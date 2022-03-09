U.S. markets close in 1 hour 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,278.52
    +107.82 (+2.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,304.67
    +672.03 (+2.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,236.47
    +440.92 (+3.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,014.25
    +51.24 (+2.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.58
    -15.12 (-12.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,986.60
    -56.70 (-2.77%)
     

  • Silver

    25.86
    -1.03 (-3.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1080
    +0.0172 (+1.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9430
    +0.0710 (+3.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3174
    +0.0076 (+0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8400
    +0.1760 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,084.51
    +3,347.96 (+8.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    934.77
    +7.43 (+0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.72
    +226.61 (+3.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

North American Mobile Situational Awareness Market Report 2022 with Interview from AT&T, Intrepid Networks, and Verizon

·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Partnerships and Expanding Set of Mission-Critical Communications Capabilities Power North American Mobile Situational Awareness Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This study examines strategic imperatives, adoption dynamics, and potential growth opportunities. Revenue forecasts are provided for two product categories:

  • Public Safety--firefighters, police, EMTs, etc.

  • Private Security--security guards in the enterprise sector, such as manufacturing, higher education, utilities, and health facilities. MSA product awareness and interest are on a growth trajectory in both of these target segments.

The total market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 28.2% over the study's 2021-2027 period.

With top tier wireless carriers making situational awareness a key component of their hugely strategic public safety initiatives and with first responder communications and guidance becoming more critical in tumultuous times, Mobile Situational Awareness (MSA) solutions are of keen interest in the North American market.

This study defines MSA as solutions that provide near real-time information and guidance regarding critical field situations to central command and to emergency first responder teams via their mobile devices.

MSA solutions forge a tighter communications link between command personnel and users at the edge and can include mapping of the area and its surroundings, location and status of personnel and other markers, emergency calls and alerts, relevant photos and videos, collaborative team work spaces, event playback, PTT (push-to-talk) integration, and interoperability with the traditional - but severely limited - land mobile radio (LMR). The typical mobile device form factor is the smartphone (regular and ruggedized).

The mobile situational awareness market is still in an early stage, with three major types of providers competing for revenue and share. Both MSA users and providers will want to monitor products, vendors, technology roadmaps, market trends, partnership opportunities, and evolving customer needs.

They will also want to track challenges to growth in today's mobile situational awareness market, including: 1) Continued customer concerns regarding security, reliability and control, 2) The somewhat slow approach to product development on the part of the wireless carriers, 3) The sometimes lengthy sales cycle, and 4) A heavy dependence on the direct sales channel.

Companies interviewed for this study include AT&T, Intrepid Networks, and Verizon.

Key Issues Addressed

  • Who are the current key providers (vendors and channels) in this industry?

  • What is the current sales channel mix?

  • What is the revenue forecast for the mobile situational awareness market as a whole and for each of the two product segments investigated?

  • What are three top strategic imperatives impacting today's mobile situational awareness industry?

  • What are three potential growth opportunities in this industry?

  • What are the major adoption drivers and restraints in today's mobile situational awareness industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Mobile Situational Awareness Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Mobile Situational Awareness Market

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Segmentation

  • Key Competitors

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Distribution Channels

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Segment

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

  • Competitive Environment

  • Key Provider Profile: AT&T

  • Key Provider Profile: Intrepid Networks

  • Key Provider Profile: Verizon

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Public Safety

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Forecast Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Private Security

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Universe - Mobile Situational Awareness Market

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Creating and Deepening White-Label Partnerships to Lower Customers' Perceived Risk and Expand Revenue Stream - 2022

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Developing Managed Service Offerings to Expand Markets and Increase Sales - 2022

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Optimizing MSA Solution Integration to Increase Customer Satisfaction and Grow Profits - 2022

6. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

  • AT&T

  • Intrepid Networks

  • Verizon

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t96a9b

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-american-mobile-situational-awareness-market-report-2022-with-interview-from-att-intrepid-networks-and-verizon-301499224.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Tumbles as U.A.E, Iraq Signal Ability to Raise Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Crude futures sank after U.A.E. and Iraq signalled OPEC may have greater willingness to raise output and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated that he’s prepared to make certain compromises with Russia to end the war.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Open to Neutrality, Won’t Yield

  • European stocks rally on best day in nearly two years as Ukraine’s president cools to NATO membership

    European stocks rallied on Wednesday, buoyed by an interview from Ukraine's president in which he appeared to make major concessions.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is on Fire Today

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock jumped out of the gate Wednesday morning, and shares of the semiconductors powerhouse are up 5.6% as of 10 a.m. ET. What's causing Nvidia stock to rise? For one thing, stock markets generally are "in the green" as of the same time this morning, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up nearly 2% and the Nasdaq Composite up 2.7%.

