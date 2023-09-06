North Jersey home listed for $2M once housed NJ Supreme Court justice and a WWII hero

Set back off quiet Headley Road in Morristown is a five-bedroom Tudor that was once home to a Mountain of a man.

Relisted this summer for about $2 million, 31 Headley Road in the mid-20th century was the home of Worrall Mountain, a New Jersey Supreme Court justice. Appointed in 1971 at the age of 61, Mountain was the state's first new Supreme Court justice in 11 years. Born in East Orange, the son of a former mayor moved to Morristown after graduating from Princeton University and then Harvard Law School in the 1930s.

Once in Morristown, Mountain established the law firm of Jeffers and Mountain and then joined the U.S. Navy.Mountain said he learned during his Navy physical that he was color blind. The complication set back his enlistment. All in, it took him about a year to join the service. Once he did, he worked as an intelligence officer, spending six months in the Pacific theater and several more in Europe.

Built in about 1900, the renovated five-bedroom home at 31 Headley Rd. has a list of former owners that includes a justice of the New Jersey Supreme Court and a WWI field artillery commander, who became director of Morristown Medical Center.

His five-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Morristown was gutted and redesigned in 2017, said Heather Bailey, the owner since 2016 and listing agent with Coldwell Banker Realty. The nearly 125-year-old home now has a centrally located kitchen, a large mudroom, fully renovated bathrooms and a connection to the city's sewer system. It nonetheless retains some of its original character with wainscoting, exposed beams and paned windows surrounded by substantial trim and moldings painted in crisp white.

More: Hoboken was Frank Sinatra's home, but Fort Lee is where he cemented his comeback

Bailey said the home, with its stone base and thick wood beams, is "built like a fortress." She was nonetheless drawn to 31 Headley by the property, a lush one-acre lot just steps from Morristown's South Street shops. Hemmed in by trees, it includes an inground pool and a large stone patio just off the deck.

"To be able to drive one half-mile from crazy (Interstate) 287 and be in this yard is such a gift," Bailey said.

Story continues

Built in about 1900, the renovated five-bedroom home at 31 Headley Rd. has a list of former owners that includes a justice of the New Jersey Supreme Court and a WWI field artillery commander, who became director of Morristown Medical Center.

Mountain lived at the home when he first became a judge in 1966. Assigned to the Superior Court in Paterson's law division, he later moved to Newark's Appellate Division. In March 1971, Governor Cahill nominated Mountain for a seven-year term on the Supreme Court. Mountain, an expert in estate and municipal law who had no experience in criminal law, said it was genuinely humbling.

"[It] is the pinnacle of any lawyer's aspiration," he told the Courier-News in 1971. "It's a goal that all of us have in mind but few of us have any thought of reaching.

More: Developers pitch 'landmark' mixed-use retail, housing development for Pompton Lakes

Before Mountain moved to the one-acre lot a stone's throw from South Street, 31 Headley Road was home to Colonel Charles R. Lloyd. Perhaps even more influential than Mountain, Lloyd was a military hero who spent two dozen years as the director of Morristown Medical Center, then known as Morristown Memorial Hospital.

Born in England, Lloyd grew up in California and was a member of the Connecticut National Guard before being promoted to the regular Army in June 1898. During his nearly 25-year military career, he served in the Spanish War, the Philippine–American War, the Mexican Border War and World War I.

Built in about 1900, the renovated five-bedroom home at 31 Headley Rd. has a list of former owners that includes a justice of the New Jersey Supreme Court and a WWI field artillery commander, who became director of Morristown Medical Center.

Shot by a ranking officer during a drunken argument in the Philippines in 1901, Lloyd went on to become the commander of the U.S. Army's 10th Battalion field artillery regiment. He was wounded after being gassed in France in July 1918. Lloyd's name on wounded lists appeared right above that of American Tank Corps Major George S. Patton in nationwide newspapers. He was given the distinguished service medal for his efforts. The San Francisco Examiner reported that Lloyd persevered under "a hot fire of shrapnel and bombs."

"His unflagging zeal and sound judgment was revealed by the success achieved by his regiment in furthering the gains achieved by the 3rd Division in its operations in the field," according to the distinguished service medal citation.

Lloyd returned to the battlefield in October 1918, but disability forced him into retirement two years later. He then became a supervising officer and the instructor of field artillery for the New York Guard. He held the post briefly before leaving Brooklyn for Morristown and 31 Headley. He worked as the local hospital's superintendent and remained in town until 1946, when he retired and moved just a few blocks from the Clearwater Country Club in Clearwater, Florida.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ home for sale for $2M once belong to Supreme Court justice