U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,128.80
    +31.63 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,800.60
    +297.03 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,900.19
    +70.88 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,243.47
    +0.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.34
    -0.26 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.10
    -14.10 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    -0.26 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1909
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6660
    +0.0340 (+2.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3706
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6550
    +0.3910 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,147.21
    +159.36 (+0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,235.89
    +8.34 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,915.75
    -26.47 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,768.06
    +59.08 (+0.20%)
     

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces First Quarter Earnings of $0.92 per Share

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DALLAS, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (OTCBB: NODB) announces net earnings of $1,769,615 or $0.69 per share for the three months ending March 31, 2021, compared to $2,361,814 or $0.92 per share for the same period in 2020.

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. is an independent bank established in 1961 with five locations in the Dallas area. Current earnings were prepared internally without review by the company’s independent accountants. Earnings are the result of past performance, events and market conditions and are not a guarantee of future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results. Please direct any questions to Glenn Henry, EVP and CFO.

Assets $1.5B

Contact:
Glenn Henry, EVP and CFO
972.716.7100


Recommended Stories

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – AstraZeneca Vaccine Problems Put Pressure On British Pound

    GBP/USD settled below 1.3745 and is trying to settle below the next support level at 1.3710.

  • How a Chinese Billionaire Family Is Quietly Expanding Its Empire in Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- A mainland Chinese property family is quietly building a presence in Hong Kong by snapping up land plots and even a prominent local newspaper.Shenzhen-based Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd.’s Kwok Ying Shing has become one of the most active Chinese tycoons in Hong Kong with a flurry of new purchases. His moves underscore Chinese elites’ growing influence in the former British colony as its status as a global financial hub shows signs of waning.Kaisa purchased four sites across the city for 7.1 billion yuan ($1.1 billion) in 2020, according to an exchange filing. One of its most recent investments was a 50% stake worth 3.2 billion yuan in a residential land plot in the up-and-coming Kai Tak neighborhood previously owned by beleaguered businessman Pan Sutong.The family’s ambitions go beyond property. Kwok Hiu Ting, the patriarch’s daughter who is in her late 20s, agreed to buy a majority stake in one of Hong Kong’s most-circulated newspapers Sing Tao News Corp Ltd. earlier this year. The deal came as a surprise to many since both Kaisa and its young heiress were little known in Hong Kong.To be sure, their presence remains small compared with the city’s homegrown property clans, who control industries from telecommunications to supermarket chains. But mainland companies are set to become more dominant as China’s recent assertive policies over Hong Kong give room for them to grow there.The government in Beijing will welcome more Chinese firms expanding in Hong Kong to boost business sentiment and create job opportunities, according to Gary Ng, an economist at Natixis. “They will recruit more in Hong Kong to help the government stabilize the negative impacts of the current situation” both economically and politically, he said.The flow of Chinese money is giving a boost to Hong Kong’s property market at a time when worries mount that capital may drain from the city. Global banks have been shedding office space in the prized business districts, while many residents are considering leaving for the U.K. under its new visa policy.A gauge of demand for office space in the city had the steepest quarterly decline on record last quarter, with negative net absorption reaching 900,000 square feet (83,600 square meters), according to Cushman & Wakefield.“The company sees attractive market potential in Hong Kong, one of the core cities of the Greater Bay Area and Kaisa Group is confident about Hong Kong’s prospect in the long term,” it said in a statement. The group will keep actively exploring investment and business opportunities in the area, Kaisa added.Kwok Hiu Ting’s newspaper purchase is a personal investment, according to a spokeswoman for the property firm.Founded in 1999, the year after China formally legalized property ownership, Kaisa made its name by renovating abandoned properties, such as the 51-story Guangzhou Zhongcheng Plaza. In 2020, Kaisa ranked 25th by contracted sales in mainland China.But the developer has a checkered past. In late 2014, it was probed over alleged links to Jiang Zunyu, the former security chief of Shenzhen who was later convicted of graft, Bloomberg reported at the time.The Chinese government blocked approvals of its property sales and new projects in Shenzhen, a move that was said to be linked to the investigation. Chairman Kwok resigned in December 2014 before returning four months later, pledging faster growth for the developer. Kaisa wasn’t penalized and authorities lifted the sales restrictions, which had drained cash flows and made it the first Chinese real estate firm to default on its dollar-denominated bonds.Kaisa defaulted on at least six offshore bonds between 2015 and 2016 totaling $2.5 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The company said it’s financing the four projects in Hong Kong with internal resources and bank loans. But it’s issuing shares to raise HK$2.6 billion ($334 million) for its purchase of a real estate project in Beijing, it said in late March.The background of Kwok and the property firm he founded with his brothers is more complicated than Hong Kong’s local tycoons, who have a long history of financial stability. Kaisa’s net debt-to-equity ratio was at 97% in 2020, compared with CK Asset Holdings Ltd.’s 6.9% and Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.’s 13.6%. New World Development Co., with much higher gearing than its domestic peers, still has a ratio lower than Kaisa’s at 43%.Kaisa isn’t alone among mainland developers that are venturing into Hong Kong. China Evergrande Group and China Vanke Co. have had several residential projects each put on sale in the past few years. Evergrande even purchased a huge land plot from local builder Henderson Land Development Co. about a year ago with a plan to create the city’s largest mansion.The dominance of Chinese companies in Hong Kong has been growing steadily in the past decade. In 2008, firms from the mainland made up less than 5% of space in Central’s grade A office buildings. Now they lease as much as 30% in the city’s most prestigious business district, according to Savills Plc.And that’s only going to keep rising, if Kaisa is any guide.“There are going to be more Chinese firms building a presence in Hong Kong,” said Ng.(Adds figures on Hong Kong office absorption in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Latest Ethereum price and analysis (ETH to USD)

