This North Jersey town has the priciest ZIP code. Where does yours rank?

Median home list prices continue to rise across the state and throughout the country. But one New Jersey ZIP code earned the title of having the highest median list price in the state during October.

A recent report from Realtor.com — which looked exclusively at areas that had 25 or more listings during the month of October — found that Stone Harbor's 08247 ZIP code had the highest median listing price in New Jersey, at $4.38 million.

The Cape May County ZIP code's priciest listing was a $9.9 million home at 10521 Golden Gate Drive. The five-bedroom, 5½-bathroom waterfront property offers about 3,000 square feet of living space and comes with an open floor plan with an updated interior, a pool, multiple outdoor decks and two private boat slips.

How North Jersey compares

Because the report takes into account only ZIP codes that had more than 25 active listings during October, Stone Harbor came out on top. But it was not the overall priciest ZIP code in New Jersey.

Alpine's 07620 had the overall highest median list price in all of New Jersey. The Bergen County town had a total of 24 active home listings in October, with a median list price of $5.9 million.

48 Rio Vista Drive in Alpine.

The priciest property for sale in Alpine is a $22.5 million mansion on Rio Vista Drive with seven bedrooms, 9½ bathrooms, 2 acres of land and 25,700 square feet of living space, as well as a 15-seat theater, two bars, a wine cellar, two indoor pools and a sauna.

The second North Jersey ZIP code that ranked among those with the highest median list price in October is New Vernon's 07976. Having a median list price of $3.4 million and a total of 13 active listings, the Morris County town is the sixth-highest in the state.

A six-bedroom, 5½-bathroom mansion listed for $6.5 million is the priciest property for sale in New Vernon. With 15,353 square feet of living space on more than 8 acres of land, the home comes with a pool, eight fireplaces, a library and a designer kitchen.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ real estate: Most expensive homes are in this town