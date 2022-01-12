North American Mobile Asset Management Market Report 2021: Increased Need for Asset Visibility, New Technologies, and Go-To-Market Strategies Drive Industry Growth
The total market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.2% over 2020-2026
Revenue growth will be generated by both new and current customers as providers pursue new technologies, expand their distribution channel mix, and begin forging OEM partnerships. Both users and providers of mobile asset management solutions will want to monitor products and vendors in this category.
With supply chain issues dominating the news, Mobile Asset Management (MAM) solutions are gaining even more credibility and attention in the North American market. Each year, the publisher examines the mobile asset management solution category, defining MAM as solutions that remotely locate, monitor, and manage moveable assets that are outside of a company's four walls.
The typical mobile asset management offering includes a wireless hardware tracking device that can be attached to the asset or packaging. Also included are multiple environmental sensors (monitoring temperature, tilt, humidity, etc.), application software, cellular data network service, and a web-based administrative portal.
All stakeholders will want to track trends, partnership opportunities, and the evolving needs revealed in this research. Current users signal that they expect their MAM requirements to expand quickly, going beyond simple asset location tracking to include richer sensor monitoring, sophisticated analyses, and more predictive and proactive planning capabilities.
Industries that offer high potential for MAM adoption include construction, transportation, oil and gas, agriculture, consumer electronics, aviation, and pharmaceuticals.
Basic capabilities can include geofencing, location tracking, sensor readings, alerts, and simple reports. More advanced features and options are available. Adoption dynamics, strategic imperatives, and potential growth opportunities are examined.
Revenue forecasts are provided for three product segments:
Field Equipment Tracking
Container and Trailer Tracking
High-Value Cargo Tracking
Challenges to growth in today's mobile asset management market include:
Change management worries
Affordability concerns
A lack of product expertise and awareness on the part of prospective customers
Providers' over-dependence on their direct sales channels
Continued gaps in LTE-M network coverage
Company interviews and profiles for this study include
AT&T
CalAmp
OnAsset Intelligence
Spireon
Verizon
KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED
What are the current key providers in this industry?
What is the current distribution channel mix?
What is the revenue forecast for the mobile asset management market as a whole and for each of the three solution segments investigated?
What are the top three strategic imperatives impacting today's mobile asset management industry?
Who are key competitors in each of the three solution segments?
What are the major growth drivers and growth restraints in today's mobile asset management industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Mobile Asset Management (MAM) Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Mobile Asset Management Market
Mobile Asset Management Market Scope of Analysis
Mobile Asset Management Segmentation
Key Competitors - Mobile Asset Management Market
Key Growth Metrics - Mobile Asset Management Market
Distribution Channels - Mobile Asset Management Market
Growth Drivers - Mobile Asset Management Market
Growth Restraints - Mobile Asset Management Market
Forecast Assumptions - Mobile Asset Management Market
Revenue Forecast - Mobile Asset Management Market
Revenue Forecast by Segment - Mobile Asset Management Market
Revenue Forecast Analysis - Mobile Asset Management Market
Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Mobile Asset Management Market
Competitive Environment - Mobile Asset Management Market
Key Provider Profile - AT&T
Key Provider Profile - CalAmp
Key Provider Profile - OnAsset Intelligence
Key Provider Profile - Spireon
Key Provider Profile - Verizon
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Field Equipment Tracking Segment
Key Growth Metrics - Field Equipment Tracking Segment
Revenue Forecast - Field Equipment Tracking Segment
Forecast Analysis - Field Equipment Tracking Segment
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Trailer and Container Tracking Segment
Key Growth Metrics - Trailer and Container Tracking Segment
Revenue Forecast - Trailer and Container Tracking Segment
Forecast Analysis - Trailer and Container Tracking Segment
Growth Opportunity Analysis - High-Value Cargo Tracking Segment
Key Growth Metrics - High-Value Cargo Tracking Segment
Revenue Forecast - High-Value Cargo Tracking Segment
Forecast Analysis - High-Value Cargo Tracking Segment
4. Growth Opportunity Universe - Mobile Asset Management Market
Growth Opportunity 1: Developing a MAM-as-a-Service Offering to Enter New Markets and Create New Revenue Stream, 2021
Growth Opportunity 2: Forging OEM Agreements to Avoid Deployment Barriers and Increase Revenues, 2021
Growth Opportunity 3: Increasing the Verticalization of MAM Solutions to Enhance Provider Revenues and Market Share, 2021
5. Next Steps
