North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Declares Year-End Regular Dividend

·1 min read
DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.), an independent community bank established in 1961, today announced year-end dividends declared by its Board of Directors on December 13, 2022. The North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (OTC: NODB) Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of $0.33 per share. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record as of December 27, 2022, and will be paid on December 30, 2022.

The current dividends are based on NDBT’s current financial condition and are not a guarantee that dividends will continue to be paid in the future. Further information about NDBT’s dividend declaration is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer.

ABOUT NDBT
Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NDBTMarketing/.

Media Contact:
Brian C. Jensen
972-716-7124
brian.jensen@ndbt.com


