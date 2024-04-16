North Korea is buying Chinese surveillance cameras in a push to tighten control, report says

  • FILE - Pedestrians wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Pyongyang, North Korea, on April 1, 2020. North Korea is putting surveillance cameras in schools and workplaces, and collecting fingerprints, photographs and other biometric information from its citizens in a technology-driven push to monitor its population even more closely, a report said Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Cha Song Ho, File)
    1/5

    North Korea Surveillance

    FILE - Pedestrians wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Pyongyang, North Korea, on April 1, 2020. North Korea is putting surveillance cameras in schools and workplaces, and collecting fingerprints, photographs and other biometric information from its citizens in a technology-driven push to monitor its population even more closely, a report said Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Cha Song Ho, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - Passengers wearing masks as a precaution against the new coronavirus line up to check in for a flight to Vladivostok, Russia, at the Pyongyang International Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, March 9, 2020. North Korea is putting surveillance cameras in schools and workplaces, and collecting fingerprints, photographs and other biometric information from its citizens in a technology-driven push to monitor its population even more closely, a report said Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin, File)
    2/5

    North Korea Surveillance

    FILE - Passengers wearing masks as a precaution against the new coronavirus line up to check in for a flight to Vladivostok, Russia, at the Pyongyang International Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, March 9, 2020. North Korea is putting surveillance cameras in schools and workplaces, and collecting fingerprints, photographs and other biometric information from its citizens in a technology-driven push to monitor its population even more closely, a report said Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - North Korean soldiers chat outside their post near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite side to the Chinese border city of Dandong, on Dec. 21, 2011. North Korea is putting surveillance cameras in schools and workplaces, and collecting fingerprints, photographs and other biometric information from its citizens in a technology-driven push to monitor its population even more closely, a report said Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
    3/5

    North Korea Surveillance

    FILE - North Korean soldiers chat outside their post near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite side to the Chinese border city of Dandong, on Dec. 21, 2011. North Korea is putting surveillance cameras in schools and workplaces, and collecting fingerprints, photographs and other biometric information from its citizens in a technology-driven push to monitor its population even more closely, a report said Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - Students wearing face masks take a class at Kim Song Ju Primary School in Pyongyang, North Korea, on June 3, 2020. North Korea is putting surveillance cameras in schools and workplaces, and collecting fingerprints, photographs and other biometric information from its citizens in a technology-driven push to monitor its population even more closely, a report said Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Cha Song Ho, File)
    4/5

    North Korea Surveillance

    FILE - Students wearing face masks take a class at Kim Song Ju Primary School in Pyongyang, North Korea, on June 3, 2020. North Korea is putting surveillance cameras in schools and workplaces, and collecting fingerprints, photographs and other biometric information from its citizens in a technology-driven push to monitor its population even more closely, a report said Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Cha Song Ho, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - Guard posts and fences ring a hill side on the North Korea border with Russia and China seen from China's Yiyanwang Three Kingdoms viewing platform in Fangchuan in northeastern China's Jilin province on Sept. 12, 2023. North Korea is putting surveillance cameras in schools and workplaces, and collecting fingerprints, photographs and other biometric information from its citizens in a technology-driven push to monitor its population even more closely, a report said Tuesday, April 16, 2024.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
    5/5

