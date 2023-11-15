This North Jersey 1749 home with a 'dark' past is on the market for $825,000

Situated sideways at the corner of Parker Avenue and Academy Street in Maplewood, the Tichenor House has a dark past.

Recently listed for $825,000, the red sandstone home was built when the now-packed neighborhoods north and south of Route 124 were dense with oaks, sycamores and walnuts. The oldest part of the house, the southwest section, predates the American Revolution. Carved on the exterior chimney stones is the date 1749.

Originally just a story and a half in height, 35 Parker Ave. had a trap door and a ladder as its second-floor access, according to Maplewood Past and Present, an anthology published by the Friends of the Maplewood Library in 1948. Its only bedroom was essentially a lean-to tacked on the rear of the kitchen and living space.

Restored in the mid-2000s, 35 Parker Ave. in Maplewood predates the American Revolution. It features exposed beams made from locally harvested wood and a massive stone fireplace in the original living space.

Enlarged at the turn of the 19th century, the house carried an ominous vibe for most of the 20th. While 35 Parker was never linked to anything sinister, it was painted black-on-black by former owners John and Madeline Nies. The color scheme was meant to mimic a home in Maine, where the couple had gone antique hunting in the early 1940s, said Dennis Kearney, the current owner who bought the property from Madeline Neis in 2004.

The color became the house's hallmark, for better or worse. And it fit the house's somber nickname, "Widow Tichenor's Dower House." It was a dower house because the oldest part was built for widower Betsy Tichenor Hand following the death of her husband with hand-hewn beams harvested from the surrounding woods.

The original house had just two rooms on its small first floor. There was the rear bedroom and a kitchen and living room below the loft.

"The square low kitchen on the front was the center of life in that little house, with an enormous chimney and fireplace on the west wall furnishing its primary feature," read the description in Maplewood Past and Present.

The fireplace looks enormous for the size of the home. Lacking a traditional mantle, it held a Dutch oven and a swinging crane. Built with a large stone framework next to the original front entryway, the fireplace juts out into what is now the dining room. A smaller fireplace near the new kitchen in the rear has been filled in.

The house's main stairwell separates the old from the slightly less old. The circa 1800 addition brought a paneled living room with a mantled fireplace, mahogany details and other niceties, according to the anthology. The living room with its wood paneling, iron hardware and cut nails is a standout, said Allison Ziefert, the listing agent with Compass New Jersey.

"This home is not your typical Maplewood home," she said. "It needs a buyer that really appreciates the history like the current owner does."

Though still rustic, 35 Parker was restored by Kearney in the mid-2000s. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house was given a more historically appropriate color palate and some new bones. Its black cedar shakes were removed in favor of 10-inch wide cedar planks to mimic the original siding. And, inside, period-accurate wide-plank pine floors were placed atop new support beams that required the house to be jacked up during installation. The restoration hit every room, created a new office in a former outdoor space and brought a new foundation, doors and siding to the adjacent garage.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ real estate: 1749 Maplewood on the market for sale