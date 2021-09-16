U.S. markets close in 21 minutes

North American UCaaS Market Report 2021 Featuring Cisco, Google, Microsoft, Verizon, Zoom

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the North American UCaaS Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This study provides a thorough analysis of the North American UCaaS market, including technology and market trends, growth projections, market share assessment and growth opportunity identification. Industry participants can use this research study to benchmark their visions and strategies against important market trends and competitor best practices.

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc across the globe. If the epidemic continues to spread unabated, it is likely to continue to considerably impact trade and commerce patterns, GDP growth rates, employment and technology investments.

Drastically-reduced travel and a massive shift to work-from-home models to avoid contagion have accelerated adoption of cloud services to remain connected. Cloud services can benefit remote workers and help set up temporary teams and offices. While this trend has more tangibly impacted demand for meeting and messaging services, cloud calling services have also received a boost either as temporary or long-term solutions to ensure fast decision making and effective project completion despite the decline of in-person meetings.

Many UCaaS providers saw expansion of existing accounts to support work from home, as well as an increase in activation and use of apps/services that customers already had but were under-utilized (e.g., telework apps, mobility, soft clients, conferencing). These advanced features enable providers to expand their footprint/increase penetration of installed accounts and prove value of broader application suites to increase ARPU.

Truly economical and agile UCaaS solutions - from packaging and pricing to provisioning and management - experienced greater acceleration during the pandemic and among the growing work-at-home customer base. Plug-and-play solutions available for purchase and provisioning via digital channels provided a lifeline for many SMBs and small/temporary remote teams.

UCaaS bundled with mobile services, such as Verizon One Talk, or included as part of broader productivity and collaboration suites, such as Cisco Webex, Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, or enabled as a convenient add-on to popular meeting solutions, such as Zoom Phone, experienced more rapid adoption during the first wave of the pandemic.

As various trends set in motion by the pandemic offset each other, UCaaS user growth in 2020 will be slightly higher than our earlier projections, which took into account adjusted 2018 and 2019 data. Previously-reported historical user and revenue numbers were adjusted to exclude certain hybrid UC deployment scenarios, as a result of which our updated market forecast follows a new trajectory.

In 2021, accelerated cloud migration due to the permanent shift to more pervasive remote work will be dampened by the lagging impact of the recession on the telecom sector. Assuming no events with a drastic short-term impact similar to that of the massive move to work from home in 2020, growth rates beyond 2022 will continue to decline due to increasing market maturity.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • Strategic Imperatives for UCaaS Providers

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Executive Dashboard

  • Key Questions this Study will Answer

  • Market Definitions

  • Scope and Market Definitions

  • Growth Environment and Market Trends

  • Key Growth Metrics

3. Growth Environment and Market Trends

  • Key Business Trends Emerging as a Result of COVID-19

  • Remote Work to Remain a Key Market Driver for Cloud Services Adoption

  • COVID-19 Impact on Rise in Remote Work

  • Current Percent of Employees Working Remotely

  • Future Workplace Vision

  • COVID-19 Impact on Digital Strategy and Investment

  • What the Future Workspace will Look Like

  • Post-COVID-19 Physical Space and Real Estate Plans

  • Digital Business Models on the Rise

  • Post-Pandemic Technology Prioritization Plans

  • A Collaborative Workplace Enables an Excellent Customer Journey

  • Growth Drivers for the Total UCaaS Market

  • Growth Restraints for the Total UCaaS Market

4. Growth Forecasts

  • Forecast Assumptions, Total UCaaS Market

  • Cloud Migration is Well Underway

  • Installed Users and Revenue Forecast, Total UCaaS Market

  • Net New User Forecast, Total UCaaS Market

  • Installed Users and Revenue Forecast Analysis, Total UCaaS Market

  • Installed Users Forecast by Region, Total UCaaS Market

  • Installed Users Analysis-US versus Canada

  • Pricing Trends and Forecast, Total UCaaS Market

  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Total UCaaS Market

  • Demand Analysis

  • Demand Analysis Discussion

  • Percent Installed Users by Customer Size, 2019

  • Percent Installed Users by Customer Size, 2020

  • Demand Analysis-Penetration by Customer Size

  • Desktop and Mobile Access to UCaaS Functionality, 2019

  • Desktop and Mobile Access to UCaaS Functionality, 2020

  • Demand Analysis-Soft Clients, Meetings and Chat

  • Percent Installed Users by Type of Access, 2019

  • Percent Installed Users by Type of Access, 2020

  • Demand Analysis-Type of Access

5. Competitor Analysis

  • Installed User Market Share by Service Provider Brand, Total UCaaS Market, 2019

  • Installed User Market Share by Service Provider Brand, Total UCaaS Market, 2020

  • UCaaS Revenue Market Share by Service Provider Brand, Total UCaaS Market, 2019

  • UCaaS Revenue Market Share by Service Provider Brand, Total UCaaS Market, 2020

  • Top Service Provider Analysis, Total UCaaS Market

  • Competitive Dynamics

  • Cloud Provider Selection Criteria

  • UCaaS Platform Vendor Market Share by Installed Users, 2019

  • UCaaS Platform Vendor Market Share by Installed Users, 2020

6. Growth Opportunity

  • Growth Opportunities

  • Growth Opportunity 1-Contact Center

  • Growth Opportunity 2-Mobile-First UCaaS

  • Growth Opportunity 3-Collaboration-Centric User Experience

  • Growth Opportunity 4-International Expansion

  • Growth Opportunity 5-Flexible Packaging and Pricing

  • Growth Opportunity 6-Channel Strategies

  • Growth Opportunity 7-Outsourced Capabilities

  • Growth Opportunity 8-The 'New' UC: Addressing Frontliner and Vertical Needs

7. The Last Word

Companies Mentioned

  • Cisco

  • Google

  • Microsoft

  • Verizon

  • Zoom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2euvlz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-american-ucaas-market-report-2021-featuring-cisco-google-microsoft-verizon-zoom-301378746.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

