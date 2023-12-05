North Carolina man misses jackpot by 1 number, then wins the whole shebang the next week

A North Carolina man who missed a jackpot prize by one number hit all five about a week later, scoring over $600,000.

Joshua Allen of Raleigh won $662,878 after matching all five white balls in the Cash 5 jackpot on the Tuesday, Nov. 28 drawing. He had purchased his Quick Pick ticket using the lottery's Online Play," the lottery announced in a press release.

Ironically, Allen matched four of the five balls playing Cash 5 a week before, winning just $250. The following week, he matched all five numbers, which were 6, 10, 29, 34, and 41. That won him the jackpot, which is $472,303 after taxes.

"It was surreal," Allen said to the lottery. "I can use this money to put a down payment on a house."

Allen has his grandfather to thank for his victories. "It was always his favorite game over the years, so I decided to play it because he did," he told the lottery.

In addition to putting a down payment on a house, he said he intends to pay off his student loans with the money.

Joshua Allen claimed his prize

What is Cash 5?

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games available in North Carolina. Players can purchase their tickets either at a retail location or through Online Play, which is available on the lottery's website or the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

The jackpot for Monday night's Cash 5 game was $110,000.

What are the odds of winning Cash 5?

The odds of matching all five numbers in Cash 5 are one in 962,598. Matching four out of five numbers wins $250, with the odds of one in 5,066.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in-person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: North Carolina man who lost jackpot by 1 number wins it the next week