    North Korea Surveillance

    FILE - Guard posts and fences ring a hill side on the North Korea border with Russia and China seen from China's Yiyanwang Three Kingdoms viewing platform in Fangchuan in northeastern China's Jilin province on Sept. 12, 2023. North Korea is putting surveillance cameras in schools and workplaces, and collecting fingerprints, photographs and other biometric information from its citizens in a technology-driven push to monitor its population even more closely, a report said Tuesday, April 16, 2024.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Pedestrians wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Pyongyang, North Korea, on April 1, 2020. North Korea is putting surveillance cameras in schools and workplaces, and collecting fingerprints, photographs and other biometric information from its citizens in a technology-driven push to monitor its population even more closely, a report said Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Cha Song Ho, File)
FILE - Passengers wearing masks as a precaution against the new coronavirus line up to check in for a flight to Vladivostok, Russia, at the Pyongyang International Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, March 9, 2020. North Korea is putting surveillance cameras in schools and workplaces, and collecting fingerprints, photographs and other biometric information from its citizens in a technology-driven push to monitor its population even more closely, a report said Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin, File)
FILE - North Korean soldiers chat outside their post near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite side to the Chinese border city of Dandong, on Dec. 21, 2011. North Korea is putting surveillance cameras in schools and workplaces, and collecting fingerprints, photographs and other biometric information from its citizens in a technology-driven push to monitor its population even more closely, a report said Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
FILE - Students wearing face masks take a class at Kim Song Ju Primary School in Pyongyang, North Korea, on June 3, 2020. North Korea is putting surveillance cameras in schools and workplaces, and collecting fingerprints, photographs and other biometric information from its citizens in a technology-driven push to monitor its population even more closely, a report said Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Cha Song Ho, File)
FILE - Guard posts and fences ring a hill side on the North Korea border with Russia and China seen from China's Yiyanwang Three Kingdoms viewing platform in Fangchuan in northeastern China's Jilin province on Sept. 12, 2023. North Korea is putting surveillance cameras in schools and workplaces, and collecting fingerprints, photographs and other biometric information from its citizens in a technology-driven push to monitor its population even more closely, a report said Tuesday, April 16, 2024.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
KIM TONG-HYUNG
5 min read
0

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea is putting surveillance cameras in schools and workplaces and collecting fingerprints, photographs and other biometric information from its citizens in a technology-driven push to monitor its population even more closely, a report said Tuesday.

The state's growing use of digital surveillance tools, which combine equipment imported from China with domestically developed software, threatens to erase many of the small spaces North Koreans have left to engage in private business activities, access foreign media and secretly criticize their government, the researchers wrote.

But the isolated country's digital ambitions have to contend with poor electricity supplies and low network connectivity. Those challenges, and a history of reliance on human methods of spying on its citizens, mean that digital surveillance isn't yet as pervasive as in China, according to the report, published by the North Korea-focused website 38 North.

The study’s findings align with widely held views that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is stepping up efforts to tighten the state’s control of its citizens and promote loyalty to his regime.

These efforts were boosted by the COVID-19 pandemic, during which the North imposed stringent border controls that were maintained for three years before a cautious reopening in 2023.

New laws and recent reports of harsher punishments suggest that the government is cracking down on foreign influence and imported media, likely helped by fences and electronic monitoring systems installed on the border with China during the pandemic.

“Having seen that it’s possible to close the border this tightly, I think they are now keen to keep it that way,” said Martyn Williams, an analyst who co-authored the study with Natalia Slavney.

“In terms of broader surveillance across the country, the pandemic could have played a part, but I think a much bigger role has been played by the fast-reducing cost of surveillance equipment,” Williams said.

The report examined North Korean surveillance technologies through information gained from domestic and international media coverage and publicly announced research at North Korean universities and state organizations. The researchers also said they interviewed 40 North Korean escapees about the surveillance they experienced when they lived in the country and, through unspecified partners, surveyed 100 current North Korean residents in 2023 via phone, text messages and other forms of encrypted communication to ensure their safety.

State media reports show that video surveillance is becoming more common at schools, workplaces and airports. The cameras are mostly sourced from Chinese vendors and range from basic video feeds to more advanced models that include features like face recognition.

Experts have warned that China is exporting the technology that powers its AI-powered surveillance to countries around the world.

North Korean state media reports show that cameras now appear in most schools in the capital, Pyongyang, and other major cities, allowing school staff to remotely monitor what’s happening in classrooms by panning and zooming to focus on individual students or teachers.

Cameras are also widespread in factories, government buildings and other workplaces, both to improve security and to prevent theft, while facial recognition systems have been used to record visitors at Pyongyang’s Sunan airport since 2019.

North Korea has also been expanding its network of traffic cameras beyond Pyongyang since 2021, installing them at major roads heading into and out of the city, likely for the purpose of automatically recording license plates, the report said.

The government may not yet be fully able to utilize the data it collects, and it currently doesn’t have an intensive network of security cameras in streets and residential areas, possibly due to electricity shortages and the large number of security agents already monitoring public life in Pyongyang and elsewhere.

