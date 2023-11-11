These North Jersey towns ranked as best places to live in the state. Is yours on the list?

New Jersey has a lot to offer: sweeping views of New York City; spacious farmland and green spaces; beautiful beaches; and economic and recreational activities galore.

So, it's no wonder the Garden State's highly desired real estate market was spotlighted by travel magazine Travel + Leisure, which compiled a list of the ten best places to live in New Jersey.

Out of the ten best places spotlighted, six of the are right here in North Jersey — here's a look at the places that made the cut:

No. 1: Jersey City

Views of New York City from Liberty State Park in Jersey City.

Jersey City ranked as the best overall place to live in New Jersey, according to the list. The second-largest city in the state, the list cited the city's abundance of bars and restaurants, as well as the highly-rated public arts programs, for its high ranking. Jersey City also offers many properties that come with good amenities, views of New York City and easy access to public transportation.

No. 2: Hoboken

Similarly to Jersey City, Hoboken offers residents a direct view of New York City across the Hudson River. But, Hoboken is significantly smaller, being nicknamed as "Mile Square City."

Known for its 1800s brownstones and classic row houses, Hoboken has become a destination for those looking for a small town feel with direct access to major city, according to Travel + Leisure. Across Hoboken you'll find sidewalk coffee shops, bars, restaurants, retail spaces, health studios and parks. You name it, Hoboken has it.

No. 4: Montclair

People sit in their lawn chairs waiting for the live music to resume after a rain delay at the Montclair Jazz Festival on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Montclair is known for its vibrant arts and culture scene, making it the fourth best place to live in New Jersey, according to Travel + Leisure. The town offers a good blend of urban and suburban amenities, with easy access to public transportation to New York City and a plethora of parks and outdoor spaces.

The town also offers a large variety of home styles and layouts, from traditional colonial homes to Tudor and Victorian-style homes.

No. 5: Ridgewood and Ho-Ho-Kus

Downtown Ridgewood over Labor Day Weekend 2020.

Ridgewood and neighboring Ho-Ho-Kus come in together as the fifth best place to live in New Jersey. While the median value of a home in both towns is just about $1 million, the list cites their highly-acclaimed public school systems, family-friendly amenities and safety all contributing to their desirability.

No. 6: Millburn-Short Hills

The reflecting pool terrace at Greenwood Gardens in Short Hills.

When you think of Millburn-Short Hills, you probably think of the luxurious The Mall at Short Hills. While access to shopping is a positive for residents, the list names the town's top-rated public school system and extensive recreational activities as the area's biggest draw for new residents.

Additionally, the town has an abundance of outdoor spaces and has two train stations for easy access to New York City.

No. 7: Wayne

Wayne is one of the more affordable towns included in this list, with a median home value of about $637,000. The town has become a highly-sought after location for its school system and several lake communities.

