North Dakota regulators say Summit can sidestep local restrictions

North Dakota regulators dealt a blow to opponents of an Ames-based company’s proposal to build a $5.5 billion pipeline across the northern state, saying local cities and counties cannot restrict where the project is built.

The North Dakota Public Service Commission decision Wednesday clears a significant hurdle for Summit Carbon Solutions, which seeks to build a 2,000-mile pipeline across five states, capturing carbon dioxide from about 50 ethanol plants, liquefying it under pressure and transporting via the pipeline to be sequestered deep underground in North Dakota.

Echoing an argument that emerged in a December work session, North Dakota commissioners issued an order Wednesday that said the commission's approval of a liquid or gas pipeline project “automatically supersedes and preempts local land” regulations.

Wright County farmer Julie and Paul Glade stand during a rally against carbon capture pipelines Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at the Iowa State Capitol.

“I know it’s not very popular to say local control is superseded, but when it comes to pipelines … we don’t have flexibility,” given changes to the state law in 2019, said Randy Christmann, chair of the North Dakota Public Service Commission.

Emmons and Burleigh counties said that pipeline companies like Summit need to meet local restrictions outlining where a project can be built. Bismarck, located in Burleigh County, joined the counties in arguing that Summit and similar companies must meet local setback requirements.

Summit said the local county ordinances were unreasonably restrictive, effectively blocking out “extensive areas” where the company could build. The company has said federal law also preempts local ordinances that establish setbacks requirements.

It’s an issue that’s emerged in Iowa, where Shelby and Story counties are appealing a federal judge’s order that permanently bars them from enforcing local ordinances that would restrict the path of carbon dioxide pipelines.

Among their arguments, Iowa counties have pointed to a letter from federal regulators to pipeline companies saying it recognizes local governments' authority to restrict "land use and development along pipeline rights-of-way through zoning, setbacks and similar measures."

Iowa regulators are now considering Summit’s request to build the hazardous liquid pipeline after holding a hearing in Fort Dodge for several weeks.

Opponents in Iowa and elsewhere have fought the project, concerned about pipeline safety and damage to drainage tile beneath farm fields, as well as Summit's possible use of eminent domain to force unwilling property owners to sell access to their land for the project.

North Dakota regulators rejected Summit’s proposal in August but decided about a month later to reconsider its decision.

Summit has said it is addressing shortfalls in its application, including moving the proposed pipeline route nearly 5 miles away from Bismarck, after critics said the project would be too close to existing homes and could quash future residential development in the fast-growing city of 74,140.

Christmann said no hearing date has been set yet on Summit's request for reconsideration.

Donnelle Eller covers agriculture, the environment and energy for the Register. Reach her at deller@registermedia.com or 515-284-8457.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: North Dakota decision on Summit pipeline overrules local restrictions