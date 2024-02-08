North Cornwall Township Sheetz opening day set with chance to get 'free Sheetz for a year'
Lebanon County's newest Sheetz store, located at 2150 Cumberland St., will officially open its doors on Thursday, Feb. 15, according to a news release.
The location officially opens to the public at 8 a.m. and will welcome customers by offering free self-serve coffee and soda for the entire grand opening day.
The grand opening celebration for the store will begin outside at 9 a.m., with multiple prizes, including a grand prize of "free Sheetz for a Year," in the form of a $2,500 Sheetz gift card, being awarded. No purchase is necessary to win, but participants must be over the age of 18 and present.
In addition to the giveaways, Sheetz will be donating $2,500 to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and $2,500 to the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania during the celebration.
Customers attending the grand opening are encouraged to donate a non-perishable food item to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, as those who do will receive a Sheetz branded thermal back while supplies last from 9 until 11 a.m.
The stores official ribbon cutting is set for 10:45 a.m.
Daniel Larlham Jr. is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at DLarlham@LDNews.com or on X @djlarlham.
This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Here's when the Cumberland St. Sheetz is set to open.