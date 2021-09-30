U.S. markets close in 6 hours 29 minutes

North Highland Named A 'Top 20' Best Large Firm To Work For by Consulting Magazine

·3 min read

Firm credits 'enviable culture' to employee's appreciation and satisfaction

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading change and transformation consultancy North Highland has been ranked among Consulting's Best Firms to Work For, 2021 for the 13th year. The list rankings are based on an annual survey completed by 11,000 consultants representing more than 300 firms.

NH Logo_2021 (PRNewsfoto/North Highland)
"We are a people-centric organization, meaning every decision we make revolves around our employees and what will best benefit them to be the trusted changemakers our clients know and appreciate," said Dan Reardon, Chairman and CEO of North Highland. "Over the last several years, we have made radical changes to transform our firm to be a strategic powerhouse, which includes worthwhile investments in our people and our clients. This incredible honor is one I'll never get tired of touting, as it speaks directly to how even though we've had to make significant changes to how we operate our business, we didn't forget about our people in the process."

Consulting's annual survey ranks employee satisfaction in the categories of culture, career development, client engagement, compensation & benefits and firm leadership.

"North Highland has been deliberate about creating an 'enviable culture' that consists of experiences our employees thrive on such as community, culture, collaboration and more," said Jennifer Mancuso, Vice President of Human Resources at North Highland. "We pulled together a workstream of consultants from across the firm and Global Services team members to better understand how we can create an internal ecosystem that promotes and encourages employee wellbeing, and thus far, this award is further proof that our work isn't in vain. We will never stop evolving our culture to ensure that our ways of working, our environment, our learning and development, and our career opportunities offer the most enviable culture on the planet where people can reach their highest potential."

Learn more about North Highland's rankings as well as the full list of firms in Consulting magazine's September issue here.

About North Highland
North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by placing people at the heart of every decision. It's how lasting progress is made. With our blend of workforce, customer and operational expertise, we're the world's leading transformation consultancy. We break new ground today, so tomorrow is easier to navigate.

Founded in 1992, North Highland is an employee-owned firm - regularly named one of the best places to work. We have more than 5,000 consultants worldwide and 65+ offices around the globe. Meanwhile, we're a proud member of Cordence Worldwide (www.cordence.com), an international consulting alliance. For more information, visit http://www.northhighland.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Contact:
Wyatt Jefferies
404-587-5368
wyatt.jefferies@northhighland.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-highland-named-a-top-20-best-large-firm-to-work-for-by-consulting-magazine-301388898.html

SOURCE North Highland

