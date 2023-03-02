North America's leading advertising technology company 'Zelto' (erstwhile AdPushup) acquired by 'Geniee'

Acquisition to focus on expanding product and services to new and existing regions

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zelto, Inc. ("Zelto"; Headquarters: Delaware, USA & CEO: Ankit Oberoi), a US based leading technology solution provider for web publishers has announced its acquisition by Geniee, Inc. (Headquarters: Shinjuku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Tomoaki Kudo), a member of SoftBank Group.

With this acquisition, Geniee will have an opportunity to expand into regions such as North America, India, and Europe, while Zelto will be able to develop and expand its current publisher monetization services in regions such as Southeast Asia.

"This announcement is not only an extension of our long standing relationship with Geniee, but a true testament to the value we have provided to our customers in North America and India. As part of this partnership, we look forward to working with Geniee as a stronger global organization towards our common purpose and mission," said Ankit Oberoi, CEO & Founder of Zelto Inc.

He added, "Geniee is an ideal partner to advance our mission. Leveraging each other's strengths, Zelto and Geniee will be able to accelerate innovation at a faster pace for publishers around the world and make optimization services even more accessible to everyone. I couldn't be more excited to see what lies ahead."

Speaking about this partnership, Tomoaki Kudo, CEO of Geniee said, "I am very happy to have this partnership that will greatly advance the purpose of Zelto and Geniee. My first encounter with Ankit dates back seven years. At the time, it was still a small company, but I invested in Ankit on the intuition that it would become a leading global entrepreneurship in the industry. I also feel a deep sense of respect for the fact that they have achieved high growth in the highly competitive cutting-edge markets of North America and India. In the future, we would like to learn from the North American and Indian markets, Zelto's technology, services, knowledge, and corporate culture, and strongly promote the globalization of Geniee to realize its purpose."

With this partnership, Zelto will be able to serve publishers with a larger pool of resources, give them access to a wider range of products and boost their revenue with more advertiser relationships.

The company will continue to operate under the Zelto brand name, driving forward a continued focus on its mission, customers and publisher community.

Geniee will accelerate sales development efforts in its ad platform business and overseas business, with a focus on India, North America and Europe, where Zelto has a presence. In addition, by integrating Zelto's products into Geniee's media advertising revenue maximization platform, Geniee is positioned to strengthen and expand its products to provide services to all regions of the world, aiming to become a global technology company from Japan.

About Geniee

Geniee is a marketing technology company that develops and provides solutions that lead to the resolution of various issues, such as increasing corporate earnings and improving productivity.

The group is developing three businesses: "advertising platform business", "marketing SaaS business" and "overseas business".

About Zelto

Zelto Inc (previously known as AdPushup Inc), is a US based leading technology solution provider for web publishers. Incorporated in 2014, the company's headquarter is located in Delaware, USA. Zelto's current product suite includes: AdPushup, AdRecover & Glimpse. The ad revenue optimization platforms provided by Zelto use machine learning to optimize website content and ad space layout, ad size, and ad type for each user, thereby increasing the digital ad revenue.

It is one of the fastest growing private companies in Americas (consecutively ranked #33 in 2022 & #19 in 2021). Zelto is also a certified Great workplace by Great Place to Work® Institute for its best practices and the vibrant culture.