But North Korea does appear to be envisioning a future of more pervasive video surveillance — North Korean universities and research institutions for years have focused on developing technologies related to movement detection and facial and license plate recognition, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the state is also building detailed biometric profiles of its citizens. The latest version of North Korean national identification cards comes in a smartcard format and requires citizens to provide fingerprints, facial photographs and, at least according to one report, to take a blood test.

“For North Koreans, the spread of CCTV means even greater surveillance of their lives, especially if the cameras include automatic detection systems. If such cameras become more broadly used, citizens involved in illicit activities would be especially at risk as facial detection could track their movements throughout cities,” Williams and Slavney wrote.

“At present, North Koreans who get caught in activities such as smuggling or distributing illegally imported goods and foreign content can bribe local security services, but, unlike humans, security cameras cannot be bribed,” they said.

Williams said the government will push to expand its surveillance network beyond major cities as infrastructure improves. It still won't be easy to make use of vast amounts of video data, he said, but North Korea can draw lessons from the surveillance state next door.

“Perhaps the biggest hurdle is the computing infrastructure to process all of this data in real time. Doing so on a national or even provincial level is not an easy task, if the network is to be truly pervasive and consist of multiple cameras,” Williams said. “The country would have to build a small data center and ensure a constant supply of power. I think it definitely can be inspired by China, which is a comparatively freer society in general but has a much more Orwellian digital surveillance network.”

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • NHL announces Bodyarmor as its new sports drink, replacing BioSteel

    The NHL on Tuesday announced a multiyear agreement with Bodyarmor to be the league’s official sports drink. Bodyarmor replaces BioSteel in that department after BioSteel filed for bankruptcy last year. Three-time league MVP Connor McDavid signed on with Bodyarmor in early 2024 after previously being associated with BioSteel.

  • UnitedHealth to take up to $1.6 billion hit this year from Change Healthcare hack

    (Reuters) -UnitedHealth Group said on Tuesday it expects the hack of its Change Healthcare unit to cost the company up to $1.6 billion this year but maintained its 2024 earnings forecast, suggesting a less severe impact of the cyberattack than many on Wall Street had feared. The health insurer relaxed, or removed, prior authorization processes for some claims following the hack, stoking concerns of an increase in medical costs. There were also delays in claim submissions as medical care providers, unable to access the Change system, struggled with paperwork.

  • Trump Media shares tick higher amid plan to launch live TV streaming app

    The company will launch Truth Social's content delivery network for streaming live TV on the app for Android, iOS and Web in the first phase. Shares of former U.S. president Donald Trump's social media company had slumped 18% on Monday, after the company said it could sell millions of shares in coming months, including the former president's entire stake.

  • Retail sales topped Wall Street estimates in March

    The March retail sales report provides a look at the health of the consumer as economists debate whether the US economy can remain resilient despite the high interest rate environment.

  • Startup Rivos raises $250 million to develop RISC-V AI chips

    Chip startup Rivos said on Tuesday it raised $250 million in a funding round that will enable it to manufacture its first server chip geared for artificial intelligence. Nvidia's combination of chips and CUDA software dominates the market for AI-related computing, and Nvidia gobbled up more than 80% market share of AI chips in 2023.

  • Stock market today: Dow jumps 200 points as earnings roll in

    Stocks eyed a broader comeback from a steep sell-off as investors digested results from Bank of America and other heavyweights.

  • Here’s Who Still Owns Trump Media Stock—and Could Be Getting Ready to Sell

    Shares of the Truth Social owner have plunged and may fall further if early investors unload shares.

  • Biden hopes to make Trump's tax plans into a political liability

    Donald Trump’s tax plans have already proven a hit with billionaires. What Joe Biden is hoping is that those same plans will be politically toxic in the swing states that will decide the election this fall.

  • The Fed's deadline for rate cuts this year is sooner than you think: Morning Brief

    Politics is set to become a complicating factor for the Fed.

  • Tax Day reveals a major split in how Joe Biden and Donald Trump would govern

    Biden, the sitting Democratic president, released his income tax returns on the IRS deadline of Monday. Filing jointly with his wife, Jill, he reported gross income of $619,976 and paid a federal income tax rate of 23.7%. On Tuesday, Biden is scheduled to deliver a speech in Scranton, Pennsylvania, about why the wealthy should pay more in taxes to reduce the federal deficit and help fund programs for the poor and middle class.