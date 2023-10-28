This North Jersey city was named worst in the nation for renters. But there's more to it

If you're looking to rent in North Jersey, one report says you might want to stay away from Newark.

Newark ranked as the worst city for renters among the country's 96 largest cities, according to a recent ranking from Forbes Advisor.

The ranking took into account data from 23 metrics to determine the best and worst markets for renters, like average rent prices and apartment size, amenities offered by the rental unit and the percentage renters spend of their income on rent.

The city's low incomes, high rents, high crime and small apartment size all contributed to Newark earning a score of 0 out of 100 in the ranking.

The City of Newark, though, says the report does not take into account all of the factors that play into Newark's housing landscape.

"The Forbes article doesn't take into account decades of intentional public policy that has created inequity and segregation that set some cities up for serious challenges and others for success," said Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka. "The basis of Newark's problem begins with the State and the Court's refusal to make affordable housing a real priority. Meanwhile, we are doing everything in our power to mitigate this systemic barrier."

The report found that 55.7% of renters in Newark were rent-burdened — spending 30% or more of their income on rent — and said the median household income is $41,335.

It also found that one-bedroom and two-bedroom units in Newark were just 610 square feet and 867 square feet, respectively. This is compared to the studies' average of 688 square feet for a one-bedroom apartment, and 979 square feet for a two-bedroom apartment.

What Newark is doing to help

On Monday, Mayor Baraka held a landlord engagement and recruitment event to explore ways landlords can work with the city to increase access to housing within its borders. In 2022, the city launched it's own affordable housing search as a public locator site for prospective tenants, as well as the Mayor's Affordable Newark initiative, a $20 million housing program for families earning $32,000 or less annually.

"Our measures range from investing $20 million to create housing for families earning $32,000 or less; to ensuring that Newark residents are considered first for all affordable housing; to partnering with NACA to sell homes for $1; to ensuring new developments include affordable units; to expanding our program of forgivable loans to first-time home buyers; to allowing qualified Section 8 recipients to use their vouchers to purchase single family homes," Baraka said.

Other cities that are tough for renters

Among the other cities ranking in the bottom five were Hialeah, Florida; San Bernardino, California; Anchorage, Alaska; and Los Angeles, California. New York City also ranked as the sixth worst city for renters in the report.

In comparison, cities like Chandler and Gilbert in Arizona finished at the top of the ranking. The report cited Chandler's median household income of $91,299 and Gilbert's median household income of $105,733, as to why they ranked at the top. In each city, just 44.89% and 37.26% of renters, respectively, were considered rent-burdened. The average size of an apartment in this cities are also significantly larger.

“Housing is a basic human need and one that has our full commitment and attention here in Newark," Baraka said. "Our goal is to provide every resident the comfort and peace of mind that comes from stable, safe, and affordable housing options.”

