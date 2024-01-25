North Light Construction finds a niche with nonprofit projects

Cameron Tall founded Phoenix-based North Light Construction firm in 2018, after working for high-profile large firms. While on a job, he met his fiancee Renee Hall, who had also spent her career working for large, high-profile general contractors. After she had their son, now 2, she came on board and runs the firm with Tall.

He caught the entrepreneurial bug from his father and grandfather, both entrepreneurs. So for Cameron Tall, following in their professional footsteps seemed like a natural career path.

However, the founder of North Light Construction’s journey to business owner happened slowly, one step at a time. Arguably, he didn’t realize it until all the pieces were in place.

“It was on my long term list of to-do’s,” Tall said of his entrepreneurial dream. “I wanted something more.”

Tall was working for a large, high-profile contractor. With business ownership in the back of his mind and ideas of how he would run his own firm, which projects he’d like to take on and the freedom to do out-of-the-box work, Tall decided to get licensed. That led to getting insured. Then, he thought, why not do a website?

“I put my toes in the water. One thing led to another,” salad Tall, who was living paycheck to paycheck at the time. “If you want something different, you have to create something different.”

In 2018, Tall, a building industry veteran, founded his Phoenix-based construction firm. He did so with a focus on projects for nonprofit organizations, a niche that holds a special place in his heart.

With a combination of commercial, residential and restoration projects to go with his nonprofit work, North Light has grown into a firm that generates an average of $2 million to $5 million a year in revenue, Tall said.

North Light Construction specializes in commercial, residential, restoration and nonprofit projects. Animal welfare work, like this project for an animal hospital, is among the causes dear to founder Cameron Tall's heart.

North Light is part of a U.S. construction industry valued at $2.8 trillion in 2022, and accounts for 4.3% of the GDP, according to Zippia, a platform that provides online recruitment services.

But, the charitable sector is where North Light shine brightest. One of Tall’s last projects for his previous employer was for a nonprofit. He enjoyed seeing how the team’s work came together for a worthy cause.

When Tall went out on his own, he did so with a focus in this space. Child and animal welfare are among the nonprofit projects he has done. Tall is a board member for the Arizona Sustainability Alliance, and sustainability is another one of his causes.

“I personally care about these issues,” Tall said. “That’s a perk, we can work with a range of industries.”

Tall worked with Beth Katz of KatzDesignGroup and Wine Glass Bar Sawmill to refresh the lobby and other improvements at Open Hearts Family Wellness, a Phoenix provider of integrated mental health and wellness services.

This included recreating a cross section of a tree with nooks so kids can sit and wait for their appointments inside the tree replica.

“Most contractors build what’s on the plan, they don’t go outside that realm. But I do enjoy, where possible, putting my little touches on projects to give them something extra… Where you know it's not an off-the-shelf thing,” Tall said.

North Light Construction specializes in commercial, restoration, nonprofit and residential projects, like this kitchen. It generates $2-$5 million a year in revenue, founder Cameron Tall said.

Open Hearts president and CEO Christopher Keck said Tall’s responsiveness was key to his nonprofit being awarded a $100,000 grant from the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation for the renovations.

“Through his professionalism and timeliness we were able to meet the deadline to apply for the grant and ultimately win the grant from the Diamondbacks, to whom we are very grateful,” Keck said.

During the planning phase, Keck approached Tall and Katz with his idea of making the lobby feel more alive and more than the typical structured array of chairs. He described a feature that was organic, like a tree.

Keck said Tall donated his time and got his friend at Wine Bar Sawmill to donate the materials and build a live edge table into the lobby that matched the look of the tree. This area will be called Baxter’s Den, homage to the Diamondbacks’ bobcat mascot.

“Cameron has been fantastic to work with. The planning process has been transparent through the budgeting process," said Keck, who appreciated that Tall respected the decision making required by a nonprofit entity. “That’s the kind of integrity you want in a general contractor.”

Born in Phoenix, Tall grew up in Minneapolis. He used to watch building shows as a kid and construction captivated him early.

In kindergarten, Tall was on the playground and vividly remembered watching construction workers building it out and putting down rubberized material. When they were on lunch break, Tall approached and had a conversation with them.

“I loved the sounds and sights of the worksite. I remember them being very friendly. They took the time to talk to me.” Tall said. “Carpenters and tradesmen do something tangible that creates value for owners. I really respect them.”

Tall returned to Phoenix as a teenager and graduated from Sunnyslope High School before going on to Phoenix College and Arizona State University. Construction remained his career choice. He took woodworking up as a hobby, one he continues today.

Tall had spent years working for large firms. Here, he learned that regardless of the staff size, each project had a team of three or four people. It showed him he could do the work with a small firm but with more personalization and focus on individual clients’ needs.

“That’s how I knew enough to know we can do it in a lightweight, efficient manner,” Tall said.

While on a job, he met his fiancee Renee Hall, who had also spent her career working for large high-profile general contractors. After she had their son, now 2, she came on board to work with Tall.

Among Tall’s nonprofit project work was a collaboration with Arizona Sustainability Alliance and Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona on Ashley’s Place, transitional housing for female military veterans who were exposed to trauma during their service.

Habitat for Humanity projects hold a special value for Tall that cannot be measured in dollars.

“People may not always have had a home or house with yard or outdoor space and they have one now,” Tall said. “Being part of that is more rewarding than anything financial.”

