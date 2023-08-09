This North Jersey home listed for $2.15M was built for the co-inventor of Morse code

70505532007 is gallery

A 16-room home designed for one of the biggest names in Morristown history now comes with a reduced price tag.

Listed for nearly $2.7 million in June 2022, the home now on the market for $2.15 million was built in 1880 at the behest of Alfred Lewis Vail, co-inventor of Morse code and perfector of the recording electronic telegraph. Though Vail died in 1859 without fortune, he had the foresight to ensure his family could have his dream house.

Vail's plan for 10 Franklin Place was called Highgrove Court. A Queen Anne Victorian, the home's exterior retains a classic patterned slate roof, decorative corbels and shingled gables. The interior is likewise highly detailed. The wood floors have mahogany inlays. The plaster walls have custom moldings and wide archways.

Built in the 1870s, 10 Franklin Pl. in Morristown was meant to be the home of telegraph co-inventor Alfred Lewis Vail, who died at the age of 52.

Brian and Louise Ann Fox, the current owners of 10 Franklin Place, said the home is a trove of 19th century craftsmanship made better by its location in a quiet neighborhood just steps from bustling South Street.

The first owner of 10 Franklin Place was Vail's second wife, Amanda Eno. In the summer of 1879, she agreed to spend about $4,500 on carpentry, masonry and plumbing to have a home built to Vail's specifications on property once owned by the prominent Cobb family.

Born in Morristown in September 1807, Vail was the son of Stephen Vail, the founder of the famed Speedwell Ironworks. It was at the ironworks where Vail, a machinist and theological scholar, teamed with a portrait artist named Samuel Morse to develop the telegraph machine.

Vail honed Morse's crude prototype to be more mechanically sound, according to Anton A. Huurdeman's "The Worldwide History of Telecommunications." Vail also shifted Morse's complicated numerical code to one based on the alphabet.

In late 1837, Vail frequented Louis Vogt's Morristown print shop in an effort to surmise which letters are used most often. Those used the most were given the simplest codes. The following January, the duo used the revised code to send the first telegram across 2 to 3 miles of cable spread out within a Speedwell factory building.

Vail never received much credit for his contributions to the ire of his family, who demanded recognition for his work from the public and Morse. And Vail never became rich. He retired from the telegraph business after little more than a decade. For Vail, there simply wasn't enough money in the industry to maintain his interest and keep him away from Morristown.

"I have made up my mind to leave the telegraph to take care of itself, since it cannot take care of me," he wrote to Morse in 1848.

Vail returned to Morristown in 1848, where he lived modestly in Morristown and devoted much of his time to genealogical research. In an 1852 letter to a friend, Vail said he wasn't interested in renown. "I care little for the world's applause, which at best is very hard to maintain even when justly yours, and given often, where they cannot and will not discriminate and justly award. But what I do desire is truth," he said.

His first wife, Jane Cummings, died in 1952. Three years later, he married Amanda Eno. Four years after that, he died at the age of 52. Eno spent most of her time with her sister, who lived in Connecticut, prior to her death in 1894.

The home Vail never saw now holds six bedrooms and five bathrooms. The modern suite has a dressing room with four closets, a bathroom with radiant heating in the floors, two balconies, a sitting room and an art studio. The latter, with exposed beams, vaulted ceiling and bare brick, is the home's standout space, according to Lorraine First, the listing agent with Kienlen Lattmann Sotheby's International Realty.

The first floor has 14-foot ceilings, hardwired embedded speakers and a kitchen flanked by a butler’s pantry with a bar. There is a conservatory lined with French doors that leads to a fenced and landscaped yard with a koi pond, an outdoor kitchen and an inground pool with a separate hot tub. A three-car garage built in 2017 sits on the rear of the half-acre property that lies conveniently near Interstate 287.

The home is not the only tribute to Alfred Vail still standing in Morristown. An elementary school named for Vail sits just north of the old ironworks site. It sits about 2 miles northwest of 10 Franklin Place, which lies roughly halfway between Morristown Medical Center and the Morristown Green adjacent to a commercialized area that once teemed with Gilded Age mansions. Vail's cousin, two-time AT&T president Theodore Vail, built one there. Called Vail Mansion, the Italian Renaissance-styled home of South Street is no longer a private residence but part of a 36-unit condo complex.

