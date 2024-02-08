Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 4 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,012.00
    -3.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,767.00
    -7.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,849.00
    +7.25 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,949.30
    -8.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.60
    -0.26 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    2,046.10
    -5.60 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0782
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    12.99
    +0.16 (+1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2629
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7470
    +0.7050 (+0.48%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    44,684.31
    +1,525.16 (+3.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,647.64
    +18.89 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,863.28
    +743.36 (+2.06%)
     

North Cornwall Township Sheetz opening day set with chance to get 'free Sheetz for a year'

Daniel Larlham Jr., Lebanon Daily News
·1 min read

Lebanon County's newest Sheetz store, located at 2150 Cumberland St., will officially open its doors on Thursday, Feb. 15, according to a news release.

The location officially opens to the public at 8 a.m. and will welcome customers by offering free self-serve coffee and soda for the entire grand opening day.

The grand opening celebration for the store will begin outside at 9 a.m., with multiple prizes, including a grand prize of "free Sheetz for a Year," in the form of a $2,500 Sheetz gift card, being awarded. No purchase is necessary to win, but participants must be over the age of 18 and present.

A new Sheetz store will open at 2150 Cumberland St. on Thursday, Feb. 15.
A new Sheetz store will open at 2150 Cumberland St. on Thursday, Feb. 15.

In addition to the giveaways, Sheetz will be donating $2,500 to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and $2,500 to the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania during the celebration.

Customers attending the grand opening are encouraged to donate a non-perishable food item to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, as those who do will receive a Sheetz branded thermal back while supplies last from 9 until 11 a.m.

The stores official ribbon cutting is set for 10:45 a.m.

Daniel Larlham Jr. is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at DLarlham@LDNews.com or on X @djlarlham.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Here's when the Cumberland St. Sheetz is set to open.

Advertisement