U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,480.51
    +9.14 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,243.78
    -50.98 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,991.86
    +94.52 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,270.32
    +4.67 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.98
    -0.30 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.20
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    -0.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1618
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5970
    +0.0780 (+5.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3736
    +0.0060 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2100
    +0.5330 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,085.75
    +1,033.27 (+1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,444.14
    -7.50 (-0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.83
    -30.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

North American Mobile Field Service Management (FSM) Market Report 2021-2026 with Interviews from Actsoft, AT&T, CSG, FieldAware, IFS, ProntoForms, Salesforce, ServiceMax, ServicePower, & Verizon

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Mobile Field Service Management (FSM) Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The total market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 21.8% over 2020-2026. Revenue growth will be generated by both new and current customers as providers expand into new industries continue making strategic acquisitions, and implement new technologies.

North American businesses rank mobile field service automation as one of their top areas of enterprise digital solution investment. Each year, the publishing team examines this particular solution category in the context of the North American market.

For the purposes of this 2021 study, mobile field service management (FSM) applications are defined as software solutions that leverage multiple technologies via the field technician's mobile device to locate, manage, automate, and/or optimize the field-based service workers and their tasks.

The range of FSM capabilities continues to expand, and includes features such as GPS tracking, digital forms, work order management, wireless timecards, mobile payments, dispatching, dashboards, reports, third-party contractor management, predictive analytics, etc.

Adoption dynamics, strategic imperatives, and potential growth opportunities are examined. Revenue forecasts are provided for two product categories: 1) Small and Mid-sized Business solutions for companies with fewer than 500 employees and 2) Enterprise solutions for businesses with 500+ total employees.

Both current and prospective FSM solution users will want to continuously monitor products and vendors. All stakeholders will want to track trends, partnership opportunities, and evolving needs among increasingly demanding field workers and end-customers.

Key Issues Addressed

  • Who are the current key vendors in this industry?

  • What is the current distribution channel mix?

  • What is the revenue forecast for the mobile field service management market as a whole and for each of the two solution segments investigated?

  • What are three top strategic imperatives impacting today's mobile field service management industry?

  • What are the highest priority individual FSM capabilities according to current users?

  • Who are key competitors in each of the two major product segments?

  • What are three major growth opportunities in this industry?

  • What are the major growth drivers and growth restraints in today's mobile field service management industry?

Challenges to growth in today's mobile field service management market include:

  • Costs that can be perceived as unaffordable by the field service organization

  • Change management concerns

  • The lack of strong channel and technology partnerships on the part of some vendors

  • A limited number of vertical-specific FSM solutions

  • Prospective customer concerns regarding solution security, scalability, and integration capabilities.

Companies interviewed for this study include

  • Actsoft

  • AT&T

  • CSG

  • FieldAware

  • IFS

  • ProntoForms

  • Salesforce

  • ServiceMax

  • ServicePower

  • Verizon

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Mobile Field Service Management (FSM) Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Mobile Field Service Management Market

  • Mobile Field Service Management Market Scope of Analysis

  • Mobile Field Service Management Market Segmentation

  • Key Competitors for Mobile Field Service Management Market

  • Key Growth Metrics for Mobile Field Service Management Market

  • Distribution Channels for Mobile Field Service Management Market

  • Growth Drivers for Mobile Field Service Management Market

  • Growth Restraints for Mobile Field Service Management Market

  • Forecast Assumptions, Mobile Field Service Management Market

  • Revenue Forecast, Mobile Field Service Management Market

  • Revenue Forecast by Segment, Mobile Field Service Management Market

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis, Mobile Field Service Management Market

  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Mobile Field Service Management Market

  • Competitive Environment, Mobile Field Service Management Market

  • Revenue Share, Mobile Field Service Management Market

  • Key Provider Profile - Actsoft

  • Key Provider Profile - AT&T

  • Key Provider Profile - CSG

  • Key Provider Profile - FieldAware

  • Key Provider Profile - Fleet Complete

  • Key Provider Profile - IFS

  • Key Provider Profile - Microsoft

  • Key Provider Profile - Oracle Corporation

  • Key Provider Profile - ProntoForms

  • Key Provider Profile - Salesforce

  • Key Provider Profile - SAP

  • Key Provider Profile - ServiceMax

  • Key Provider Profile - ServicePower

  • Key Provider Profile - TELUS

  • Key Provider Profile - Verizon

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Small and Mid-size Business Solutions

  • Key Growth Metrics for Small and Mid-size Business Solutions

  • Revenue Forecast, Small and Mid-size Business Solutions

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis, Small and Mid-size Business Solutions

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Enterprise Solutions

  • Key Growth Metrics for Enterprise Solutions

  • Revenue Forecast, Enterprise Solutions

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis, Enterprise Solutions

5. Growth Opportunity Universe, Mobile Field Service Management Market

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Offering Industry-Specific Solutions to Increase FSM Providers' Revenues and Market Share, 2021

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Investing in Cutting-Edge Technologies to Optimize Field Service Quality and Attract New Revenues, 2021

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Developing a "Virtual Service" Offering to Reduce Costs and Increase Customer Satisfaction, 2021

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y0rjv1

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-american-mobile-field-service-management-fsm-market-report-2021-2026-with-interviews-from-actsoft-att-csg-fieldaware-ifs-prontoforms-salesforce-servicemax-servicepower--verizon-301402299.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were rising 3.3% as of 10:59 a.m. EDT on Monday. This gain came after the Financial Times reported new forecasts from health data analytics company Airfinity that project Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could generate sales of $38.7 billion in 2022. Investors might be justified in jumping aboard the Moderna train if Airfinity's 2022 estimate is right.

