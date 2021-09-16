U.S. markets open in 3 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,475.75
    -6.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,791.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,469.00
    -35.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,223.80
    -6.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.50
    -0.11 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.10
    -15.70 (-0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    -0.30 (-1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1774
    -0.0052 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.55
    -0.91 (-4.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3823
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3850
    +0.0250 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,963.73
    +497.28 (+1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,232.81
    +35.60 (+2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,053.46
    +36.97 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     

North American UCaaS Market Report 2021: Technology and Market Trends, Growth Projections, Market share Assessment and Growth Opportunities

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the North American UCaaS Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides a thorough analysis of the North American UCaaS market, including technology and market trends, growth projections, market share assessment and growth opportunity identification. Industry participants can use this research study to benchmark their visions and strategies against important market trends and competitor best practices.

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc across the globe. If the epidemic continues to spread unabated, it is likely to continue to considerably impact trade and commerce patterns, GDP growth rates, employment and technology investments.

Drastically-reduced travel and a massive shift to work-from-home models to avoid contagion have accelerated adoption of cloud services to remain connected. Cloud services can benefit remote workers and help set up temporary teams and offices. While this trend has more tangibly impacted demand for meeting and messaging services, cloud calling services have also received a boost either as temporary or long-term solutions to ensure fast decision making and effective project completion despite the decline of in-person meetings.

Many UCaaS providers saw expansion of existing accounts to support work from home, as well as an increase in activation and use of apps/services that customers already had but were under-utilized (e.g., telework apps, mobility, soft clients, conferencing). These advanced features enable providers to expand their footprint/increase penetration of installed accounts and prove value of broader application suites to increase ARPU.

Truly economical and agile UCaaS solutions - from packaging and pricing to provisioning and management - experienced greater acceleration during the pandemic and among the growing work-at-home customer base. Plug-and-play solutions available for purchase and provisioning via digital channels provided a lifeline for many SMBs and small/temporary remote teams.

UCaaS bundled with mobile services, such as Verizon One Talk, or included as part of broader productivity and collaboration suites, such as Cisco Webex, Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, or enabled as a convenient add-on to popular meeting solutions, such as Zoom Phone, experienced more rapid adoption during the first wave of the pandemic.

As various trends set in motion by the pandemic offset each other, UCaaS user growth in 2020 will be slightly higher than our earlier projections, which took into account adjusted 2018 and 2019 data. Previously-reported historical user and revenue numbers were adjusted to exclude certain hybrid UC deployment scenarios, as a result of which our updated market forecast follows a new trajectory.

In 2021, accelerated cloud migration due to the permanent shift to more pervasive remote work will be dampened by the lagging impact of the recession on the telecom sector. Assuming no events with a drastic short-term impact similar to that of the massive move to work from home in 2020, growth rates beyond 2022 will continue to decline due to increasing market maturity.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • Strategic Imperatives for UCaaS Providers

