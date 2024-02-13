North Carolina man won $212,500 from lottery game: 'I had to sit down just to breathe'

North Carolina man was beside himself after finding out he won over $200,000 from the Keno game, according to the North Carolina Lottery.

Richard Tyler Jr. of Fayetteville won $212,500 in the Carolina Keno game, which is the largest prize ever won. Tyler told North Carolina Lottery he needed a moment to calm down when he found out he had won the top prize.

"I had to sit down for a few minutes just to breathe," Tyler recalled to the Lottery.

On Feb. 6, Tyler purchased a $20 Carolina Keno ticket and played for 10 shares at Gray's Creek BP in Fayetteville, the Lottery said. He is a regular Keno player at Gray's Creek BP, so much so that the female workers have nicknamed him Keno.

Tyler managed to match nine of the 10 numbers and won a decent amount of $4,250. However, the excitement didn't end there as the 5X multiplier was drawn, and the prize increased to $212,500.

"When I saw how many I matched, I was like, 'Oh my gosh,'" Tyler told the Lottery. "I got kind of nervous."

He claimed his prize on Feb. 9 at the lottery headquarters. After the required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $151,943.

Fayetteville resident Richard Tyler Jr. claimed his $212,500 prize from the Keno game.

Tyler told the Lottery he plans to share his winnings with his eight siblings.

"We are very tight knit and very close," he told the Lottery.

What is Carolina Keno?

Carolina Keno allows you to choose the number of spots you play, which determines your odds and potential prize, the Lottery said.

The Lottery said that Carolina Keno is a lottery game where you select numbers to match the winning numbers drawn every 4 minutes. Twenty numbers are selected from 80 as the winning numbers. You choose how many numbers to play and which to match. There are 300 daily drawings, providing plenty of opportunities to win cash prizes.

What are the odds of Carolina Keno?

The probability of winning the Carolina Keno 10 Spot game is 1 in 9.05.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

Story continues

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050 (MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-981-0023 (PR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others). Visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: North Carolina lottery Keno prize of $212,500 is game's largest ever