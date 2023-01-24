U.S. markets close in 2 hours 53 minutes

NORTH AMERICAN SPECIALTY LAMINATIONS ("NASL") TAPS INDUSTRY VETERAN ERIC SPENCE TO LEAD NATIONAL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT AND MARKETING EFFORTS

·3 min read

OSSEO, Wis., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Specialty Laminations ("NASL"), the leading provider of differentiated specialty lamination, fabrication, and finishing solutions to the building products OEM industry, today announced that Eric Spence will be joining the company's leadership team as its Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing.  NASL serves customers in the window, door, flooring, specialty millwork, cabinetry, and case-goods markets and is backed by Building Industry Partners ("BIP"), the leading private equity firm focused on the U.S. building industry.

Eric Spence Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing

NASL taps Industry Veteran, Eric Spence as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing!

Spence comes to NASL after serving as President and CEO of RAM Industries, a Texas-based manufacturer and distributor of luxury windows and doors, for the past three years.  During that time, Spence transformed RAM's core business from distribution to manufacturing, increasing revenue and significantly enhancing profitability.  Prior to RAM, Spence was the Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for PlyGem Industries, and previously served as Senior Vice President of Sales for JELD-WEN.

In his newly created Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing role, Spence will be leveraging his more than 30 years of window and door industry experience and relationships to lead new business and channel growth at NASL.  He will also be seeking potential acquisitions for the company, building upon its recent rapid expansion.

NASL has made three acquisitions over the past 18 months, dramatically increasing its national footprint, capacity and workforce.  The company currently employs 192 team members across its four locations, including Osseo, Wisconsin; Middleton, Wisconsin; Sparks, Nevada; and Roanoke, Virginia.

"We are pleased to have Eric join our executive team, as his industry experience and expertise in our core markets and channels will advance significant organic and acquisitive growth opportunities for NASL," said Doug Rende, CEO of NASL.

"NASL's business model and to-date success, as well as alignment with Building Industry Partners' people- focused investment and business principles, guided my decision to be part of this exciting career opportunity," said Spence.

Spence will be based in Texas and will be managing NASL's sales and marketing teams nationwide.

"The addition of Eric to our team will bring a wealth of industry insight to further our operational excellence initiatives to exceed our customers' expectations," said Zach Wiedenhoeft, President and COO of NASL.

About North American Specialty Laminations

North American Specialty Laminations ("NASL") is a building products lamination, finishing and specialty manufacturing company serving the window, door, cabinet, furniture and architectural millwork industries. With headquarters in Osseo, WI, and production locations serving all U.S. and Canadian regions, NASL is a portfolio company of private equity investment firm, Building Industry Partners.  For more information, visit www.northamericanlam.com.

About Building Industry Partners

Building Industry Partners ("BIP") is the leading private equity investment firm focused on the U.S. building industry. Founded by Matt Ogden in 2008, BIP is headquartered in Boston, with operating partners and advisors across the U.S.  Over the past 14 years, BIP is proud to have co-founded or served as first equity sponsor of a number of the fastest growing and most dynamic businesses in the U.S. building industry's middle market, including U.S. LBM Holdings, Kodiak Building Partners, Homewood Holdings, and U.S. Fence Solutions/Binford Supply.

In 2020, BIP redefined its purpose: to build exceptional and enduring businesses, generate world class investment returns, and contribute to elevating the building industry and its workforce through people-focused investment and business principles. BIP continues to seek opportunities to sponsor the building industry's greatest talent and helping them realize their entrepreneurial visions, while increasing shared prosperity amongst its businesses' shareholders, management, and workforce through broad-based employee ownership and advancement of human capital management practices.  For more information, visit www.buildingip.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-american-specialty-laminations-nasl-taps-industry-veteran-eric-spence-to-lead-national-business-development-and-marketing-efforts-301729474.html

SOURCE North American Specialty Laminations

