U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,871.98
    -29.08 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,732.95
    -128.85 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,988.15
    -114.31 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.86
    -0.06 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.22
    -1.68 (-1.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.10
    -8.70 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    19.12
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9884
    -0.0082 (-0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0770
    +0.0670 (+1.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1468
    -0.0147 (-1.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7420
    +1.3220 (+0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,428.59
    -273.00 (-1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.62
    -2.58 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,094.53
    +46.86 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,587.46
    +482.26 (+1.78%)
     

NORTH EUROPEAN OIL ROYALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES THE DISTRIBUTION FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF FISCAL 2022

·3 min read

KEENE, N.H., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trustees of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE-NRT) announced a quarterly distribution of $0.74 per unit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, payable on November 30, 2022 to holders of record on November 18, 2022.  Natural gas sold during the third calendar quarter of 2022 is the primary source of royalty income on which the November 2022 distribution is based.

John R. Van Kirk, Managing Director, reported that this year's quarterly distribution of $0.74 per unit is 428.57%, or $0.60 per unit, higher than the distribution of $0.14 per unit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.  For the quarter ending October 31, 2022, the impact of higher gas prices in combination with the positive year-end adjustment for calendar 2021 ($1,550,048) more than offset the impact of lower gas sales and the decline in average exchange rates resulting in the higher distribution.  Additional details will be included in the earnings press release scheduled for publication on or about November 16, 2022.

The Trust receives all its royalties under two royalty agreements.  The Mobil Agreement, which is the higher royalty rate agreement, covers gas sales from the western half of the Oldenburg concession.  The OEG Agreement, which is the lower royalty rate agreement, covers gas sales from the entire Oldenburg concession.  The factors determining the amount of gas royalties payable under the two agreements from the preceding calendar quarter are shown in the table below comparing the third calendar quarters of 2022 and 2021.


Quarterly Gas Data Providing Basis for Fiscal Quarter Royalties

Mobil Agreement

  3rd Calendar Quarter

  Ended 9/30/2022

  3rd Calendar Quarter

  Ended 9/30/2021

Percentage

Change

Gas Sales (Bcf1)

3.499

3.985

-  12.20 %

Gas Prices2 (Ecents/Kwh3)

8.3302

1.9573

+325.60 %

Average Exchange Rates4

0.9864

1.1703

-   15.71%

Gas Royalties

$3,287,124

$1,043,662

+214.96 %





OEG Agreement




Gas Sales (Bcf)

12.951

13.365

-    3.10%

Gas Prices (Ecents/Kwh)

8.4951

1.9961

+325.58 %

Average Exchange Rates

0.9868

1.1714

-   15.76%

Gas Royalties

$1,904,864

$441,458

+331.49 %


1Billion cubic feet     2Gas prices derived from May-July period     3Euro cents per kilowatt hour     4Based on average Euro/dollar exchange rates of cumulative royalty transfers   

The cumulative 12-month distribution for fiscal 2022, which includes this November distribution and the three prior quarterly distributions, is $1.83 per unit.  This 12-month cumulative distribution is 289.36% or $1.36 per unit higher than the cumulative 12-month distribution of $0.47 for fiscal 2021.  The Trust makes quarterly distributions to unit owners during the months of February, May, August, and November.

Contact – John R. Van Kirk, Managing Director, telephone: (732) 741-4008, e-mail: jvankirk@neort.com.  The Trust's press releases and other pertinent information are available on the Trust's website: www.neort.com.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-european-oil-royalty-trust-announces-the-distribution-for-the-fourth-quarter-of-fiscal-2022-301663408.html

SOURCE North European Oil Royalty Trust

Recommended Stories

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Crashed (Again) Monday Morning

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) tumbled again on Monday, falling as much as 6.7%. After years of giving Meta Platforms carte blanche, some investors appear to be losing confidence in the company's direction. Last week, Meta announced its second successive quarter of year-over-year revenue declines -- something that had never happened in the company's history prior to last quarter.

  • Airbnb stock drops ahead of Q3 earnings report

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out shares of Airbnb ahead of its third-quarter earnings report expected out.

  • Why Airbnb Stock Was Slipping Today

    Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) were falling today as worries about an economic slowdown seemed to sweep the market a day before the vacation rental website reports third-quarter earnings. Additionally, a Wall Street analyst issued a bearish note for the travel sector. Investors seem to be steeling themselves for another 75-basis-point increase in the federal funds rate ahead of the Federal Reserve rate decision on Wednesday.