    Ethereum is currently trading back above the crucial $2,000 level of support as it takes aim at a weekend record high above $2,158.

  • Exclusive: China's Didi picks Goldman, Morgan Stanley for mega U.S. IPO - sources

    China's top ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing has mandated Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to lead its blockbuster IPO and plans to file confidentially for the New York float this month, two people with knowledge of the matter said. Didi, backed by Asian technology investment giants SoftBank, Alibaba and Tencent, is looking to list as soon as July, according to the people. It is eyeing a valuation of at least $100 billion via the initial public offering (IPO), Reuters reported last month.

  • Gold Gains After Dovish Fed Minutes Lift Equities, Weaken Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold rose as the dollar weakened after dovish rhetoric from the Federal Reserve, which gave no indication a tightening of monetary policy was imminent.Risk sentiment was broadly improved after minutes from the Fed’s March meeting showed officials were united on the need to see more progress on the recovery before scaling back their massive bond-buying program. European equities and U.S. stock futures rose on Thursday, while the dollar edged lower, supporting gold.Traders will look for further comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who is due to take part in a panel about the global economy on Thursday. His persistently accommodative stance on monetary policy has helped cool a rise in Treasury yields that harmed non-interest bearing gold.“Gold has tracked long-dated real Treasury yields in recent months,” analysts at Capital Economics wrote in a note. “We think that long-dated real yields will rise a bit further, putting the gold price under more pressure.”Bullion has dropped about 8% this year amid optimism over the global recovery and as rising bond yields damped the appeal of the precious metal. Holdings in exchange-traded funds, one of the main pillars behind gold prices hitting a record in 2020, continue to decline, signaling waning investor interest.Spot gold gained 0.8% to $1,750.75 an ounce by 12:35 p.m. in London, after dropping 0.3% on Wednesday. Silver and platinum advanced, while palladium was little changed. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.2%, reversing Wednesday’s gain.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 16 ways to make more money — starting this weekend

    Take a minute to ensure you're not leaving cash on the table.

  • This week in Bidenomics: Chasing corporate profits

    We identify 124 companies that would face Biden's 15% minimum tax, if Congress passes it.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Stuck Around $58K; Monthly Volatility Drops to 3-Month Low

    Bitcoin’s struggle to retest a key resistance level at $60,000 has “dampened” market sentiment, said one trader.

