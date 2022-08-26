North American Video Services Market Report 2022: Five-year Forecasts for Pay-TV and OTT Subscriptions

Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Video Services: State of the Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This State of the Market industry report examines the top trends in the US and Canadian video service markets and the forces that will affect the market over the next year. The report includes a five-year forecast of pay-TV and OTT subscriptions in the North American market.

The video services space, including pay TV and OTT, continues to evolve to meet ever-changing market conditions and consumer behaviours.

The traditional pay-TV market continues to face significant challenges including ongoing subscriber erosion and competition from vMVPDs. The market has had to pivot to vertical integration and bundling, aggregation, and online video solutions to sustain and grow.

The OTT video services market continues to evolve, with high-profile offerings from large media organisations and smaller-scale offerings from a variety of more niche players. Services continue to augment their user experiences and distribution channels with many employing a hybrid business model approach to better reach and monetize their offerings.

Key Topics Covered:

Bottom Line

Evolution of Entertainment Media Consumption

COVID Impact on Video Consumption

Cord Cutting Continues, Impacting Revenues

The Streaming Service Stack Has Not Yet Hit its Ceiling

Without Contracts, Service Hoppers Contribute to Churn

Content and Discovery Challenges Impact the User Experience

Bundles and Aggregation Platforms Aid in Service Discovery

Assessing the Video Service Market: Strategies by Service Segment

Defining the Video Service Market

Traditional Pay-TV Providers Move Online

vMVPDs Grow Despite High Operating Costs

Subscription Video-On-Demand (SVOD): Services Raise Prices

Transactional Video on Demand (TVOD) Benefits from Shelter at Home

Advertising-based Video-on-Demand Services (AVOD) and (FAST) on the Rise

Trends Shaping the Streaming Services Market

Smart TVs are on Fire

Shifts in Windowing Grow TVOD Services

Consolidation Driving Competition

Content Creators are Going Direct to Consumer (DTC)

Standard Measurements in Development

Hybrid Business Models are a Competitive Advantage

Profiles of OTT Services with Hybrid Business Models

ViacomCBS - As of February 2022 -"Paramount"

Discovery+

Redbox

AppleTV+

Peacock

Market Forecast: US OTT Service Subscriptions and Revenue

Forecast Methodology and Assumptions

Forecast US OTT Service Subscriptions

Revenue Forecast

Implications and Recommendations

Glossary of Terms

Appendix

Companies Research or Interviewed for Report

List of Figures

Attribution

Companies Mentioned

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ejldzi

