North Dakota U.S. House candidates have spent nearly $243,000 campaigning so far

Matthew Voigt, Grand Forks Herald
Apr. 20—GRAND FORKS — Candidates for North Dakota's U.S. House seat have spent a total of $245,646 on the race so far this year, according to federal campaign finance filings. They raised slightly more than $1.69 million in the first quarter of the year.

Five Republicans

and two Democrats are hoping to move on to the November general election. As candidates running for federal office, they have to disclose their fundraising and spending to the Federal Election Commission.

In the first quarter of 2024 (Jan.1 through March 31), five candidates had filings with the FEC: military veteran Alex Balazs, who

received the NDGOP

nomination; former state legislator Rick Becker, a Republican; state Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak, a Republican; Democratic-NPL District 5 Chairman Trygve Hammer, who received his party's nomination; and former state legislator Tom Campbell, who has since dropped out of the race.

Late entrants to the race, Republicans Cara Mund and Sharlet Mohr and Democrat Roland Riemers, do not have filings for this period. Mund has filed with the FEC for the 2024 election, but Mohr and Riemers have not yet.

Hammer had the highest spending in the first quarter of the year, at $125,063.93, more than all the Republican candidates combined. The Republican candidates spent a combined total of $120,582.09 in the first quarter.

Among the Republican candidates, the highest spender at $42,222.78 was Campbell, who

dropped out of the race

late last month. While no longer running for office, Campbell still had to file campaign finance disclosures under federal law.

Fedorchak and Becker weren't far behind. Fedorchak spent $36,969.25 and Becker $31,759.82. Balazs' campaign reported spending $9,630.24 in the first quarter.

Becker raised the most money out of all the candidates, with a total campaign income of $828,495.75, but most of that came from two loans totaling $550,000 Becker made to his own campaign.

Fedorchak raised $448,964.99, putting her in second behind Becker and recording the most individual contributions out of any candidate so far. Fedorchak hasn't taken out any loans and all her funds are from donations and committee contributions.

Hammer reported raising $258,922.73, with all of that coming from individual contributions. He also hasn't taken out any loans.

Balazs reported a campaign income of $105,630.24, but that is all money he has loaned to his own campaign.

Campbell reported $52,600 in income, $50,000 of which he loaned to his own campaign. The remaining funds are individual contributions.

For cash on hand, or available funds to spend, Becker has the most with $796,735.93. Fedorchak has $411,995.74, Hammer $133,858 and Balazs has $96,000.

The remaining candidates — Mund, Mohr and Riemers — made announcements after the filings were due on April 15.

"I am proud to announce that Team Becker has officially raised $820,000 in the first quarter of my America-First campaign for Congress," Becker said in an April 10 statement. "This incredible support from the people of North Dakota is a testament to our shared vision for a more prosperous future and a more accountable government."

Most of the money is from Becker loaning money to his campaign, with the minority of the money raised being from contributions from individuals or other political action committees.

Fedorchak, who announced candidacy halfway through the filing period, said she's pleased with the strong support.

"We are really pleased with the strong support we've gained out of the gate from North Dakotans throughout the state," Fedorchak said in an April 15 statement. "Having people put their hard-earned money behind your campaign is a strong message that they believe in your vision and ability to achieve it."

Hammer said contributions to his campaign allow him to focus on the matters affecting North Dakotans, rather than focusing on party squabbles.

"Your contributions and notes of support bolster us for the climb ahead, and we will continue to work hard to earn that support," Hammer said in an April 15 statement. "While other candidates wring their hands over ideological purity, I will continue listening to real North Dakotans facing real problems, like finding and affording adequate housing and child care, or who are facing the prospect of long-term care amidst facility closures and high prescription drug prices while working for wages that haven't kept pace with inflation for decades."