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Executive Dashboard

  • Key Questions this Study will Answer

  • Market Definitions

  • Scope and Market Definitions

  • Growth Environment and Market Trends

  • Key Growth Metrics

3. Growth Environment and Market Trends

  • Key Business Trends Emerging as a Result of COVID-19

  • Remote Work to Remain a Key Market Driver for Cloud Services Adoption

  • COVID-19 Impact on Rise in Remote Work

  • Current Percent of Employees Working Remotely

  • Future Workplace Vision

  • COVID-19 Impact on Digital Strategy and Investment

  • What the Future Workspace will Look Like

  • Post-COVID-19 Physical Space and Real Estate Plans

  • Digital Business Models on the Rise

  • Post-Pandemic Technology Prioritization Plans

  • A Collaborative Workplace Enables an Excellent Customer Journey

  • Growth Drivers for the Total UCaaS Market

  • Growth Restraints for the Total UCaaS Market

4. Growth Forecasts

  • Forecast Assumptions, Total UCaaS Market

  • Cloud Migration is Well Underway

  • Installed Users and Revenue Forecast, Total UCaaS Market

  • Net New User Forecast, Total UCaaS Market

  • Installed Users and Revenue Forecast Analysis, Total UCaaS Market

  • Installed Users Forecast by Region, Total UCaaS Market

  • Installed Users Analysis-US versus Canada

  • Pricing Trends and Forecast, Total UCaaS Market

  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Total UCaaS Market

  • Demand Analysis

  • Demand Analysis Discussion

  • Percent Installed Users by Customer Size, 2019

  • Percent Installed Users by Customer Size, 2020

  • Demand Analysis-Penetration by Customer Size

  • Desktop and Mobile Access to UCaaS Functionality, 2019

  • Desktop and Mobile Access to UCaaS Functionality, 2020

  • Demand Analysis-Soft Clients, Meetings and Chat

  • Percent Installed Users by Type of Access, 2019

  • Percent Installed Users by Type of Access, 2020

  • Demand Analysis-Type of Access

5. Competitor Analysis

  • Installed User Market Share by Service Provider Brand, Total UCaaS Market, 2019

  • Installed User Market Share by Service Provider Brand, Total UCaaS Market, 2020

  • UCaaS Revenue Market Share by Service Provider Brand, Total UCaaS Market, 2019

  • UCaaS Revenue Market Share by Service Provider Brand, Total UCaaS Market, 2020

  • Top Service Provider Analysis, Total UCaaS Market

  • Competitive Dynamics

  • Cloud Provider Selection Criteria

  • UCaaS Platform Vendor Market Share by Installed Users, 2019

  • UCaaS Platform Vendor Market Share by Installed Users, 2020

6. Growth Opportunity

  • Growth Opportunities

  • Growth Opportunity 1-Contact Center

  • Growth Opportunity 2-Mobile-First UCaaS

  • Growth Opportunity 3-Collaboration-Centric User Experience

  • Growth Opportunity 4-International Expansion

  • Growth Opportunity 5-Flexible Packaging and Pricing

  • Growth Opportunity 6-Channel Strategies

  • Growth Opportunity 7-Outsourced Capabilities

  • Growth Opportunity 8-The 'New' UC: Addressing Frontliner and Vertical Needs

7. The Last Word

Companies Mentioned

  • Cisco

  • Google

  • Microsoft

  • Verizon

  • Zoom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kyt31u

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    One strategy for selecting top stocks is to follow a known market guru, a high-profile, highly successful investor. These are the pros who have built multi-billion dollar portfolios, and manage the high-performing hedge funds. And ARK Investing’s Cathie Wood stands tall in their ranks. How successful? Well, last year, her $21.1 billion ARK Innovation fund led the way among the best-performing actively managed equity funds in the US. In recent days, Wood has been making some waves by noting that

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • Electric air taxi startup Lilium goes public on Nasdaq

    Daniel Wiegand, Lilium CEO, talks the company's $830 million IPO merger with Qell.

  • Forget fourth stimulus — these stocks offer income checks growing as fast as 11%

    Nail down a growing income stream with these big-name blue chips.

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Is Selling These 5 Stocks. There are few institutional investors who are willing to take risks on high growth stocks because of the price volatility and the […]

  • Dutch Bros Soars in Trading as Dairy Farmer Becomes Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- When third-generation dairy farmers Dane and Travis Boersma were looking for something to do outside the family business, they decided to try coffee. Not only could they make a little money, they’d be able to hang out with friends and listen to music. They pooled their savings to buy a coffee cart and an espresso machine and began selling in downtown Grants Pass, Oregon, in the early 1990s. Pretty soon they had five carts.After losing his older brother Dane in 2009 to amyotrophic

  • Why Globalstar Stock Bounced Today

    Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) crashed 21% yesterday after it became apparent that Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) new iPhone 13 will in fact not enable users to call each other via satellite. In the absence of any actual "good" news to explain the stock's bounce higher, I can only surmise that what we're looking at today is a "dead cat bounce." The way they would have placed that bet would have been by shorting Globalstar stock (i.e., selling stock they did not own, in hopes of buying it back later, cheaper, and returning the shares to their rightful owners).