  • Stock market news live updates: Wall Street roars to new records ahead of earnings season

    Stocks traded mixed Friday morning following another record-setting session on Wall Street.

  • Alba’s Honest Co. Files for IPO Amid Pandemic-Fueled Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- The Honest Co., co-founded by actress Jessica Alba, has filed to list on the Nasdaq in an initial public offering.The Los Angeles-company said in a prospectus to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday that it will seek a listing size of $100 million, a placeholder amount that will likely change.A share sale could value Honest at about $2 billion, Bloomberg News reported in January.Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are advising the company. It is expected to trade under the symbol HNST.Launched in 2012, Honest sells diapers, moisturizer, shampoo and other products online at honest.com and at thousands of retail locations. Makers of consumer products have seen a steady rise in demand for goods that are seen as free of chemical and artificial additives in recent years -- a trend that has been accentuated by the Covid-19 pandemic.The filing comes amid heightened demand for personal care and cleaning supplies during the pandemic. Sales last year were just over $300 million, according to the filing, a 28% increase from 2019 in part because of soaring interest in household supplies. The company recorded a net loss of $14.5 million in 2020 and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $11.2 million.Since its launch in 2012, Honest has forged relationships with a number of the country’s largest retailers, including Target Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. Honest said it generated 55% of its sales last year from its own website, which has experienced gains during the pandemic as shoppers turn away from physical stores.As consumers faced shortages of products like wipes at the height of the pandemic and mandatory closures, they turned to online brands that could meet the demand. Higher spending on hygiene and cleaning products are expected to persist, as well as a higher reliance on e-commerce.Honest counts L Catterton’s global co-chief executive officers Scott Dahnke and Michael Chu among its largest shareholders. The filing also lists Lightspeed Venture Partners, Fidelity and General Catalyst as investors.(Updates to include financial metrics in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Rattled Archegos Stocks Investable Again After $194 Billion Blow

    (Bloomberg) -- The stocks that were hammered as collateral damage in the liquidation of Archegos Capital Management are seeing a silver lining from their slump: they’re becoming investable again.Companies including U.S. media conglomerates ViacomCBS Inc. and Discovery Inc., as well as apparel retailer Farfetch Ltd. saw a total of about $194 billion in market value erased as banks from New York to Zurich to Tokyo unwound leveraged equity bets by Archegos.At first, the forced selling in such a specific group of shares raised fears of potential undisclosed issues with the stocks, fueling even more losses. With that scenario now discarded, and with the dust from the Archegos blowup settling, analysts are saying investors should look at some of these names again.“Usually these dislocations where you get forced selling for non-fundamental reasons work out to be very good buying opportunities,” said Greg Taylor, chief investment officer at Toronto-based Purpose Investments. “The counter to that is having to figure out how much of the runup was due to the buying that shouldn’t have been there either. So you have balance that both out.”Read more: Block-Trade Bevy Wipes $35 Billion Off Stock Values in a DayTake ViacomCBS for example.Until late in March, the company was among the top performing stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 Index, alongside Discovery, boosted in part by optimism over its streaming strategy but also thanks to a massive play by Bill Hwang’s Archegos. The fund at one point amassed $10 billion worth of ViacomCBS shares and colossal positions in a few other companies.Read more: Bill Hwang Was a $20 Billion Whale, Then Lost It All in Two DaysSince Archegos’ blowup and after a 52% drop in ViacomCBS’s stock over the course of a week -- which in turn brought its valuation down by over 50% from a peak on March 22 -- at least six research firms have raised their ratings on the company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.At Wolfe Research, analyst John Janedis said in a note that ViacomCBS shares are now a buy opportunity as the media company’s valuation appeared attractive after its selloff. He also pointed to its streaming business as a potential tailwind.A similar view is also behind Deustche Bank analyst Bryan Kraft‘s decision this week to raise Discovery’s 12-month forecast to $60 from $35. The company’s improved growth outlook warrants a higher valuation, he noted. Farfetch also got a “buy” recommendation from JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth on Thursday, who said the stock delivers a “compelling buying opportunity.”No BargainsWhile the stocks caught at the center of the Archegos crisis are definitely hurting, they aren’t exactly cheap. Their average price-to-earnings ratio -- a measure which indicates how expensive a company is -- is in line with the 10-year median, which signals how high valuations had gotten before the selloff. Aside from ViacomCBS, Discovery and Farfetch, Chinese companies like GSX Techedu Inc., Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Baidu Inc., VipShop Holdings Ltd. and IQiyi Inc. were also caught in the crosshairs of Archegos.Determining whether the selloff has turned a once-overvalued stock into a good buy will require some digging, said Barry Schwartz, chief investment officer at Baskin Wealth Management.“If you’ve studied the company and you understand the business and you see this price drop as overdone, then take that opportunity to buy their shares,” Schwartz said by phone. “If you haven’t done your homework and you’re thinking this is another GameStop situation, you’re going to be the sucker at the table.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Near $58K, Reverses Two-Day Losses Despite Lower Trading Volume

