North Carolina man says he'll use lottery winnings to run for US Congress

A North Carolina man is planning to use his lottery winnings to finance his campaign for a seat in the U.S. Congress, according to the North Carolina Lottery.

Josh McConkey of Apex won $757,000 by playing the lottery's Cash 5 online, matching all five balls, the Lottery said.

McConkey is a U.S. Air Force Reserve colonel running for Congress, and says he wants to use his military and medical experience to serve his constituents, according to his website.

"It is definitely needed," McConkey told the Lottery about his win. "It is going to help us and put us in a position to help North Carolina."

McConkey told the Lottery that he had been using the same numbers to play the Cash 5 game for a long time.

"I have numbers that I use with my children's birthdays and my anniversary and those types of things," he told the Lottery.

After taxes, McConkey took him about $541,000, the Lottery said.

"This is quite a day," McConkey told the Lottery. "I am still really in shock. It's pretty wild."

He would have wont the entire $1.5 million jackpot but someone else also matched all five numbers, so the winnings were split.

What is Cash 5?

Cash 5 is a North Carolina lottery game. You can buy tickets at retail locations or online through the Lottery's website or mobile app. The current jackpot for Cash 5 is $175,000.

What are the odds of winning Cash 5?

The odds of matching numbers on all five balls playing Cash 5 are one in 962,598.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

