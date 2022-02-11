U.S. markets open in 8 hours 39 minutes

North Korea refutes crypto hack allegation, claims the US made it up

Danny Park
·1 min read

North Korea’s foreign affairs ministry wrote on its website Tuesday that the U.S. is behind the claim that the socialist state hacked millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency.

Fast facts

  • It also alleged the U.S. has launched cyberattacks on its foes and even allies.

  • U.S.-based blockchain forensics company Chainalysis released a report earlier this year saying DPRK hackers stole cryptocurrencies worth about US$395 million.

  • Reuters also cited a confidential United Nations report stating North Korea has been using profits from cyberattacks on crypto exchanges to fund nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

  • North Korea is believed to have administered nine ballistic missile launches in January this year.