    The price gain came amid new signs of growing mainstream adoption of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

  • H-Energy’s Ex-Dubai-Based LNG Trading Arm Being Liquidated

    (Bloomberg) -- A liquefied natural gas trading company that was until recently based in Dubai and part of India’s Hiranandani Group is being liquidated, according to a letter to creditors seen by Bloomberg News.HE Mideast Ltd. had insufficient funds to meet its debts, according to the letter, dated April 1, seen by Bloomberg. The firm defaulted on at least $50 million worth of debt to LNG suppliers including Malaysia’s Petroliam Nasional Bhd and Royal Dutch Shell Plc, said people with knowledge of the matter.The company took speculative positions on physical and paper LNG trades over the last few years, which strapped them with debt they were unable to repay, said the people, who requested anonymity as the matter is private.Novato Investing Ltd., current owner of HE Mideast, declined to comment on any liquidation. Shell declined to comment, and Petronas didn’t respond to a request to comment. Petronas signed a supply deal with the company in 2018. Shell and Petronas declined to comment.Novato has appointed FTI Consulting as liquidator for HE Mideast, and will hold its first meeting with creditors on April 20, according to the letter to creditors. FTI declined to comment.HE Mideast changed its name from H-Energy Mideast DMCC in July 2020, and was established as a Dubai-based trading firm by H-Energy Global Ltd. in 2014, according to a certificate of name change and trading license seen by Bloomberg News. The company recently had ownership transferred to Novato Investing Ltd. and was re-domiciled to the British Virgin Islands, the people said.H-Energy Global, a member of India’s Hiranandani Group, is a smaller, new entrant in the LNG space.(Updates with no comment from Shell and Petronas in the fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BlackRock Raises $4.8 Billion to Invest in Renewable Power

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. has raised $4.8 billion for a new fund to invest in renewable power assets around the world - almost double its initial target.The company’s real assets division closed on its third global renewable power fund, drawing money from over 100 institutional investors. It’s the latest sign of increasing interest from investors to buy into the surging green power sector.“You’re seeing a major shift in institutional interest in decarbonization and wanting to allocate into it,” said Jim Barry, chief investment officer of BlackRock Alternatives Investors. “The pandemic has only sustained and added to that momentum.”The fund’s managers had originally targeted about $2.5 billion when they started raising money in the second half of 2019. They continued beyond that goal last year and added another $1.2 billion in the first three months of this year. The demand is driven partially by investors wanting to tap into the fastest growing part of the power sector as well as a hunt for yield, Barry said.This is the largest renewable power fund to date for BlackRock Real Assets, nearly triple the size of the previous fund.BlackRock has already started investing the fund’s money, including an American solar company and a solar power developer in Taiwan.The company plans to invest mostly in wind and solar assets in Europe, the U.S. and some countries in the Asia Pacific region like South Korea, Japan and Taiwan. BlackRock has already signed a deal linked to offshore wind in Asia.While in the past the company mostly bought construction-ready or operational renewable power assets, this time they are diversifying to earlier-stage projects and also buying into developers. The fund will also look to invest in other technologies like smart meters, smart power grids and infrastructure to support electric vehicle.(Adds chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fed Looks Poised to Step Up Buying in Belly of Treasuries Curve

