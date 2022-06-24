ReportLinker

This has mainly to do with the rising awareness of the learning based on simulation, implementation of laparoscopic simulation systems, fast digitization of the healthcare industry, technological developments in portable MIS simulators, and rising demand for minimally invasive treatments, which are quick and less painful and have a shorter recovery period.

The largest share in the portable minimally invasive surgery simulators market was held by the endoscopic category in 2021. The rising prevalence of intestinal disorders is resulting in the increasing demand for minimally invasive endoscopic surgeries. The main reasons are their economical nature and faster recovery as opposed to conventional surgeries.



• Medical training centers are likely to propel with the highest CAGR in the coming years. This can be credited to the snowballing demand for simulation-based training because of the shortage of professionals.

• Furthermore, the growing emphasis on the safety of patients has decreased the training experience for apprentice surgeons in the operation theater. Accordingly, to satisfy the need for appropriate skill development, medical training centers are swiftly integrating portable MIS simulators into their training module.

• ?The share of the North American portable minimally invasive surgery simulators market was the largest, at 30.5%, in 2021. This was mainly because of the early adoption of innovative technologies by the stalwarts of the industry and end users.

• Other than this, the major factors responsible for the growth of the market are the extensive collaborations among market players and growing expenditure on healthcare.

• There are various technological advancements in the medical field that are fueling the demand for simulation. Several technologically advanced products let students and doctors obtain or improve their skills with the usage of AR, robotics, and AI.

• In the recent past, VR trainers have been familiarized with skill development in minimally invasive techniques. The specific hand–eye coordination and the needed psychomotor skills for MISs can be learned with the use of VR simulation techniques.



Simulation-based learning helps in converting knowledge into practice, gathering quantifiable data on students and patients, and increasing safety for doctors and patients. Because of this and the increasing prevalence of injuries during surgeries, the portable minimally invasive surgery simulators market has been growing. The WHO states that risky surgical care procedures lead to complications in around 25% of the patients. Nearly 7 million surgical patients suffer from major problems, 1 million of whom die during or immediately after surgery.

Major market players are involved in partnerships and collaborations to maintain a competitive edge. For instance, VirtaMed AG and Memic Innovative Surgery Ltd. declared their partnership in February 2022 for developing a VR simulator program to help in surgical skills training for the Hominis Surgical System. Other players include CATHI GmbH, Laparo Sp. z.o.o., eoSurgical Ltd., MEDICAL-X, Mentice AB, Inovus Ltd., Olympus Corporation, Surgical Science Sweden AB, 3-Dmed, and CAE Inc.