  • Why Is Zillow Stock Tumbling on Monday?

    The stock market was relatively flat on Monday morning, but real estate specialist Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG) was a major underperformer. The reason for today's drop is that the company announced it is suspending its Zillow Offers iBuying program for the rest of the year. If you aren't familiar, this is the part of Zillow's business that buys real estate directly from sellers, makes repairs, and then resells the homes.

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

    While the market driven by short-term sentiment influenced by the accommodative interest rate environment in the US, virus news and stimulus spending, many smart money investors are starting to get cautious towards the current bull run since March, 2020 and hedging or reducing many of their long positions. Some fund managers are betting on Dow […]

  • 9 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 9 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy. Hydrogen fuel cell technology is set to grow as governments around the world get serious about solving the climate […]

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'm Not Selling Anytime Soon

    Admittedly, I don't have many stocks in my portfolio that pay high dividend yields. My positions tend to focus more on growth than on dividends. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is only one dividend increase away from becoming a Dividend King -- S&P 500 members with at least 50 consecutive years of dividend increases.

  • Why Tesla Stock Jumped on Monday

    One analyst thinks the electric car maker's third-quarter results will be above consensus analyst forecasts.

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In fuboTV Inc.'s (NYSE:FUBO) Shares?

    Every investor in fuboTV Inc. ( NYSE:FUBO ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally...

  • 3 Tech Stocks Poised for a 2022 Rebound

    On the contrary, a growth stock rebound could be in store for 2022. Three Fool.com contributors think Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), and II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) are thus worth a serious look right now. Nicholas Rossolillo (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing): Though it may rank low on the list of most household names in technology, Taiwan Semi is a monster powering all sorts of high-end computing we use every day.

  • Cathie Wood’s Top 15 Small-Cap Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Cathie Wood’s top 15 small-cap stock picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Wood’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Cathie Wood’s Top 5 Small-Cap Stock Picks. Catherine Wood is an American millionaire investor, who founded ARK Investment Management in 2014. She serves […]

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Climbing Today

    Those hopeful about the presence of hydrogen in the energy landscape continue to rally behind this fuel cell leader.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    This week I see Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), AT&T (NYSE: T), and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) as vulnerable investments in the near term. It doesn't help that Netflix disappointed investors with its previous quarterly update three months ago.

  • What to Watch for in GE's Earnings

    General Electric's (NYSE: GE) upcoming earnings report is unlikely to produce any significant surprises on a headline basis. After all, management tends to give wide guidance ranges, and CEO Larry Culp spoke extensively about trading conditions at a conference in mid-September. Investors will be very interested in putting the pieces together to build a picture for 2022 and beyond.

  • Netflix earnings, Tesla earning, Airlines earnings — what to expect

    The Yahoo Finance panel breaks down what to expect in a stacked week for the market as we await Netflix, Airlines, and Tesla earnings. Watch as the panel discusses how these most recent earnings could shape the market.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    These companies give investors diverse exposure to the EV sector with the potential for long-term rewards.

  • 3 Ridiculously Expensive Stocks That Are Still Screaming Buys

    Buy low, sell high. You've no doubt heard that investing advice plenty of times. And it has worked well through the years in many cases. However, there's another approach that also can be quite effective: Buy high, sell higher.

  • Virgin Galactic Delays Commercial Flight Launch — Report

    California-based spaceflight company Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) has postponed the launch of its first commercial flight to the fourth quarter of 2022 from the third quarter. Further, the company will not conduct the second test flight this year, according to a report published by BBC. The delay is due to a planned upgrade program, targeted to boost the spaceship’s durability, which will commence a month later than planned. Shares of the company closed nearly 17% down on Friday at $20.01. Vi

  • Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Vale SA (VALE) Anymore

    Most investors tend to think that hedge funds and other asset managers are worthless, as they cannot beat even simple index fund portfolios. In fact, most people expect hedge funds to compete with and outperform the bull market that we have witnessed in recent years. However, hedge funds are generally partially hedged and aim at […]

  • 2 Leading Social Media Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    In light of recent attacks on Facebook stemming from a flurry of accusations that the company is choosing profits over the well-being of its users, it might be smart to look into other social media companies to invest in. Unlike Facebook, Both Nextdoor and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) have incentives that are aligned with their users, they're growing quickly, and they still have a large market opportunity ahead of them. The deal is expected to close by the end of this year, and Nextdoor should then list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol KIND when it begins trading.

  • We Might See A Profit From Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Soon

    Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARA ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we...

  • 7 Stocks Paying Super-Size Dividends Are Actually Doing Great

    What's the use of an S&P 500 stock paying a giant dividend — like AT&T — if you're only going to miss out on price gains?