    (Bloomberg) -- The Treasury market’s weight has shifted around in the past year, meaning the Federal Reserve’s $80 billion monthly purchases no longer fit the way they’re supposed to.A reevaluation of how much the central bank is buying of each maturity is in order, likely in the coming months, Lorie Logan, the New York Fed official who manages the purchases, said on Thursday. She told dealers in a speech that the Fed will “make minor technical adjustments to our purchase sectors and increase the frequency at which we update purchase allocations to remain roughly proportional” to supply.Her comments made an especially big splash with 20-year Treasuries, as traders guessed they’ll see the biggest Fed increase. Strategists agree that 20-year bonds are ripe for attention, but also see maturities down to seven years getting a lift.When the Fed began buying Treasuries in March 2020 to calm the market during the pandemic panic, it targeted the sectors that were under the most stress, in quantities as large as $75 billion a day. By June, the program stabilized at $80 billion a month, and the decision of how much of each maturity was based on amounts outstanding at the time.But supply didn’t stand still. The Treasury Department revived 20-year bond issuance in May, which together with increased sizes for other tenors caused the 7- to 20-year sector to grow to 13% of outstanding debt as of March 31, up from 10% in May 2020, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. That’s likely to mean an increase of $3.1 billion a month to purchases in the sector, to $10.3 billion, offset by cuts to shorter-maturity sectors and Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, JPMorgan strategists said in a report.The Fed’s current purchase schedule runs through April 13, with a new one set to be released at 3 p.m. New York time that day. Under the current schedule, there have been two purchases a month in the 7- to 20-year sector targeting $3.625 billion.Barclays Plc strategists Andres Mok and Anshul Pradhan in a report also predicted the 7- to 20-year sector would be “the biggest beneficiary” of a rebalance by the Fed, with about $3 billion of additional purchases at the expense of other buckets.While the expected changes “should increase the weighted average maturity of Fed buying,” it’s distinct from the maturity extension that some have predicted the central bank will make in order to counter yield-curve steepening, TD strategists led by Priya Misra said in a note.Though Logan has significant clout, it isn’t her decision. She works at the New York Fed, which implements policy on behalf of the Fed in Washington, but it’s leadership at the latter that makes the call, JPMorgan’s Jay Barry noted.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Posts Worst Week in Three With Demand Recovery in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil posted its worst week in three amid concerns that rising global coronavirus cases are slowing the economic recovery.West Texas Intermediate futures ended the week down 3.5%, the biggest weekly loss since mid-March. With the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies planning to start raising output, markets are now focused on whether the demand recovery will be enough to absorb growing supplies.While consumption is climbing in India and the U.S., rising virus cases and the possibility of stricter travel limits in Europe are muddying the forecast and putting pressure on crude. Oil plunged Monday after the U.K. said it may delay global travel beyond May 17.“The Covid situation has really not had a strong recovery in Europe and across many emerging markets, and that’s really weighed down the demand outlook for oil,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp.A stronger dollar also weighed on oil Friday, reducing the appeal of commodities priced in the currency. A higher-than-expected rise in U.S. March producer prices stoked inflation concerns.“If we get some hotter inflation readings, that could send Treasury yields higher again,” negatively impacting oil, according to Moya.Saudi Arabia said it remains confident that OPEC+ made the right decision to increase production over the next three months, and there are signs of better days ahead for demand that could soak up the additional barrels.India’s oil-products demand in March rose to the strongest since late 2019, while Germany reiterated support for a short, strict lockdown in the country. In the U.S., traffic is roaring back in some cities, an indication of stronger demand this summer.Making the calculation even more complex are ongoing talks between Iran and world powers to resuscitate a 2015 nuclear deal, which would set the stage for the Persian Gulf to increase supply. Negotiations are set to continue next week, though no direct contacts between Iranian and U.S. envoys have yet been made.Crude in New York has around $60 a barrel since mid-March, with market volatility slumping to the lowest in a month. Prices haven’t broken out of a $5 trading range over recent weeks, and have oscillated in smaller and smaller bands with each passing day -- creating a technical pattern some see as indicative of a breakout higher.“We’re toward the lower end of the range on concerns over the global economic recovery,” said Gary Cunningham, director at Stamford, Connecticut-based Tradition Energy. “Until we start to see some jet fuel demand come back, Asian demand pick up and European countries ease restrictions,” prices may not surge much higher in the near term.(A previous version of the story corrected size and scope of India oil-products consumption in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • In Europe’s Wealthy North, Property Deals Just Hit a Record

