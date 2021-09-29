U.S. markets open in 3 hours 24 minutes

North American Wiper Blades Aftermarket Growth Opportunities

ReportLinker
·1 min read

The North American wiper blades aftermarket is experiencing a major shift in demand from conventional to beam and hybrid product types. This offers significant growth potential for suppliers that can properly position their products with distributors and consumers.

New York, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North American Wiper Blades Aftermarket Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06153209/?utm_source=GNW


The total revenue of the wiper blades aftermarket is expected to rise from approximately $688.3 million in 2020 to an estimated $971.7 million in 2027. Growth rates will be significantly higher in beam and hybrid blades segments. The new wiper blades automakers introduced over the last decade strongly affect the sales of products sold in the aftermarket, including replacement products. Wiper blade replacement remains one of the most underperformed vehicle maintenance services, suggesting a large, hidden, and unmet market need. Frost & Sullivan bases its analysis of the North American wiper blades aftermarket on extensive interviews with suppliers and distributors. In addition, primary research is combined with ongoing customer surveys and field research to validate findings and capture key market trends. Where applicable, the study makes comparisons to Frost & Sullivan’s previous research on wiper blades to help identify recent trends.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06153209/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