  • Retail traders aren't buying the dip like usual: Analysts

    Retail behavior has changed slightly recently, deviating from its "buy the dip" mentality that's been consistent for some time now. There's also something interesting with meme stocks and crypto.

  • Chinese Phone Giant Cuts Jobs After Going Up Against Apple

    (Bloomberg) -- Smartphone maker Oppo is cutting around 20% of staff in key software and device teams after it merged operations with affiliate OnePlus, the first major consolidation in a Chinese mobile industry struggling with chip shortages and Covid-triggered economic shocks.Oppo, which in 2016 became the country’s top-selling brand, is retrenching after expanding too rapidly on the hiring front in recent years and attacking a premium segment dominated by Apple Inc., people familiar with the m

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Should You Consider Investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)?

    First Eagle Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 4.73% was delivered by the fund for the first half of 2021. The Fund underperformed the MSCI World Index which returned 13.05% for the same period. You can […]

  • Billions blown as Macau casino investors fold amid gambling review

    Shares of Macau casino operators on Wednesday shed as much as a third of their value, losing about $18 billion, as the government kicked off a regulatory overhaul that could see its officials supervising companies in the world's largest gambling hub. With Macau's lucrative casino licences up for rebidding next year, the plan spooked a Hong Kong market already deep in the red after Beijing's regulatory crackdown on sectors from technology to education and property that sliced hundreds of billions of dollars off asset values https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-crackdown-wipes-hundreds-billions-off-top-companies-values-2021-09-13. Wynn Macau led the plunge, falling as much as 34% to a record low, followed by a 28% tumble for Sands China.

  • Is AbbVie's 4.9% Dividend Yield Safe?

    Drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) pays a relatively high yield of 4.9%. On a $10,000 investment, that's $360 more in annual dividend income you could earn through AbbVie. Multiply that by several years of owning the stock, plus the regular increases the company makes to its payouts, and the difference becomes even more significant.

  • Rivian produces electric pickup truck beating Tesla, Ford

    Brian Sozzi gives us his latest in-depth take on Electric Vehicle start-up Rivian's successful production of an electric pickup beating other major EV automakers to the market. Watch Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down what this breakthrough could mean for Rivian moving forward.

  • At end of the day, if bitcoin is successful governments will ‘kill it,’ says Ray Dalio

    Ray Dalio, billionaire investor and founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, says that the more successful that bitcoin becomes, the more likely that it will get neutralized by governments and regulators supporting traditional monetary systems.

  • Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the “backdoor” Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • When will Amazon stock skyrocket again?

    Amazon's stock may have a ways to go before it's loved again by investors, argues this veteran tech analyst.

  • General Electric: J.P. Morgan’s Take on Recent Investor Update

    General Electric (GE) is in the midst of a restructuring process, with a focus on reducing its debt load and pivoting the company toward a leaner and simpler business model. The industrial giant recently provided investors with an update on its outlook and GE skeptic J.P. Morgan’s Stephen Tusa has been sifting through the details. “The update seemed cautionary on Q3, though with a reaffirmed 2021 financial outlook and ‘confidence in (their) long term growth prospects’”, the 5-star analyst said.

  • 15 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 dividend stocks people buy for early retirement. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement. Investors looking at dividend stocks are typically looking to set up a passive income […]

  • SoFi Stock Could Hit $28, Says Analyst

    SoFi Technologies (SOFI) -- if you haven't heard of it -- is an $11.5 billion "social finance" company that lost $224 million last year -- and $343 million more in just the first six months of this year. Nevertheless, says Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev, SoFi has potential. Initiating coverage of the stock with a "buy" rating and a $28 price target that implies a near-85% profit over the course of the next year, Dolev declared SoFi stock "SoFi(ne)," and predicted the company will over the next few yea