    (Bloomberg) -- The Nordic property market is hotter than ever, as a growing number of international investors compete to get a foothold before it’s too late.Newsec, a Nordic property adviser and asset manager that looks after more than $80 billion in client funds, says the number of real estate transactions in Europe’s rich north is likely to jump more than 10% this year to a record $60 billion. That’s roughly on par with the U.K. market, which has a population twice the size of the Nordic region’s.Max Barclay, head of Newsec advisory, says he’s never before fielded such interest from investors. The Nordic region may be small, but it’s rich, it boasts stable politics and has a highly educated population, all of which are parameters that are attracting investors eager to find steady, long-term cash flows against a backdrop of ultra-low interest rates.“Those things shouldn’t be underestimated when it comes to attracting capital,” Barclay said.In Sweden, the biggest Nordic economy, 46 billion kronor ($5.3 billion) in property deals were struck in the three months through March, marking the strongest first quarter ever, according to Newsec.Meanwhile, Swedish home prices keep breaking earlier records every time there’s fresh data. Single-dwelling units soared an annual 17% to their highest level ever in March. Sweden’s finance minister, Magdalena Andersson, says the development warrants action to ensure a reasonable balance between supply and demand.Government Action“It’s obviously something we need to keep an eye on,” she said in an interview on Thursday. Andersson pointed to the effects of the pandemic on spending habits, with more people putting money into their homes than into goods and services over the past year.But steps are now needed to ensure the housing market doesn’t boil over. “We are taking measures, mainly to increase supply of housing, such as the investment support for new housing construction,” Andersson said.Read More: Sweden’s Housing Market Has Never Been as Hot as It Is NowFinding commercial property to buy is proving increasingly difficult. A bidding war for Norwegian office provider Entra ASA left its suitors empty handed earlier this year. Entra, whose owners include the domestic sidekick of Norway’s giant sovereign wealth fund, said it would rather stay independent given the opportunities for growth. Swedish property firms such as Castellum AB, SBB and Fastighets AB Balder are now hunting around for other places to put their cash.Blackstone Group Inc., which has been building its Nordic presence in recent years, has had its eye on warehouse and logistics properties in particular. But its latest bid to take over such assets from Castellum fell short as supply in the region tightens.Barclay says some listed property companies in the region are still trading at a discount to their portfolio values, which makes them attractive targets for acquisitions. He also warns that supply will continue to fall, as large institutional investors such as Nordic pension funds fill their portfolios with real estate. He points to Oslo as a prime example, with 67% of the capital city’s office property already controlled by long-term investors.Newsec estimates that institutional investors will own about 20% of the market by 2030, compared with roughly 12% today.“This won’t change market activity in the very short term,” Barclay said. “But over a 4 to 5-year horizon, it will have an impact on volumes.”(Adds comment from Finance Minister in 7th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold tops one-month peak as dollar, U.S. yields retreat

    Gold prices hit their highest level in more than a month on Thursday as the dollar and U.S. yields dropped and the Federal Reserve's reiteration of its dovish policy stance also lifted bullion's appeal. Spot gold was up 1.1% at $1,756.93 per ounce by 1419 GMT, having earlier hit its highest since March 1 at $1,757.82. U.S. gold futures gained 0.9% to $1,756.50.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Lower Treasury Yields Could Spark Upside Breakout

    A preliminary read of the ANZ Bank’s monthly survey for April showed headline confidence becoming more pessimistic.

  • Visa and PayPal Can Be the Cosmos and Polkadot of CBDCs

    Existing payment players have a head start in the race to integrate central bank digital currencies worldwide, says our columnist.