U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,977.75
    +9.25 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,656.00
    +65.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,782.75
    +43.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,861.80
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.00
    -0.59 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.50
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.49
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0392
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6920
    -0.1070 (-2.82%)
     

  • Vix

    24.11
    -0.43 (-1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1910
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.3200
    -0.1880 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,718.42
    -85.35 (-0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    390.79
    -6.08 (-1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.19
    -18.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,938.58
    -89.72 (-0.32%)
     

North Korea says its military response will become 'more furious'

SEOUL, Nov 17 (Reuters) - North Korea said on Thursday its military response to the joint drills by the United States and its allies will become more "furious," state media reported, accusing them of aggravating the security crisis in the region.

North Korea's foreign minister also said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency that the recent trilateral summit held among the United States, South Korea and Japan will lead the situation on the Korean Peninsula to an even more unpredictable situation. (Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Recommended Stories

  • Indonesia, Philippines Are Set to Stick With Bold Rate-Hiking Cycle

    (Bloomberg) -- Two Southeast Asian central banks are expected to deliver another round of outsized rate increases on Thursday to tame inflation and shore up their currencies.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in Return to World StageFTX Contagion Hits Winklevoss Twins as Crypto Lender

  • Channing Tatum and His Abs Are Back in the New 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Trailer

    Alexa, play Donna Summer's "Last Dance."

  • Ghana economy: Chilli-sauce businesses feel the heat

    Freda Maku Yoobi lost her job as a make-up artist during Covid and now inflation has destroyed her business.

  • Why Disney is investing in Web3 startups

    The Walt Disney Company has always been a technological innovator. Starting with Walt Disney himself, who pioneered animation techniques, the entire Disney team has been on the cutting edge of creativity and storytelling for almost a century. Over the years Disney (NYSE: DIS) has continued to innovate, and in 2014 the company launched an accelerator to bring startups to Burbank to collaborate with the various Disney divisions.

  • Jason Blum’s Blumhouse & James Wan’s Atomic Monster In Advanced Talks To Merge

    Prolific horror producers Jason Blum and James Wan are in advanced talks to merge their respective production companies Blumhouse and Atomic Monster, Deadline can confirm. If the merger goes through, Atomic Monster will benefit from the first-look deal with Universal Pictures that Blumhouse is currently under, having come to the conclusion of its own deal […]

  • Lily-Rose Depp Finally Speaks Out on Johnny v. Amber Trial: ‘I’m Not Here to Answer for Anybody’

    Corbis via Getty ImagesActress Lily-Rose Depp is defending her silence on the infamous trial between her father, Johnny Depp, and his ex-wife Amber Heard.In the most recent issue of Elle, Lily-Rose, 23, explained why she steered clear of the drama, which provided never-ending tabloid fodder for almost two months this past spring.“When it’s something that’s so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personal…I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts,” Lily-Rose to

  • Investment Giants With $2.3 Trillion Bet On More Market Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Tumbling global stock and bond prices this year, together with pain in private equity amid deteriorating deal volume left investors around the world casting their nets far and wide for opportunities.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in Return to World StageFTX Contagio

  • What FTX's Collapse Means for Coinbase

    Shares of Coinbase skyrocketed over the past week since rival crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management ETF bought 238,000 more shares worth roughly $12.1 million. Oppenheimer Senior Analyst Owen Lau discusses the FTX collapse and whether it could be a positive development for Coinbase.

  • Will Smith returns to screens in the trailer for Emancipation

    Returning to movie theaters earlier than expected, Will Smith stages a dramatic comeback in the trailer for Emancipation. While the movie’s release was in doubt following Smith’s shocking display at the 2022 Oscars, where, we should note, he won his first Academy Award, Emancipation inches closer to release thanks to Apple TV+. The epic narrative that he and director Antoine Fuqua set out to tell appears in desaturated color schemes, black and white montages, and the muck, mire, grit, and grime

  • What happens if a Nato country is attacked by Russia?

    An attack against one Nato member is considered an attack against all of them.

  • Rick Scott will challenge McConnell for leadership of U.S. Senate Republicans

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Senator Rick Scott on Tuesday said he will challenge Mitch McConnell for leadership of Senate Republicans in a party election, after Republicans failed to win a majority in the chamber during last week's midterm elections. Scott, a senator from Florida, had run the organization dedicated to delivering Republican wins in the election. Former President Donald Trump, who is expected to launch a new White House bid on Tuesday, has repeatedly called for McConnell's ouster since he recognized President Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

  • Wall Street Push Against New Rules Gets Boost From GOP House Win

    (Bloomberg) -- Republican control of the US House of Representatives will help advance financial-services firms’ priorities, with a wish list that includes curbing ambitious proposals by a top markets regulator and diminishing the clout of a popular US consumer watchdog.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleXi Looks Away Fr

  • The Menu review: A deliciously wicked food-world satire

    Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy go knives out at the restaurant from hell.

  • US and Russia clash over responsibility for missile strike

    The U.S. and its Western allies clashed with Russia at the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday over responsibility for a deadly missile strike in Poland near the Ukrainian border, an event the U.N. political chief called “a frightening reminder of the absolute need to prevent any further escalation” of the nine-month war in Ukraine. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the council: “This tragedy would never have happened but for Russia’s needless invasion of Ukraine and its recent missile assaults against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.”

  • Micron, Nvidia, AMD decline on weak outlook for the chip sector

    Shares of semiconductor companies Micron, Nvidia, and AMD are all down amid a weak outlook for the chip sector.

  • Mariah Carey Loses Bid to Trademark ‘Queen of Christmas’ Phrase, as Singer Elizabeth Chan’s Objection Prevails

    It’s official: Anyone in the United States can be the Queen of Christmas, whether it’s in the privacy of their own home-and-hearth or for professional purposes. The United States Patent and Trademark Office released a declaration Tuesday that it was denying Mariah Carey’s bid to trademark “Queen of Christmas” along with a few associated phrases, […]

  • Is Now The Time To Look At Buying The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)?

    The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA ) saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE...

  • Micron supply growth cut ‘lit a selling pressure fire onto semiconductors,’ analyst says

    TheoTrade Chief Market Technician Jeff Bierman and Hennion & Walsh CIO Kevin Mahn join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the semiconductor sector, the overall state of the markets, and Fed policy.

  • Brendan Fraser Won’t Attend Golden Globes if He’s Nominated for ‘The Whale’: I’m Not a ‘Hypocrite’

    “No, I will not participate… It’s because of the history that I have with them," actor says, citing his accusations that he was groped by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's then-president in 2003

  • DWAC Stock Sinks On Trump's Presidential Launch

    DWAC sank 16% Wednesday after Donald Trump announced Tuesday night he is running for president in 2024.