North Louisiana credit union recognized by LEDC for its lending capabilities

A north Louisiana credit union has been selected as this year's Louisiana Economic Development Corporation's Lender of the Year.

Carter Federal Credit Union announced Monday that it had been selected as the MLP 2024 Lender of the Year.

Each year the Louisiana Economic Development Corporation selects a lender that shows stellar performance among micro lenders, a news release said.

These lenders demonstrate an aligned mission of engagement of their overall program usage, particularly in supporting start-up/early-stage businesses, small businesses and SEDI-owned businesses, the release said.

For the past 70 years Carter Credit Union has been providing needed capital to small businesses in Louisiana. In 1954, Floyd Carter opened Carter Federal Credit Union to service the employees of International Paper Company in Springhill.

Carter made it his mission to form a financial cooperation on the premise of “people helping people."

Today Carter Credit Union has more than 55,000 customers, with assets topping $669 million, serving people from coast-to-coast.

Carter Credit Union is a Community Development Financial Institution, which means it specializes in community based financial institutions with a primary mission to promote economic development through providing financial products and services to people and communities that are underserved.

Carter Credit Union will be recognized at this year’s LED Small Business Awards Ceremony on May 2 at the Capital Park Museum in Baton Rouge.

