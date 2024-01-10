North Jersey home of legendary RJR Nabisco CEO on the market for $1.5 million

After nearly 40 years, a Sparta estate once home to one of the most legendary CEOs of the era of excess, RJR Nabisco's F. Ross Johnson, is back on the market.

Johnson's former hilltop retreat at 210 East Mountain Road is quickly gaining interest, however, partially due to its four-season splendor, said Ryan McGurl, the listing agent with Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty. Listed for about $1.5 million, the home offers five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and unparalleled views of nearby Lake Mohawk and the Northern Highlands beyond.

Though built in the mid-1930s, the home's most famous owner came in 1981. Johnson, born in December 1931 in Winnipeg, Canada, took ownership of 210 East Mountain the same year his company Standard Brands merged with Nabisco, then based in East Hanover. Called "a symbol of corporate greed" by the New York Times, Johnson was known for living a lavish corporate-funded lifestyle that often had him elbow to elbow with celebrities, star athletes and other high-profile executives of the 1980s.

F. Ross Johnson owned 210 East Mountain Rd in Sparta when he was president of Nabisco in the early 1980s. The five-bedroom stone home has been listed for $1.5 million.

After taking the helm at Nabisco, Johnson led the company's 1985 merger with RJ Reynolds before attempting to take control of the public company itself. Ultimately, RJR Nabisco was sold to a private equity firm in a leveraged buyout and many of its assets were divested over the following years. Johnson was ousted but netted more than $50 million in severance pay before retreating south to run his own private investment company.

Johnson was profiled by Wall Street Journal columnists Bryan Burrough and John Helyar in their book "Barbarians at the Gate: The Fall of RJR Nabisco." The book was adapted into an HBO film that featured James Garner as the boisterous dealmaker who died in December 2016.

Johnson's former Sparta home sits hidden from view along a lightly traveled road that traverses Route 15. Perched on a hilltop just south of the Sparta Glen, 210 East Mountain covers 59 densely wooded acres near the border of Morris and Sussex counties.

The land was once owned by James B. Titman. Appointed local postmaster in 1856, Titman took over the Morris Anchor Works at Morris Lake north of the glen and renamed it the Mountain Forge. Titman served as a quartermaster in the New Jersey Volunteer Infantry during the Civil War as the forge pumped out anchors for the U.S. Navy.

The home that sits on his former land features thick stone walls and a massive stone patio with views reaching the Delaware Water Gap on a clear day. There are private terraces off the primary and second bedrooms, three fireplaces and a sauna. The home also boasts a media room, an elevator and a home gym.

Apart from the main home stands a smaller home with a three-car garage, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Included in the sale, it sits next to the inground pool and is connected to the main house via a large looping driveway.

The pool house was built in 1984, one year before the home was sold to its current owners, Stephen R. Tilton and Judith Schumacher-Tilton, for $2.25 million, Sussex County records show.

Tilton, a Sparta native who attended Pope John XXIII High School, is chairman of his own investment firm and has served on boards of directors for Newton Memorial Hospital, Lakeland Bancorp and Big Brothers/Big Sisters of New Jersey, among others.

Schumacher-Tilton is president of Schumacher Chevrolet Auto Group and the first woman to serve as chair of the New Jersey Coalition of Automotive Retailers. She has been involved with the Montclair State University Foundation, Passaic County 200 Club and the Boys & Girls Club of Clifton. Schumacher-Tilton is also the co-founder of the Give the Kids Hope Foundation, which supports recreational and educational programs for underprivileged children.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ home of ex-RJR Nabisco CEO listed on market for $1.5M