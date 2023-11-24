North Jersey's downtowns have changed. Why are there more services than boutiques?

Downtown spaces are what make many of North Jersey's most popular suburbs so sought-after. The demand for these places is growing, driven by their vibrant community with an active street life, proximity to amenities and public transit, and a range of housing choices.

"A strong downtown raises all boats. The surrounding residential neighborhood is also going to benefit. They're going to have higher property values, and just generally more services and amenities to them than a typical sprawling suburban community," said Courtenay Mercer, the executive director of Downtown New Jersey. "We definitely see it, you see it, you're entering downtown suburbs that are a little more dense and have a nice place to hang out, dine, play. They are thriving, are in high demand and have high property values."

Downtowns — which house our small businesses and mom-and-pop stores — were once filled with boutique shops. But you may have noticed that more and more service-oriented businesses have made their way into the mix. Hair salons? Nail salons? Health and wellness services? You name it, our North Jersey downtowns have it.

Why?

What do service-oriented businesses bring to downtowns?

Because more people choose to shop online rather than in person, Mercer said, there has been a shift toward dining and service providers coming into downtown areas to draw more customers.

"I think it just provides a reason to come and stay for a while," Mercer said. "So if they're coming to the salon or to get their nails done or for some other service, then they're likely to stop at a retail shop if they're walking by, or go to lunch or dinner before or after."

When it comes to service providers, though, it's not just doctor's offices and salons. It's places like yoga and dance studios, pet grooming or tutoring businesses — entertainment and personal care services that supplement other retail and dining experiences known for make downtown areas special.

Mercer said she believes there is more of a demand for service-oriented businesses, but that doesn't mean there aren't any boutique retail shops in our downtown areas.

"It's a symbiotic relationship, right? People are coming down to shop and then they're gonna dine, or some people are coming to dine and then they're gonna shop. So you want to make sure that you have all the options for everybody. I think that's really the key," she said.

What type of business thrives the most in downtown areas?

While any type of service-oriented business is going to draw customers to other retail offerings, Mercer said, the biggest thing supporting life in downtown areas is the dining industry.

"If you have a thriving dining district, you're likely to lose the retail a little less," she said. "And you can hopefully maintain the balance of retail businesses to the service industry a little better, because you don't want to lose all of your retail."

Mercer said that because of this, a downtown can still succeed if there are more dining options than other types of businesses. But they're still meant to supplement other service and retail businesses in order to have the right draw to the downtown area.

What other things help bring traffic to downtown areas?

Mercer said small businesses having access to liquor licenses are another big thing that drives traffic to our downtown areas.

"New Jersey has very antiquated liquor license laws that limit the number of liquor licenses a town can have based on population, which is what has driven the costs up. Most people have heard of $500,000 or, like in Princeton, million-dollar liquor licenses being sold," she said. "So if you do want a thriving downtown and a thriving restaurant business, it's really hard to do that without access to liquor licenses."

Because the dining industry is the biggest service-oriented businesses in downtown areas, Mercer said, access to these licenses is a key factor in maintaining life in these areas. Compared with other states like Connecticut and New York, where you pay a yearly fee for a permit to sell alcohol, New Jersey's system is based on population in a certain area. Mercer said this means that the fewer liquor licenses there are allotted to a town, the more demand there is and therefore the higher the cost is to get them.

"We see reform and opening up the liquor license market as a key driver of economics downtown. For a small mom-and-pop shop, if a liquor license is $500,000, your first-time small-business owner is likely not going to be able to get in unless they have the backing of someone with a lot of capital," she said. "To us, it's also an equity thing. It's enabling a broad range of people to open restaurants. The more diverse restaurants you have, the better your district is going to do."

How are our downtowns doing?

Because of the mix of boutique shops, service-oriented businesses and a booming dining industry, North Jersey downtowns are thriving, Mercer said.

"In general, I think our downtowns are actually doing pretty well," she said. "We know that the malls are kind of emptying out. I think there's a great appreciation for shopping local, and being able to walk to shop, eat, play."

Mercer said she doesn't believe that we have experienced as big a destruction to our state's restaurant and dining industry, especially in our downtowns, as expected because of the shift to outdoor dining and businesses finding ways to stay alive despite the situation.

"Downtowns are where your mom-and-pop small business are. Those are your entrepreneurs in New Jersey. Your downtowns are also where your diverse community members are opening up businesses," Mercer said. "So it provides opportunity, and if you don't have a thriving downtown, then you don't have a place for the entrepreneurs and then the employees that they're also supporting. So it's a really big deal for jobs and economic development."

