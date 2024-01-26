North country construction union to get $16 million to stabilize pensions

Jan. 26—MASSENA — The union that represents construction workers in the north country is getting $16 million in federal funds to stabilize its pension fund, restoring full benefits for more than 500 union members.

In an announcement Friday, U.S. Senator and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., said the Laborers' International Union, Local 1822, is getting the money to stabilize its pension fund, which has been struggling since the 2008 financial crash and was at risk of failing.

The union represents workers in Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence and Franklin counties, with main offices in Massena and satellite branches in Watertown and Plattsburgh.

"This Special Financial Assistance will protect the retirement security of our more than 500 retirees, beneficiaries, and members across St. Lawrence, Jefferson, Franklin, and Lewis counties," said Scott Hilyard, the union's business manager. "Thanks to this critical infusion of federal dollars, the hard-working men and women of Local 1822, as well as their families, will benefit for generations to come."

The news came from the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation, a federal agency that protects pension plans and retirement benefits for U.S. workers. The PBGC announced on Friday that the union pension fund, held at a financial institution in Syracuse, would receive about $16 million from the Special Financial Assistance program, which was established by the American Rescue Plan, the flagship COVID-19 recovery and public aid bill passed in 2021. It's enough money to provide benefits to 525 pension-holders.

The PBCG said the money will ensure the fund remains viable for many years into the future, with funding available to provide benefits until at least 2051.

On Friday, Schumer said he was a key defender of that plan when the ARP was being negotiated in Cognress, and he is proud to see it helping fix long-term financial problems in his home state.

Story continues

"Today, I am saying a promise made to hard-working union families at risk of losing their pensions through no fault of their own is a promise kept at almost $16 million for over 500 laborers across the north country," he said.

"When I championed the American Rescue Plan — the most significant effort to protect the solvency of the multiemployer pension system in almost 50 years — I had upstate workers like the Laborers in mind the whole time, and it is now delivering millions of federal dollars in benefits directly to hard working New Yorkers," he added.

The U.S. Acting Secretary of Labor, Julie A. Su, said in the PBGC's news release that this was a promise made and kept by the Biden administration as well, although she misidentified the region the money is headed to.

"Today, the Biden-Harris administration kept our promise to fight for America's workers and retirees by taking action to protect the retirement security of 525 Laborers in central New York," she said. "As part of the American Rescue Plan, Special Financial Assistance will ensure workers get the secure and dignified retirement they deserve as we grow our economy from the middle out and the bottom up."