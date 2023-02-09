North America's Premier New Home Sales Leadership Event from Coaching Guru Jeff Shore Expands in 2023 to Include Marketing Experts

Held July 25-27, 2023 at the Music City Center in Nashville, Jeff Shore's 17th Annual Sales & Marketing Summit focuses on both sales and marketing leaders and their shared responsibilities for driving traffic and conversion.

AUBURN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / The return of North America's premier new home sales leadership event comes with a twist from years prior: for the first time since 2013, Jeff Shore's 17th Annual Sales & Marketing Summit will include a focus on marketing professionals, creating a more holistic approach to help housing industry leaders stay ahead in an ever-changing and increasingly competitive market. The Summit will be held in over 85,000 square feet at the Music City Center in Nashville on July 25-27, bringing together hundreds of the country's most ambitious and innovative new home sales and marketing leaders under one roof.

Shore Consulting, Thursday, February 9, 2023, Press release picture

For this year's Summit, new home sales authority, author and keynote speaker, Jeff Shore, has joined forces with national marketing expert Mollie Elkman, president of Group Two Marketing and winner of the National Association of Home Builders 2022 Sales & Marketing Professional of the Year. The two will demonstrate how marketing and sales teams can work in sync to create a heightened customer experience. Attendees will learn directly from Shore, Elkman and a roster of distinguished speakers and content that center on the theme of "Traffic + Conversion," the lifeblood of every business and the mission shared by sales and marketing teams everywhere.

"We're entering an era of home sales that many professionals have never experienced, so I knew it would be critical to ‘de-silo' sales and marketing teams and give this year's Summit a big tent approach," said Shore. "By bringing Mollie into the fold, we're shedding light on the pivotal role that marketing plays in new home sales and offering attendees one of the most valuable learning and networking experiences available to industry leaders."

Story continues

As the original and biggest summit exclusively serving the homebuilding industry for 17 years, the Summit will bring game changing perspectives and groundbreaking tools that helped Shore's clients deliver over 145,000 new homes and generate more than $54 billion in revenue in the past year alone. Following the Summit Registration, Expo and Kick Off Concert on July 25, the following two days will feature keynote addresses, an array of speakers during the Summit Sessions, the Expo, and various networking and social opportunities.

Shore Consulting, Thursday, February 9, 2023, Press release picture

Jeff Charney, founder and chief creative officer of MKHSTRY, an invite-only nationwide marketing collective that drives historic business transformation, will be the featured Marketing Keynote Speaker. Charney previously served as Progressive Insurance's CMO, leading marketing for the $49 billion company from 2010-2022. In addition to Progressive's "Flo," "Dr. Rick," and a range of other characters that he and his team developed, he was in charge of the iconic "duck" as SVP/CMO for Aflac. Charney is an award-winning branding expert and marketing luminary, notably winning the "2021 Brand Chief Marketing Officer of the Year" from Advertising Age Magazine, "Brand Genius: Marketer of the Year" from Adweek, and named as one of the most creative people in business by Fast Company and Advertising Age.

Jeb Blount, a Sales Acceleration Specialist and the founder and CEO of Sales Gravy, is slated as the Sales Keynote Speaker. Blount is the host of the top downloaded sales podcast in the world and he's authored 13 books including Sales EQ and Fanatical Prospecting. Named by Forbes as "one of the most influential authors and speakers of the 21st century," Jeb advises the world's leading organizations and their executives on the impact of emotional intelligence and interpersonal skills on sales, leadership and customer experience.

Additional speakers and presenters joining Shore and Elkman during the Summit include: Shore Consulting's Vice President of Training Operations Amy O'Connor, Senior Consultant Ryan Taft along with the company' trainers Michelle Bendien, Mary Beth Berry and Jeremiah Gore.

In addition to hearing from industry trailblazers, the Summit also differentiates itself by providing attendees with intimate access to its sponsorship partners, which include prominent brands like Opendoor, Homebridge, Mutual of Omaha Mortgage, Anew, Virtuo, SmartTouch NexGen, Westwood Insurance Agency, Realtor.com and more. While most larger conventions can make it hard for attendees to build meaningful connections with others, this is one of the major functions of the Jeff Shore's Sales & Marketing Summit.

"After knowing Jeff for many years and attending his events myself, I'm ecstatic to be on board now to help drive potentials for both marketing and sales teams," said Elkman. "This Summit will be much more than a few days of educational sessions. It's about generating ideas and creating a network of connectivity that will last for years down the road. The housing market might be competitive, but top competitors will walk away from the Summit with the understanding that collaboration is a main ingredient for sustainable success."

The Summit also champions the Music City Center's commitment to reducing environmental impact. As an award-wining, LEED Gold Certified facility, the Music City Center is on the forefront of sustainability and green events. The Summit will join the venue's dedicated efforts by using digital signage, following waste reduction and recycling protocols, and helping the local community by donating excess materials.

To give sales and marketing professionals a sneak peek at what the Summit will offer, Jeff Shore is hosting a February 10, 2023, 9am Pacific Time webinar "Spring Selling Season Kick Off: 2023 Traffic + Conversion Playbook for Sales & Marketing Teams." To register for the webinar that will also feature Elkman and Chip Johnson, CEO of Builder Designs, please visit https://go.jeffshore.com/webinar-spring-selling-season-kick-off/.

Admission to the Jeff Shore Sales & Marketing Summit can be accessed in the following tiers: Early Bird is open now until March 31 ($1,499) at a 25% discount, followed by Priority ($1,699) from April 1 - June 16 at 15% discount, and Just in Time ($1,999) while tickets last after June 16. Group discounts are also available for four or more individuals from the same company. To purchase tickets or for more information, call 844-54-SHORE ext. 2 or e-mail cassandra@jeffshore.com, or visit https://jeffshore.com/summit-2023.

About Jeff Shore

Jeff Shore is the Founder of Shore Consulting, Inc. a company specializing in consumer psychology and customer experience training programs for homebuilders. Using these modern, game-changing techniques, Jeff Shore's clients delivered over 145,000 new homes generating $54 billion in revenue last year.

Jeff holds the Certified Speaking Professional designation from the National Speakers Association (NSA) and is a member of the NSA's exclusive Million Dollar Speaker's Group. He is the author of 11 books on sales and customer experience strategies, including his best-selling books from McGraw-Hill Business Be Bold and Win the Sale and Follow Up and Win the Sale.

# # #

Contact

Judy Stone, NewGround PR & Marketing

702.808.0318/ jstone@newgroundco.com

SOURCE: Shore Consulting





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/738745/North-Americas-Premier-New-Home-Sales-Leadership-Event-from-Coaching-Guru-Jeff-Shore-Expands-in-2023-to-Include-Marketing-Experts



