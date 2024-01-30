North Dakota Soybean Council: New Grand Forks soybean crush plant to have dramatic effects

Jan. 29—GRAND FORKS — The Epitome Energy soybean crush facility continues to move forward in Grand Forks and likely will have a dramatic effect on the region's soybean economy.

Evan Montgomery, District 7 representative to the North Dakota Soybean Council and a local farmer, compared it to the economic effect ethanol plants have had. The North Dakota Soybean Council is the state's soybean board, which represents the interests of the industry and promotes and educates residents about soybeans in the state. The state is split into 12 districts and District 7 covers Grand Forks and Traill counties.

"Economically in the region, I think the effects will be dramatic," Montgomery said. "I toured an ethanol plant three weeks ago and it's amazing the impact that the ethanol plant, even being all the way down in Casselton, affects the entire state. Three soybean plants, that's going to be huge."

The three soybean crush plants to which Montgomery referred are the recently completed Green Bison Soybean Plant in Spiritwood, N.D.; the soon-to-be-completed North Dakota Soybean Processors Plant in Casselton, N.D.; and the Epitome Energy Plant in Grand Forks, expected to be operational in 2026.

The new plant will be built on the far north side of the Grand Forks on 70th Avenue North between North 69th Street and North 55th Street near where Washington Street meets Interstate 29. The land is in Rye Township and the city will annex the plant and public utilities into the city.

Residents of Rye Township and nearby Falconer Township came to a meeting recently

held by Epitome and the city to discuss the project on Jan. 10. Township residents and township board members came to learn about the project and ask questions. Many had questions about the potential traffic, smell and other effects of the plant.

"We're all using the latest technology to handle our beans," Egan said at the meeting. "There are things we can do from a noise perspective in terms of when we're moving rail cars, when we're having trucks come in and deliver beans, so those are all operational kinds of things that we are definitely looking at."

According to Egan, the facility would smell like "toasted oats," and the smell would be minimal compared to ethanol plants, where fermentation occurs, as well other industries in Grand Forks.

When the plant is operational, it will generate $322 million in new economic activity and 330 jobs across northeast North Dakota and northwest Minnesota, according to Epitome Energy and the city. Additionally, during construction, the facility will generate $134 million in new economic activity and support 820 jobs.

The cost of bringing public utilities and infrastructure is estimated to be $37.35 million. The $37.35 million

includes water and sewer service, road improvements and stormwater management

, but isn't a reflection of the total that the city will pay. What the city will pay will be lower due to state cost-share programs, like the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, and what Epitome Energy pays in assessments and utility rates.

The city, as part of the public infrastructure buildout, will bring beneficial wastewater reuse supply to the facility. Beneficial wastewater reuse is water that has been used by the city and then processed at the wastewater treatment plant to be cleaned and returned back to the Red River, where the city gets its water.

Epitome Energy will use the wastewater reuse to process soybeans. This is similar to the facility in Casselton, which uses Fargo's wastewater reuse. Instead of being piped 25 miles, like in Casselton, Grand Forks will only pipe five miles to the north to connect with the crush plant.

"(Epitome is) a much smaller water user and a much smaller wastewater user for the city of Grand Forks," Grand Forks City Administrator

Todd Feland said in October.

"The new wastewater treatment plant (expansion)

will give robust level (of water quality) for industries to use

."

When the plant is complete, more of the region's soybean processing will stay in the region instead of being hauled long distances. Additionally, soybeans can help the health of the region's agricultural land by replenishing the soil with nutrients after heavy feeder crops, like corn and sugar beets. With these new crush plants, soybeans can be more economical for the region's farmers to grow.

"Soybeans are a great way to propel the city of Grand Forks forward and increase its growth rate in the state," Montgomery said. "(Before the crush plants), over half the state's current production couldn't be processed in the state — crush plants have absolutely flipped the script."