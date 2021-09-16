North American UCaaS Market Report 2021: Technology and Market Trends, Growth Projections, Market share Assessment and Growth Opportunities
This study provides a thorough analysis of the North American UCaaS market, including technology and market trends, growth projections, market share assessment and growth opportunity identification. Industry participants can use this research study to benchmark their visions and strategies against important market trends and competitor best practices.
COVID-19 has wreaked havoc across the globe. If the epidemic continues to spread unabated, it is likely to continue to considerably impact trade and commerce patterns, GDP growth rates, employment and technology investments.
Drastically-reduced travel and a massive shift to work-from-home models to avoid contagion have accelerated adoption of cloud services to remain connected. Cloud services can benefit remote workers and help set up temporary teams and offices. While this trend has more tangibly impacted demand for meeting and messaging services, cloud calling services have also received a boost either as temporary or long-term solutions to ensure fast decision making and effective project completion despite the decline of in-person meetings.
Many UCaaS providers saw expansion of existing accounts to support work from home, as well as an increase in activation and use of apps/services that customers already had but were under-utilized (e.g., telework apps, mobility, soft clients, conferencing). These advanced features enable providers to expand their footprint/increase penetration of installed accounts and prove value of broader application suites to increase ARPU.
Truly economical and agile UCaaS solutions - from packaging and pricing to provisioning and management - experienced greater acceleration during the pandemic and among the growing work-at-home customer base. Plug-and-play solutions available for purchase and provisioning via digital channels provided a lifeline for many SMBs and small/temporary remote teams.
UCaaS bundled with mobile services, such as Verizon One Talk, or included as part of broader productivity and collaboration suites, such as Cisco Webex, Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, or enabled as a convenient add-on to popular meeting solutions, such as Zoom Phone, experienced more rapid adoption during the first wave of the pandemic.
As various trends set in motion by the pandemic offset each other, UCaaS user growth in 2020 will be slightly higher than our earlier projections, which took into account adjusted 2018 and 2019 data. Previously-reported historical user and revenue numbers were adjusted to exclude certain hybrid UC deployment scenarios, as a result of which our updated market forecast follows a new trajectory.
In 2021, accelerated cloud migration due to the permanent shift to more pervasive remote work will be dampened by the lagging impact of the recession on the telecom sector. Assuming no events with a drastic short-term impact similar to that of the massive move to work from home in 2020, growth rates beyond 2022 will continue to decline due to increasing market maturity.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
Strategic Imperatives for UCaaS Providers
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Executive Dashboard
Key Questions this Study will Answer
Market Definitions
Scope and Market Definitions
Growth Environment and Market Trends
Key Growth Metrics
3. Growth Environment and Market Trends
Key Business Trends Emerging as a Result of COVID-19
Remote Work to Remain a Key Market Driver for Cloud Services Adoption
COVID-19 Impact on Rise in Remote Work
Current Percent of Employees Working Remotely
Future Workplace Vision
COVID-19 Impact on Digital Strategy and Investment
What the Future Workspace will Look Like
Post-COVID-19 Physical Space and Real Estate Plans
Digital Business Models on the Rise
Post-Pandemic Technology Prioritization Plans
A Collaborative Workplace Enables an Excellent Customer Journey
Growth Drivers for the Total UCaaS Market
Growth Restraints for the Total UCaaS Market
4. Growth Forecasts
Forecast Assumptions, Total UCaaS Market
Cloud Migration is Well Underway
Installed Users and Revenue Forecast, Total UCaaS Market
Net New User Forecast, Total UCaaS Market
Installed Users and Revenue Forecast Analysis, Total UCaaS Market
Installed Users Forecast by Region, Total UCaaS Market
Installed Users Analysis-US versus Canada
Pricing Trends and Forecast, Total UCaaS Market
Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Total UCaaS Market
Demand Analysis
Demand Analysis Discussion
Percent Installed Users by Customer Size, 2019
Percent Installed Users by Customer Size, 2020
Demand Analysis-Penetration by Customer Size
Desktop and Mobile Access to UCaaS Functionality, 2019
Desktop and Mobile Access to UCaaS Functionality, 2020
Demand Analysis-Soft Clients, Meetings and Chat
Percent Installed Users by Type of Access, 2019
Percent Installed Users by Type of Access, 2020
Demand Analysis-Type of Access
5. Competitor Analysis
Installed User Market Share by Service Provider Brand, Total UCaaS Market, 2019
Installed User Market Share by Service Provider Brand, Total UCaaS Market, 2020
UCaaS Revenue Market Share by Service Provider Brand, Total UCaaS Market, 2019
UCaaS Revenue Market Share by Service Provider Brand, Total UCaaS Market, 2020
Top Service Provider Analysis, Total UCaaS Market
Competitive Dynamics
Cloud Provider Selection Criteria
UCaaS Platform Vendor Market Share by Installed Users, 2019
UCaaS Platform Vendor Market Share by Installed Users, 2020
6. Growth Opportunity
Growth Opportunities
Growth Opportunity 1-Contact Center
Growth Opportunity 2-Mobile-First UCaaS
Growth Opportunity 3-Collaboration-Centric User Experience
Growth Opportunity 4-International Expansion
Growth Opportunity 5-Flexible Packaging and Pricing
Growth Opportunity 6-Channel Strategies
Growth Opportunity 7-Outsourced Capabilities
Growth Opportunity 8-The 'New' UC: Addressing Frontliner and Vertical Needs
7. The Last Word
