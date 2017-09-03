North Korea's Nuke Test Reveals Terrifying Capabilities

North Korea conducted its sixth nuclear test on Sunday, claiming that it had detonated a hydrogen bomb that was small and light enough to be mounted on an intercontinental ballistic missile. Pyongyang has made such claims before without proof that it actually possesses those advanced capabilities. Sensors in South Korea, China, and the US indicated, though, that whatever the Hermit Kingdom exploded underground on Sunday was more powerful than the atomic weapons the US used during World War II—a benchmark North Korea had not definitively topped before.

The blast comes on the heels of an unsettling ballistic missile test last week, in which North Korea flew a mid-range projectile over northern Japan's Hokkaido Island. But both recent tests fit into a larger picture over the last three years of North Korea's increasing determination to become a fully capable nuclear power. The Obama administration, which pursued so-called "strategic patience," began to see the necessity of stepping up pressure on North Korea to stop this evolution in the final years of the second term. Trouble is, there are limited options for attempting to address tension with North Korea, and while President Donald Trump has thus far largely followed established paths, namely by levying sanctions, his trademark inflammatory language seems to have emboldened Kim Jong-un rather than cowing him into any type of compliance.

"The test looks like it was about 10 times larger than the previous test [in September 2016]," says Abraham Denmark, the director of the Asia Program at the Wilson Center and a former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for East Asia under President Obama. "Scientists will be poring over the data for several days, but it is clear that the explosion was much larger than anything North Korea has tested before. This means that North Korea is one step closer to fielding a credible nuclear capability that threatens all of East Asia and the United States."

Bomb Tech

Analysts worked on Sunday to reconcile varied data about the blast and began to draw preliminary conclusions. The explosion occurred at the underground Punggye-ri testing ground in northwest North Korea. The United States Geological Survey detected that the tremor from the blast had a 6.3 magnitude, while the South Korean Defense Ministry sensed a 5.7 magnitude. Even the lower estimate would still indicate an explosion many times more powerful than North Korea's 2016 tests. USGS and Chinese instruments also picked up a second, magnitude-4.1 tremor, which may have been caused by a structural collapse in the underground facility.

Ahead of the test, North Korea released photos of Kim Jong-un posing for scale (as well as dramatic effect) with what appears to be a miniaturized, staged thermonuclear weapon (hydrogen bomb). Though the reclusive nation claimed in early 2016 that it had a hydrogen bomb, blast data never really supported this; experts found it more likely that the country was experimenting with using tritium, a radioactive isotope of hydrogen, to boost the power of conventional atomic bombs. Though experts were clear on Sunday that it is too soon to draw technical conclusions about the most recent test, some argued that from a geopolitical perspective it is time to assume that North Korea possesses functioning staged thermonuclear weapons.

"The pictures look like a staged thermonuclear weapon and, you know, maybe it was filled with gum balls, but it was the right size and the right shape," says Jeffrey Lewis, director of the East Asia Nonproliferation Program at the Middlebury Institute for International Studies in Monterey, California. "They’ve done five other nuclear tests, and if you look at where other nuclear powers were after five tests, a staged thermonuclear weapon is a plausible thing for them to have built at this point. Plus the explosion was an order of magnitude bigger than anything they’ve ever exploded before. If this were any country other than North Korea we would believe it. The Soviets never let us inspect the device before they tested it, we just believed them."

The list has dwindled in terms of technological capabilities North Korea needs to display to show its readiness as a fully outfitted nuclear power. Of course, questions still remain about the reliability of its program, particularly in terms of missile targeting and guidance, the ability of its warheads to withstand reentry into the atmosphere, and warhead miniaturization, but the pace of the nation's progress is clearly quickening.

