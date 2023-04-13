North American Workwear and Uniforms Market Report 2023-2027: Direct Channel Revenues is Projected to Account for Over 70% of Sales
The North American workwear and uniforms market generated revenue of $10,559.5 million in 2022
Demand was driven by resurgent growth in employment after a drop-off during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic and an inclination toward maintaining a professional look at the workplace.
General workwear accounted for the largest market share, primarily because of demand for white workwear. Revenue in this product segment is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% through 2027 with demand coming from the hospitality, healthcare, and social and assisted living industries.
Direct channel revenue is expected to grow at a higher CAGR because of the rising demand for corporate workwear, which accounted for 69.4% of the direct channel in 2022 and is projected to reach 70.6% by 2027. As hiring stabilizes and attrition rates decline, workwear and uniform rentals also will increase.
Fabrics with innovative properties such as moisture wicking, stretchability, comfort, and wrinkle resistance are preferred as manufacturers cater to workers' demands for blending fashion into work garments. Use of eCommerce platforms for sales can be an added advantage for workwear manufacturers.
Environmentally conscious consumers' concerns about sustainability are compelling manufacturers to produce workwear made of recycled or eco-friendly fibers.
