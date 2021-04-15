Forecasts by Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction, In Situ Hybridization, Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology, Chips and Microarrays, Mass Spectrometry, Sequencing, Transcription Mediated Amplification, Others), by Application (Oncology, Pharmacogenomics, Infectious Diseases, Genetic Testing, Neurological Disease, Cardiovascular Diseases, Microbiology, Others), by Product (Instruments, Reagents), Test Location (Point-of-Care, Over the Counter, Central Laboratories), by Country (USA, Canada) PLUS Analysis of Leading MDx Companies AND COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios

New York, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North American Molecular Diagnostics (MDx) Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06061839/?utm_source=GNW



Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Anticipated to Augur Market Growth

According to the CDC, in the U.S., hospital-acquired infections (HAI) account for over 1.5 million infections & nearly 95,000 associated deaths per year. Molecular diagnostic is critical in the field of infectious disease testing as it provides rapid & successful results. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases & hospital-acquired infections is therefore expected to fuel molecular diagnostics market across the North American region from 2021 to 2031.

Which Factors are Fueling North America Molecular Diagnostics Market Growth?

- Growing Geriatric Population Base

- Increase in Demand for Point-of-Care Facilities

- Growing Prevalence of Target Diseases Such as Genetic, CVDs, and Neurological Diseases

- Introduction of Technologically Advanced Products



Which Factors are Restraining Growth?

- High Prices of Molecular Diagnostics Tests

- Presence of Ambiguous Regulatory Framework to Impede Market Growth



Technological Advancements to Boost Market Growth

According to the analysis, advancements in technology is projected to boost North American molecular diagnostics industry growth as they provide greater accuracy and are cost-effective. The market is likely to be guided by the launch of MinION, an affordable and compact sequencer that supplies users in small peripheral laboratories and point of care facilities. Also, high demand for over-the-counter diagnostics is expected to help drive market growth in this area. Furthermore, some of the key factors such as advanced cancer diagnostic testing coupled with growing demand for genetic testing is expected to fuel market growth further through 2031.

UNIQUE COVID-19 VARIATIONS- only available in this report are dedicated analysis of 4 different rebound scenarios of how the market will develop - no matter how COVID-19 affects the economy.



How do prominent players strengthen their position throughout the world?

You must read this newly updated report if you are involved in this sector. The report shows you potential revenues up to 2031, evaluate information, trends, opportunities and business outlooks.



Discover how to stay ahead

Our 350+ page report provides 500+ tables and charts/graphs. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at overall North American market and country level. See financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing North America Molecular Diagnostics Market. See how to exploit the opportunities.

Forecasts to 2031 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

. In addition to revenue forecasting to 2031, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

. You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

. Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), SWOT Analysis, PEST Analysis, Porter’s Analysis, product profiles and commercial developments.

Discover sales predictions for the North American market and submarkets

Technology

. Polymerase Chain Reaction

- Multiplex PCR

- Other PCR

. In Situ Hybridization

. Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology

. Chips and Microarrays

. Mass Spectrometry

. Sequencing

. Transcription Mediated Amplification

. Others

Application

. Oncology

- Breast Cancer

- Prostate Cancer

- Colorectal Cancer

- Cervical Cancer

- Kidney Cancer

- Liver Cancer

- Blood Cancer

- Lung Cancer

- Other Cancer

. Pharmacogenomics

. Infectious Diseases

- Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus

- Clostridium Difficile

- Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci

- Carbapenem-Resistant Bacteria

- Flu

- Respiratory Syncytial Virus

- Candida

- Tuberculosis and Drug-Resistant TBA

- Meningitis

- Gastrointestinal Panel Testing

- Chlamydia

- Gonorrhea

- HIV

- Hepatitis C

- Hepatitis B

- Other Infectious Diseases

. Genetic Testing

- Newborn Screening

- Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing

- Other Genetic Testing

. Neurological Disease

. Cardiovascular Diseases

. Microbiology

. Others

Product

. Instruments

. Reagents

Test Location

. Point-of-Care

. Over the Counter

. Central Laboratories



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall North American market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for country by segments as well:

. U.S. Molecular Diagnostics Market

- Revenue Forecasts by Technology

- Revenue Forecasts by Application

- Revenue Forecasts by Product

- Revenue Forecasts by Test Location

. Canada Molecular Diagnostics Market

- Revenue Forecasts by Technology

- Revenue Forecasts by Application

- Revenue Forecasts by Product

- Revenue Forecasts by Test Location



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Overall revenue for North America molecular diagnostics market will surpass $xx million in 2021, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2031. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market- including company profiles for 16 of the major companies involved in the North America Molecular Diagnostics Market. Some of the companies profiled in this report include are Roche Diagnostics, Abbott, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Dako (Agilent Technologies), Danaher, FOUNDATION MEDICINE, INC., Genomic Health (Exact Sciences Corporation), Hologic, Inc., Illumina, Inc., HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc., Grifols, S.A., QIAGEN, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and Sysmex Corporation.



Key Questions Answered by this Report:

. What is the current size of the North America Molecular Diagnostics market? How much will this market be worth from 2021 to 2031?

. What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape the North America Molecular Diagnostics market over the next ten years?

. What are the main segments within the North America Molecular Diagnostics market? How much will each of these segments be worth for the period 2021 to 2031? How will the composition of the market change during that time, and why?

. What factors will affect that industry and market over the next ten years?

. What are the largest national markets for the North America Molecular Diagnostics? What is their current status and how will they develop over the next ten years? What are their revenue potentials to 2031?

. How will market shares of the leading national markets change by 2031, and which geographical region will lead the market in 2031?

. Which are the leading companies and what are their activities, results, developments, and prospects?

. What are the main trends that will affect the North America Molecular Diagnostics market between 2021 and 2031?

. What are the main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats for the market?

. How will the North America Molecular Diagnostics market evolve over the forecasted period, 2021 to 2031?

. How will market shares of prominent national markets change from 2021, and which countries will lead the market in 2031, achieving highest revenues and fastest growth?

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

Information found nowhere else

With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions.

This study is intended for everybody needing commercial analyses for the North America Molecular Diagnostics Market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06061839/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



