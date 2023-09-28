North East Bobamochi bubble tea shop opened in July, born of brotherly love

Dina Suwan, of North East, was diagnosed in April with an aggressive breast cancer. Her brother Moe Suwan wasn't about to let her mope around.

Customers order bubble teas at Bobamochi, a newly-opened shop in North East, on Aug. 1.

The siblings had been talking since 2020 about opening a bubble tea shop, which is a place that has endless combinations of flavored tea drinks garnished with a generous measure of sugar and either chewy tapioca balls or tiny fruity flavor bombs that pop when you chew them, releasing more fruit flavor in your mouth.

A coffee-flavored bubble tea, made without using coffee, is displayed at Bobamochi.

If you haven't tried a bubble tea, a good place to do it might be at Bobamochi, which Moe Suwan (a Subway franchisee since 2020, also in North East) recently opened at 33 S. Lake St., in North East Borough. It's open daily, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Bobamochi started as a declaration of brotherly love.

Bubble teas were all the rage in Southeast Asia and hit the West Coast of the U.S. a few years ago. They made a steady march east with Millennials and Gen Zers leading the way, and now Erie has several places to get your favorite "boba."

The first such shop in Erie, Andora's Bubble Tea Shop, 516 State St, opened 2019. It's going strong. Other Asian and ice cream treat places are starting to offer it on their menu, including Fat Lenny's, 443 W. Eighth St. You can even get it at Sheetz, and there's a Bubble House in the Millcreek Mall.

More: Vietnamese restaurant opens, more bubble tea coming, fundraiser held for Erie restaurateur

The fad hadn't hit North East until this summer, when Bobamochi opened in July.

Soon after her diagnosis, Moe Suwan, 33, told his sister Dina Suwan, 40, that she should spend some time coming up with a name for that dream of the bubble tea shop.

They came up with "Bobamochi," which combines the nickname for bubble tea and Asian sweet snacks called mochi, which are frozen dumplings filled with ice cream that you can eat in two or three bites. The shop serves those as well.

"We talked for three hours (about the business idea) and I went home, thinking this is all going to take forever and it was far in the future," Dina Suwan said. "(Moe) went home and registered the name" of the business.

Story continues

Dina Suwan, 40, co-owner of the newly-opened bubble-tea shop Bobamochi.

The next time they were together, Moe asked her to come up with a logo for their store and pretty soon, she was working up designs with the name "Bobamochi."

Dina remained in the dark about how soon this project might get off the ground, but she said it was something constructive to do in between treatments and surgeries. That's exactly what Moe was hoping.

In the background, he was lining things up ― a North East location, team members from his Subway franchise as the first employees, an ordering system that helps customers build their own bubble tea, starting with the type of tea, sugar type, then the milk type, then the "bubbles" or balls of flavor that give the drink its name. He also worked up signage based on her logo designs.

The signage outside features Dina's artwork, which she worked on when she couldn't sleep. "Usually at 3 a.m.," she said with a laugh.'

Dina's bubble tea shop surprise

Finally, a week after he'd last spoken to Dina about the logos, he told her the big news.

"He called me and said, 'I found the shop. I'm renting it,'" Dina said. "I was so happy, I cried."

Moe brushed off most of his sister's gushing about his gift to her.

"It was a good time to do it," meaning during her treatments, he said. "She had a big part in everything: the logo, the menu formulas. I took care of the physical stuff, vendors, accounts."

The space didn't need much renovation and they were ready to open within weeks. Then came the menu. They tasted and tasted and tasted and tested and tested and tested. Everyone involved has a favorite combination, with pistachio and pina colada earning the highest marks from helpers and customers alike.

Dina and Moe have three sisters. Dina also has two daughters, who are 3 and 4 years old. She said the boba shop has been a family affair.

"(My sisters') kids have been tasting the boba," she said. "They know it from New York City. We've been taking notes from them."

Hunter Farabaugh, 25, left, is handed bubble teas prepared by Bilal Al Bizreh, 26, at Bobamochi.

North East strong

Dina Suwan, 40, left, and her brother Moe Suwan, 33, stand outside their newly-opened bubble-tea shop, Bobamochi, as customers enter in North East.

Moe said the community response since their opening has been "awesome," and he lets people try different combinations of flavors and still takes suggestions from customers, including Dina's father, who still visits regularly.

"It's been wonderful," Moe said of business two months after opening.

"I'm happy that there's something like this in town," Dina said. "I'm so proud of what's going on in North East."

Moe said the project started in the spring and they opened July 4. When asked about franchising the bubble tea shop, both shook their heads no.

"Our goal with this store is to stay local," Moe said.

More: Granite Ridge's owners say in letter that all options are being considered, including sale

"I want people to know that we are here, trying to build the community and that this (shop) is built out of something beautiful," said Dina who is now cancer free and has just one more reconstructive surgery to go.

"(Moe) made me fall in love with the people of North East," she said. "I hope people get good vibes from this and I'm very thankful that this happened."

Contact Jennie Geisler at jgeisler@timesnews.com. Or at 814-870-1885.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Bobamochi, a bubble tea and mochi shop in North East, grew out of love