North Jersey home of man who founded NJ's oldest law school is listed for $2.2 million

A Montclair home once owned by the co-founder of New Jersey's oldest law school is back on the market.

The circa-1878 slate-roofed home at 95 South Mountain Ave. was listed earlier in February for $2.2 million. The Second Empire-style home has been fully renovated and is exceptional, even amid its prestigious neighborhood, said listing agent Susan Horowitz from West of Hudson Real Estate.

A century ago, the home was bought by Richard D. Currier from the daughters of the original owners, John Weeks and his wife, Imogene Frost, The Montclair Times reported. Currier, a Connecticut native, was an attorney and the author of legal textbooks. More notably, he was the founder of the New Jersey Law School, the forerunner of today's Rutgers Law School-Newark.

The Second Empire home at 95 South Mountain Ave. in Montclair was purchased in 1924 by Richard D. Currier, the founder of the New Jersey Law School. The school was eventually folded into what is now Rutgers School of Law-Newark.

From 30 students in its first year, 1908, the law school would grow to more than 2,300 students by the end of 1926 and become one of the largest in the nation. Currier would later start two more schools in New Jersey. All three in 1935 merged with Newark University and were ultimately incorporated into Rutgers University.

Currier graduated from Yale University, then attended Boston University and New York law schools before opening his own legal firm at 28 Whitehall St. in lower Manhattan. He stayed in New York City for six years before leaving for Newark in 1908.

Once there, Currier founded the for-profit New Jersey Law School alongside Percival G. Barnard and Charles Mason, Rutgers University records show. Currier was the school's president and a professor of law. Barnard was its secretary and dean. Mason joined as faculty, but became dean in 1909 and served in that post for nearly 20 years. He was succeeded in 1928 by then-Montclair Township Attorney George S. Harris.

When it opened, the law school's only requirements for admission were an age of at least 18 and good moral character. A desire for accreditation later changed those standards. It also spurred Currier to open the Seth Boyden School of Business in 1929 and to convert the law school's prelegal department into the nonprofit Dana College in 1930 to serve as pipelines for New Jersey Law School.

The school's first classes were held on the fourth floor of the Prudential Insurance Company Building, but the school by the end of 1915 had found its own home in a Victorian townhouse at 33 East Park St., Rutgers records show. Further growth would see it move to the former Ballantine Brewery at 40 Rector St.

In 1915, the school had 175 students, including 12 women, according to a September 1915 report in the Newark Star-Eagle. Currier then was living about a mile north of 95 South Mountain Ave. In 1914, he moved to 21 Highland Ave. By the end of the decade, Currier was living at 12 Bradford Place. A few years later, Currier bought 42 Myrtle Ave.

In early 1924, after 10 years in Montclair, Currier purchased 95 South Mountain Ave. He bought the home — then with 12 rooms and two bathrooms — for $30,000, The Montclair Times reported. The next month, he took out building permits for alterations, the newspaper said.

Currier had the property's old stable converted into a three-bedroom home that today boasts its own pool. He also had an all-new three-bedroom home built in 1932 in the French Country style, according to Montclair Times reports. Meanwhile, he maintained a home in Shaftsbury, Vermont, where he managed a farm and a summer camp for girls called Camp Avalon.

His former home at 95 South Mountain Ave. today features seven bedrooms and five bathrooms. Fully renovated and modernized, it has smart home controls, electric vehicle charging and a massive kitchen with premier appliances. There is a private home office, a formal living room and a formal dining room. The primary suite has a soaking tub, walk-in shower and walk-in closet.

First-floor living spaces benefit from oversized windows and high ceilings. There are also seven fireplaces, custom woodwork and hardwood floors.

Currier stepped down from the law school's presidency in 1934 and replicated the decision at Dana College two years later when it merged with Newark University. Currier died in June 1947 at 69, leaving behind his estate, his wife, Adele, and three children. The next year, the estate was divided into three residential lots: 91, 95 and 99 South Mountain Ave., said legal notices in The Montclair Times.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Montclair home of oldest NJ law school founder listed for $2.2M