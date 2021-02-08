North American VoIP Access and SIP Trunking Services Markets 2020-2026: Mature VoIP Services Take on a New Dynamic as Programmable Communications
The VoIP access and SIP trunking market remain on pace to become the default connection between on-premises customer platforms and the public switched telephone network (PSTN) and will feature prominently in the digital transformation efforts currently being undertaken by many forward-thinking businesses.
This research study discusses market drivers and restraints that are positively or negatively impacting the North American VoIP access and SIP trunking services market, as well as overall market and technology trends. For VoIP access and SIP trunking services, modern on-premises unified communications platforms are already optimized for SIP trunking rather than legacy communications services becomes a significant factor pushing businesses to the service. Likewise, aggressive pricing and feature-rich value-added services encouraging customers to migrate to IP-based voice services.
However, passive migration strategies on the part of some providers and the encroachment of alternative services, such as compelling cloud-based UC services, are holding the market back from its fullest potential.
This research includes the estimated market size, demand analysis that identifies the popularity of IP-based services across various business sizes, as well as forecasts for future growth This research study also provides comprehensive market share analysis, identifying the current leaders in the North American VoIP access and SIP trunking services market.
Finally, the study includes eight growth opportunities that the analyst has identified for North American IP-based voice access providers. These opportunities represent areas that the analyst believes service providers that are committed to the VoIP access and SIP trunking services market should focus particular emphasis on, including market and product vision, product and competitive strategy, products, services, disruptive new business models, marketing, partnerships, sales, and support initiatives.
Through this research, service providers will be able to identify successful growth opportunities within their own organizations as well as discover new potential opportunities that likely apply to their own businesses.
This study focuses on next-generation voice access services including:
VoIP trunking: Converged access lines connecting with time division multiplexing (TDM) enterprise telephony platforms
Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) trunking: Converged access lines connecting with IP telephony platforms
Basic VoIP access services: Converged access lines connecting with low-end key systems or directly with telephony endpoints, typically
through analog telephone adapters (ATAs)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on VoIP Access and SIP Trunking
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, VoIP Access and SIP Trunking Services Market
VoIP Access and SIP Trunking Services Market Scope of Analysis
Growth Drivers for VoIP Access and SIP Trunking Services Market
Growth Restraints for VoIP Access and SIP Trunking Services Market
Forecast Assumptions, VoIP Access and SIP Trunking Services Market
3. Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, VoIP Access and SIP Trunking Services Market
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, VoIP Access and SIP Trunking Services Market
Price Analysis and Forecast, VoIP Access and SIP Trunking Services Market
Revenue Share, VoIP Access and SIP Trunking Services Market
Growth Opportunity Universe, VoIP Access and SIP Trunking Services Market
Growth Opportunity 1: Hybrid Deployment Models for SIP Trunking Services, North America
Growth Opportunity 2: CPaaS/API Economy, North America
Growth Opportunity 3: Extend the Value of VoIP Services, North America
Growth Opportunity 4: New Connectivity Options for SIP Trunking, North America
Growth Opportunity 5: Deployment Acceleration for VoIP and SIP Services, North America
Growth Opportunity 6: Market Consolidation and Innovation Acquisition, North America
Growth Opportunity 7: Customer Success Programs and Feature Awareness, North America
Growth Opportunity 8: Brand Recognition and Differentiation, North America
4. Appendix
