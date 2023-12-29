North Country gets REDC money

Dec. 29—PLATTSBURGH — The North Country will get $10 million in state funding as part of the 2023 Regional Economic Development Council Challenge Competition.

The North Country, along with the Mohawk Valley and Long Island, were the winners of the 2023 $30 million REDC competition and each will get $10 million in funding to aid in projects to address the housing crisis and bolster workforce development programs.

LOCAL IMPACT

The REDC funding is crucial to aiding such projects in the North Country says North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas, who has been instrumental in the REDC process for more than a decade.

"The REDC process has been a pathway for the North Country to punch above its weight from the start and that continues to be the case," Douglas said.

"The update of the original plan hits all of the right marks, from stronger attention to the need for affordable housing as a key part of economic development to the continued and evolving opportunities related to our special Canadian connection to updated support for advanced manufacturing, including the region's transportation equipment cluster."

Douglas said especially welcome, and earning needed support from the state, is workforce development, featuring initiatives aimed at further tapping the 46,000 transitioning soldiers and spouses each year at Fort Drum in Watertown.

"We have been saying that the only ultimate answer to having too few people is to have more people, and our area knows that major military bases are a real source of new residents and talent with the right support systems and encouragement. We have been recruiting on behalf of our manufacturers at Fort Drum for some years and now look forward to collaborating with a broader initiative," Douglas said.

"We congratulate the REDC on this latest success and we thank Governor Hochul for her confidence. Onward and upward!"

REGIONAL IMPACT

NCREDC co-chairs Katheryn Morris and James McKenna also were pleased to hear of the funding.

"The announcement today by Governor Kathy Hochul that the North Country Regional Economic Development Council won the statewide competition for its plan "Next Move NY" is a win for transitioning soldiers, the North Country and New York State," Morris and McKenna said in a joint statement.

"This program will offer transitioning soldiers from Fort Drum a seamless connection to jobs, credentialing and degrees in the North Country. Our goal now will be to work with all of our partners and NYS and put this plan in motion to help solve the workforce issue for the North Country. Next Move NY will build the most robust workforce pipeline for transitioning soldiers and their spouses in the country."

EMPOWERMENT

Hochul said New York's REDC Challenge Competition is just one of the ways that the state is empowering local leaders to transform their communities and unlock their economic potential.

"This year's winners crafted proposals to create housing, grow our workforce, and strengthen the talent pipeline, and thanks to state investment, REDCs in Long Island, the Mohawk Valley, and the North Country will get the resources they need to put those plans into action."

Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado, Chair of The Regional Economic Development Councils said, "The 2023 REDC Challenge Competition demonstrates the continued strength and ingenuity of our REDCs. When tasked to take on pressing issues for their regions, they rose to the occasion and created strategies that will deliver results. Congratulations to Long Island, the Mohawk Valley and the North Country for their winning entries focused on workforce development and housing — all New Yorkers will benefit as a result."

As part of the REDC Round XIII initiative, each of New York's 10 REDCs identified strategies and actionable approaches to address one of seven challenges faced across state: workforce, housing, population and talent retention, blight, tourism, equity, and sustainability and clean energy.

The North Country Regional Economic Development Council's plan to capitalize on the region's unique regional workforce asset — Fort Drum, New York's largest single-site employer.

Through an initiative called Next Move NY, the North Country REDC aims to fill the region's anticipated workforce gap over the next 10 years by retaining transitioning soldiers and their spouses.

The ten proposals were evaluated by the Strategic Implementation Assessment Team, led by the Secretary of State.

The REDC Initiative has awarded over $7.9 billion to more than 9,900 projects since its inception in 2011.

