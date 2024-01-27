North Dakota commissioners say counties won't be able to restrict Summit Carbon pipeline

The Ames-based company that wants to build a $5.5 billion carbon capture pipeline across Iowa and neighboring states got a boost as North Dakota regulators signaled cities and counties there will be unable to impose local restrictions on pipelines tougher than those the state already has in place.

Randy Christmann, chair of the North Dakota Public Service Commission, said during a work session Friday that North Dakota law makes it clear a state-issued permit for the construction of a pipeline "supersedes and preempts any local land use or zoning regulation."

"I understand that this is not likely to be a popular decision," said Christmann, acknowledging public opposition to the Summit Carbon Solutions project.

Christmann said he had drafted an order to implement the decision, although it could change or be amended. Commissioner Sheri Haugen-Hoffart and Timothy Dawson, a substitute commissioner, said they concur with Christmann.

The order isn't available to the public, since it's still a draft, said Stacy Eberl, an agency spokeswoman.

No date has been set yet on Summit's request to supersede local ordinances, Eberl said.

Summit proposes building a 2,000-mile pipeline that would be used to capture carbon dioxide emissions from about 30 ethanol plants in Iowa and four other states, liquefy it under pressure and transport it to North Dakota, where it would be sequestered deep underground.

Iowa regulators are considering Summit's request to build about 640 miles of the hazardous liquid pipeline across the state. Regulators in North and South Dakota have rejected the company's permit request, although the North Dakota commissioners have agreed to reconsider Summit's request.

The company has said it is addressing shortfalls in its application. It has agreed to move the proposed pipeline route nearly 5 miles away from a section of the state capital, Bismarck, where opponents say it would be too close to existing homes and could quash future residential development in the fast-growing city of 74,140.

With the commissioners reconsidering its permit request, Summit renewed efforts to bypass ordinances in Emmons and Burleigh counties, where Bismarck is located, that it says would unreasonably restrict where the pipeline is built.

As part of its argument, Summit pointed to a federal judge's order that permanently barred two counties in Iowa, Shelby and Story, from enforcing local ordinances that would restrict the path of carbon dioxide pipelines. Summit said the court agreed that local setback requirements, along with other safety measures, are preempted by federal law. The counties are appealing the court's order.

Iowa counties have pointed to a letter from federal regulators to pipeline companies saying it recognizes local governments' authority to restrict "land use and development along pipeline rights-of-way through zoning, setbacks and similar measures."

But Christmann said North Dakota legislators changed state law in 2019 to make it clear that the commission's permit decisions on pipeline projects, "some of which may traverse several local jurisdictions," supersede local ordinances and regulations.

A sign opposing the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline near Charles City, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.

"I think the point of that being so that a developer... doesn't have to design and build a facility that is different with every county and township that decides to do something a little different," Christmann said.

"We are required to follow the law that the Legislature created," he said. "It's abundantly clear."

Haugen-Hoffart, who in September voted against reconsidering Summit's permit request, and Dawson agreed.

"The law is my master. I have to follow it. And I think it's especially clear," Dawson said.

Opponents in Iowa and elsewhere have fought the project, concerned about pipeline safety and damage to drainage tile beneath farm fields as well as Summit's possible use of eminent domain to force unwilling property owners to sell access to their land for the project.

The North Dakota commissioners haven't set a date to reconsider Summit's permit request.

Donnelle Eller covers agriculture, the environment and energy for the Register. Reach her at deller@registermedia.com or 515-284-8457.