  • Why Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise, and Carnival Stocks Sailed Higher Today

    Shares of cruise line operators Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), and Carnival (NYSE: CCL) all jumped in early trading Wednesday. As of 12:36 p.m. ET, Royal Caribbean stock was up a strong 6.5%, Norwegian was showing a 9.6% gain, and Carnival had actually put up a double-digit percentage gain -- 10.1%.

  • Russian troops stranded in 40-mile convoy could freeze to death in ‘metal tank refrigerators’

    Russian troops could freeze in tanks as temperatures expected to dip to -20C

  • Oil plunges as much as 17% as UAE, Iraq set to boost output

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Oil prices plunged as much as 17% after media reports said OPEC producers United Arab Emirates and Iraq said they would support increased production, potentially offsetting some of the supply disruptions caused by sanctions on Russian oil after its invasion of Ukraine. Brent crude fell more than 17%, or $22, to hit a session low at $105.60 during a sharp selloff. Prices hit session lows after traders cited media reports of an Iraqi minister claiming the country is ready to hike production if OPEC+ requires it to.

  • Bitcoin, crypto market surges on Biden's executive order

    Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith joins the Live show to discuss the market reaction to President Biden's executive order to regulate cryptocurrencies.

  • BofA says ‘There is no clear off-ramp’ for Russia and ‘it’s like catching a falling knife,’ issues dire prediction for global economy

    Analysts lowered the GDP forecasts for the U.S. and Europe, and increased \ inflation expectations on Tuesday.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Soaring Today

    Investors are realizing that yesterday's announcement about Russia and Ukraine likely won't have a major impact on Shopify's financials.

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as

  • Oil market is ‘a coiled spring’ ready to explode, strategist says

    RBC Capital Markets Managing Director of Global Energy Strategy Michael Tran joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss velocity in the oil market, the ban on U.S. imports of Russian oil, and the possibility of a recession.

  • How to Invest $5 Million for Income

    A $5 million nest egg can last you decades, especially if you make smart investments that prioritize income. Here's how to invest $5 million for income.

  • These 19 Words From Vaxart Could Mean Trouble for Vaccine Rivals

    Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) surged early in the coronavirus vaccine race. Vaxart's candidate currently is in a phase 2 study. In fact, 19 words from Vaxart's chief scientific officer may mean big things for the biotech -- and trouble for vaccine rivals.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Biotech Stocks

    Ark also acquired shares of a healthcare-clinic chain and an electric air-taxi company. Ark sold shares of a lender.

  • Why General Electric Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of General Electric (NYSE: GE) jumped higher this morning and were up 5.4% as of 10 a.m. ET. General Electric took to social-media platform Twitter to announce its decision to suspend operations in Russia, but said it will continue to provide essential medical equipment and power services in the region. According to GE's latest annual report, the company hasn't provided any information on its operations in Russia, except that it has two subsidiaries in the region, including one in healthcare.

  • Palantir Stock Is Soaring. An Analyst Sees Opportunity in the Dip.

    Piper Sandler analyst Weston Twigg initiated coverage of data-analytics-software firm Palantir at Outperform. Shares are now down to “more-reasonable levels," Twigg says.

  • Vale Is Poised to Benefit as Nickel Prices Surge

    As the Russia-Ukraine Crisis heats up, commodities have come the forefront of investors' minds. Russia is a major exporter of oil, nickel and wheat. Nickel prices have since come back down to earth ($48,000 per ton) after the The London Metal Exchange suspended trading, but the metal is still up more than double from a month ago.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    How do drops of 50%, 67%, and 76% sound? The recent stock market correction has produced many bargains.

  • Royal Caribbean Making a Big Onboard Change

    Most people aboard a Royal Caribbean (or a Carnival or Norwegian Cruise Line for that matter) ship spend their vacations eating too much, drinking too much, and staying up too late. At the moment, that means that anyone with a drink package who wants a latte, a cappuccino, or any other fancy coffee drink without paying extra must order from Cafe Promenade which offers Seattle's Best coffee, not Starbucks.

  • AT&T-Discovery to Sell $30 Billion of Bonds Amid Soaring Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. and Discovery Inc. are selling $30 billion of bonds in one of the largest corporate offerings ever as they seek to fund their media business combination. The deal received $106 billion in orders in a sign investor appetite is returning to a market that’s been rattled by inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChi