednesday morning after the Dutch health technology company hiked the cost of its massive recall of ventilators and said earnings would take a big hit from global supply chain shortages. Comparable sales fell 10% on a yearly basis to 4.9 billion euros, Philips said, as hospitals had to postpone the installation of equipment due to a lack of parts. Van Houten said the supply chain problems had intensified over the fourth quarter, and were not expected to disappear in the first months of 2022.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • GameStop needs to get it together already: analyst

    GameStop's new management has to step up its game, says one of the few Wall Street analysts who still cover the retailer of physical video games.

  • Bitcoin gains, but crypto braced for more selling with 'no time for optimism'

    "It certainly is not a time for optimism in the short run," a crypto analyst told Yahoo Finance.