  • Are Any of These 3 Robinhood Cannabis Favorites a Buy?

    SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL), Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), and OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) are three of the most popular stocks on the Robinhood trading platform for retail investors looking to invest in the future of cannabis. All three are Canadian companies, so they can trade on the Nasdaq.

  • First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    First Solar (FSLR) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Here's What to Expect From Coinbase's (COIN) Q3 Earnings

    Coinbase's (COIN) Q3 earnings are likely to have been impacted by lower trading volume.

  • Why Nvidia Fell Today

    The chipmaker's stock took a step back as traders contemplated macroeconomic uncertainties and the looming launch of its RTX graphics chip.

  • Market rallies ahead of speculated Fed pivot 'could be a replay' of last quarter: Strategist

    Mahoney Asset Management CEO Ken Mahoney examines the market outlook ahead of the Fed's next interest rate hike and this week's jobs report data, while also looking at tech earnings and bear market positions.

  • 10 Stocks That Pay Dividends Monthly

    In this article we present the list of 10 Stocks That Pay Dividends Monthly. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Stocks That Pay Dividends Monthly. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR), Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA), and STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) are a few of best stocks that pay monthly dividends, providing a steady stream of income […]

  • 2 Stocks I Wouldn't Touch With a 10-Foot Pole and What to Buy Instead

    The sell-off in the stock market has many long-term investors focusing more on the best values. With that said, here's why I would steer clear of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) and Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) and suggest you consider two better-value stocks instead.

  • Another jumbo Fed rate hike is expected this week — and then life gets difficult for Powell

    Economists widely expect another three quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve in November, but there's much less agreement about what happens next.

  • Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Annaly (NLY) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Intel Corporation (INTC) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Intel (INTC). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Should You Really Buy Upstart Stock Right Now?

    One of the market's biggest losers in 2022 is Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). Its stock price is down nearly 85% year-to-date and it appears nvestors have abandoned the stock, assuming its business model is broken. To understand what happened, we should first look at Upstart's business model.

  • Investing Whiz Sharon Hill Says Dividend Stocks Are a Good Place to Be Right Now; Here Are Two High-Yield Payers That Analysts Like

    Dividend stocks. They’re the very picture of the reliable standby, the sound defensive play that investors make when markets turn south. Div stocks tend not to show as extreme shifts as the broader markets, and they offer a steady income stream no matter where the markets go. And it’s not just retail investors who move into dividend stocks. Sharon Hill, the co-leader of Vanguard’s $48 billion Equity Income Fund who has built a record of success and reputation for bringing in positive results, se

  • Why TuSimple Stock Crashed and Burned Today

    The catalyst that sent the self-driving truck start-up tumbling was a report that federal regulators have launched an investigation into whether executives improperly shared proprietary technology with a start-up based in China. A number of federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (Cfius) are investigating a relationship between CEO Xiaodi Hou and Hydron, a Chinese start-up focused on self-driving, hydrogen-powered trucks -- a company launched last year by Mo Chen, one of TuSimple's co-founders. After conducting its own investigation, which has been ongoing since July, TuSimple's board of directors took the drastic step of terminating the CEO and removing him from the board.

  • Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks

    These beaten-down former growth stocks have showed up in the portfolios of select billionaire money managers.

  • ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 10.69% and 3.64%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Terran Orbital Stock Just Jumped 14%

    Shares of satellite manufacturer Terran Orbital (NYSE: LLAP), one of the more recent "space SPACs" (special purpose acquistion companies) to have come public in a SPAC-sponsored IPO only in March 2022, are getting a big boost on Monday after announcing that defense giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) has invested $100 million in the company in exchange for convertible notes and warrants to buy stock in Terran. As of 11 a.m. ET, shares of Terran are up 14%. This is a pretty heavy bet Lockheed is placing on Terran, whose entire market capitalization was just over $300 million as recently as Friday.

  • 15 Best Large Cap Dividend Growth Stocks To Buy

    In this article we present the list of 15 Best Large Cap Dividend Growth Stocks To Buy. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Best Large Cap Dividend Growth Stocks To Buy. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) headline the group of large cap dividend growth stocks […]