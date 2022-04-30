North Korea's Cyber Assault on America, a publication from the Enemy of the State Book Series, Warns of Grave Danger for the United States from the Kim Regime

North Korea's cyber capabilities were once laughed at, but not anymore, that, according to national security expert Charles Denyer. They have an army of hackers estimated at 6,000 individuals, and growing steadily. They're getting very good at attacking the United States, and with not much to lose for this isolated, rural country, they'll no doubt continue to push forward with an ever-increasing number of attacks against America.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- North Korea's cyberattacks became well-known to the world in 2014, when Pyongyang's hackers targeted Sony Pictures in retaliation for a satirical movie regarding Kim Jong-un, North Korea's leader. Fast forward to 2022, and North Korea's cyber capabilities have improved immensely, pushing them from once primitive computer skills to now well-honed experts that the United States and our allies should be gravely concerned about.

Charles Denyer's North Korea's Cyberassault on America chronicles the origins of Kin Jong-un's asymmetrical military strategy with a heavy reliance on cyber warfare and the relentless barrage of attacks now being perpetrated by the Kim regime against the United States. For a country as impoverished as North Korea, Denyer's North Korea's Cyberassault on America is a wake-up call to the world of the dangers posed by Pyongyang's hackers.

Excerpts from North Korea's Cyber Assault on America:

"North Korea's cyber capabilities were once laughed at, but not anymore. They have an army of hackers estimated at 6,000 individuals, and growing steadily. They're getting very good at attacking the United States, and with not much to lose for this isolated, rural country, they'll no doubt continue to push forward with an ever-increasing number of attacks against America."

"According to a defector familiar with North Korea's cyber training, "Once you have been selected to get into the cyber unit, you receive a title that makes you a special citizen, and you don't have to worry about food and the basic necessities."

"Also, because the North Korean government maintains an almost vaultlike control over the internet, any malicious cyber activity originating from the country is unquestionably directed by Kim's regime... Kim's army of cyber-security hackers has, without question, elevated itself to top-tier status in the world."

About Charles Denyer

Charles Denyer is an Austin-based cyber-security and national-security expert who has worked with hundreds of US and international organizations to help them obtain a true competitive advantage with cyber security, data privacy, and compliance. He consults regularly with top political and business leaders throughout the world, including former prime ministers, vice presidents of the United States, White House chiefs of staff, secretaries of State and Defense, ambassadors, high-ranking intelligence officials, CEOs, entrepreneurs, civic leaders and others. He is an established author, with multiple books currently in print, along with being the personal biographer to three US vice presidents.

